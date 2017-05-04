Bucs' Martin bruised in traffic crash

- Police say Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin suffered very minor injuries in a traffic crash this afternoon.

It was just after 1 p.m. when, police say, another driver ran a stop sign at Azeele and Habana in South Tampa, slamming into Martin’s BMW. The collision sent the BMW into an air conditioning unit outside of a nearby building.

Martin, the Bucs’ starting running back and two-time Pro Bowl selection, received “minor cuts and bruises” as a result of the crash, police said.

"Doug was the unfortunate victim in an auto accident earlier today after leaving our team facility," a Bucs statement explained. "While Doug's vehicle sustained a large amount of damage we are pleased to report that he received only minor cuts and bruises. He has been evaluated by our medical staff and has headed home."

The other driver, Jake Balsay, was cited for running the stop sign, officers added.