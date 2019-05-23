< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Buccaneers make it official; sign Suh to 1-year deal

By Scott Smith, FOX 13 Sports

Posted May 23 2019 05:07PM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 05:08PM EDT <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Buccaneers make it official; sign Suh to 1-year deal&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers/buccaneers-make-it-official-sign-suh-to-1-year-deal" data-title="Buccaneers make it official; sign Suh to 1-year deal" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers/buccaneers-make-it-official-sign-suh-to-1-year-deal" addthis:title="Buccaneers make it official; sign Suh to 1-year deal"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408649768.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408649768");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408649768-408649904"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/still-2019-05-23-17h08m00s685_1558645724192_7306753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/still-2019-05-23-17h08m00s685_1558645724192_7306753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/still-2019-05-23-17h08m00s685_1558645724192_7306753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/still-2019-05-23-17h08m00s685_1558645724192_7306753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/still-2019-05-23-17h08m00s685_1558645724192_7306753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408649768-408649904" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/still-2019-05-23-17h08m00s685_1558645724192_7306753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/still-2019-05-23-17h08m00s685_1558645724192_7306753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/still-2019-05-23-17h08m00s685_1558645724192_7306753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/still-2019-05-23-17h08m00s685_1558645724192_7306753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/still-2019-05-23-17h08m00s685_1558645724192_7306753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers/buccaneers-make-it-official-sign-suh-to-1-year-deal">Scott Smith, FOX 13 Sports </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 05:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 05:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-408649768").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-408649768").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408649768" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines408649768' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers/bucs-sign-ndamukong-suh-to-replace-mccoy"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/GettyImages-1093416412_1558471650212_7298921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Bucs sign Ndamukong Suh to replace McCoy</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers/gerald-mccoy-i-will-retire-as-a-buc"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/mccoy%20instagram%20message_1558559297381.jpg_7303015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Gerald McCoy: "I will retire as a Buc"</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The Buccaneers made it official on Thursday; Ndamukong Suh is now a Buc.</p><p>The team agreed to a one-year contract with the veteran defensive lineman to replace the recently released Gerald McCoy. </p><p>Greg Auman, from The Athletic, reports Suh will be paid $9.25 million and maybe as much at $10 million with incentives. That’s a total savings of $3-plus million, swapping Suh with McCoy, which will help the team sign their rookie draft class.</p><p>Heading into his 10th season in the NFL, the 32-year-old will be the elder statesman along the Buccaneers’ defensive line. He will be paired with second-year player Vita Vea and also join forces with fellow Cornhusker Lavonte David in this new Todd Bowles-led 3-4 defense, although the two never played together at Nebraska.</p><p>Suh is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time AP All Pro. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gerald McCoy: "I will retire as a Buc"</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Scott Smith, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 05:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 05:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gerald McCoy’s time as a Buccaneer is over, at least for now. However, the face of the franchise for nine seasons announced Wednesday on Instagram, “I am a Buccaneer forever and I will be back. I will retire as a Buc.”</p><p>McCoy, who is a superhero super fan, fittingly started and ended his 2-minute goodbye video using the Batman soundtrack.</p><p>“I know this is supposed to be some emotional video. Some long extended ‘thank you.’ But from me to, starting with the Glazer Family, you guys changed my life forever making me a Buccaneer.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers/bucs-tight-end-cam-brate-getting-close-to-return" title="Bucs tight end Cam Brate getting close to return" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/still-2019-05-22-13h28m27s121_1558546161765_7302264_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/still-2019-05-22-13h28m27s121_1558546161765_7302264_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/still-2019-05-22-13h28m27s121_1558546161765_7302264_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/still-2019-05-22-13h28m27s121_1558546161765_7302264_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/still-2019-05-22-13h28m27s121_1558546161765_7302264_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bucs tight end Cam Brate getting close to return</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 01:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 01:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Only Mike Evans – with 25 -- has scored more receiving touchdowns for the Bucs than tight end Cam Brate – with 20 -- over the last three seasons. Right now, all Brate can do is watch the offseason work from the sidelines. </p><p>Brate played through a torn labrum in his hip last season. He underwent surgery in January to have it repaired and also have bone fragments removed.</p><p>Brate never complained during the season. He played in all 16 games and finished the season with the third-most touchdowns on the team. He's itching to get back to action.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers/gerald-mccoy-leaves-behind-a-legacy-in-tampa" title="Gerald McCoy leaves behind a legacy in Tampa" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/Bucs_ready_for_post_McCoy_play_0_7299155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/Bucs_ready_for_post_McCoy_play_0_7299155_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/Bucs_ready_for_post_McCoy_play_0_7299155_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/Bucs_ready_for_post_McCoy_play_0_7299155_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/Bucs_ready_for_post_McCoy_play_0_7299155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bucs head coach Bruce Arians never got to know or coach Gerald McCoy, but he's quickly ready to move on from number 93." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gerald McCoy leaves behind a legacy in Tampa</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 04:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 06:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bucs head coach Bruce Arians never got to know or coach Gerald McCoy, but he's quickly ready to move on from number 93.</p><p>"There’s no need for asking me a question about that,” said Arians. "Talk to me about the players who are here and I’m really happy about the ones that are here.” </p><p>Demar Dotson is the longest-tenured player on the team. He's been with the Bucs since 2009 and has played with McCoy during Gerald's entire career. He has a lot of found memories with him. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-police-search-for-female-porch-pirate-suspect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Citizen_recorded_porch_pirate_suspect_0_7309631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Citizen_recorded_porch_pirate_suspect_0_20190524102202"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa police search for female porch pirate suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/university-area-residents-want-improved-quality-of-life-in-neighborhood"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_7309813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_20190524085626"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>University Area residents want improved quality of life in neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/study-car-seat-misuse-can-lead-to-deadly-consequences-for-sleeping-infants"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_7309608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_20190524085038"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study: Car seat misuse can lead to deadly consequences for sleeping infants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/candlelight-honors-memory-of-sarasota-boy-hit-and-killed-riding-bike-to-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/CHILD%20HIT%20BY%20TRUCK%20VIGIL%2010P%20SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg_7308822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="CHILD HIT BY TRUCK VIGIL 10P SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vigil honors memory of Sarasota boy hit and killed riding bike to school</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/university-area-residents-want-improved-quality-of-life-in-neighborhood" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_7309813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_7309813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_7309813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_7309813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/University_Area_residents_demand_change_1_7309813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>University Area residents want improved quality of life in neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/study-car-seat-misuse-can-lead-to-deadly-consequences-for-sleeping-infants" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_7309608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_7309608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_7309608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_7309608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Study__Car_seats_can_be_deadly_for_babie_0_7309608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study: Car seat misuse can lead to deadly consequences for sleeping infants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/candlelight-honors-memory-of-sarasota-boy-hit-and-killed-riding-bike-to-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/CHILD%20HIT%20BY%20TRUCK%20VIGIL%2010P%20SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg_7308822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/CHILD%20HIT%20BY%20TRUCK%20VIGIL%2010P%20SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg_7308822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/CHILD%20HIT%20BY%20TRUCK%20VIGIL%2010P%20SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg_7308822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/CHILD%20HIT%20BY%20TRUCK%20VIGIL%2010P%20SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg_7308822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/CHILD%20HIT%20BY%20TRUCK%20VIGIL%2010P%20SOTVO_WTVT0f22_186.mp4.00_00_22_34.Still001_1558663938691.jpg_7308822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vigil honors memory of Sarasota boy hit and killed riding bike to school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/70-year-old-accused-in-beating-death-of-young-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-JAMES%20JACKSON%20CASE_WTVT0edb_146.mxf.00_00_04_08.Still001_1558659040261.jpg_7308611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-JAMES%20JACKSON%20CASE_WTVT0edb_146.mxf.00_00_04_08.Still001_1558659040261.jpg_7308611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-JAMES%20JACKSON%20CASE_WTVT0edb_146.mxf.00_00_04_08.Still001_1558659040261.jpg_7308611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-JAMES%20JACKSON%20CASE_WTVT0edb_146.mxf.00_00_04_08.Still001_1558659040261.jpg_7308611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/V-JAMES%20JACKSON%20CASE_WTVT0edb_146.mxf.00_00_04_08.Still001_1558659040261.jpg_7308611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>70-year-old accused in beating death of young woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-says-intruder-entered-his-home-cleaned-everything-and-left-behind-toilet-paper-rose" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/ugcapproved_tprose_052319_1558654592582_7308019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/ugcapproved_tprose_052319_1558654592582_7308019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/ugcapproved_tprose_052319_1558654592582_7308019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/ugcapproved_tprose_052319_1558654592582_7308019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/ugcapproved_tprose_052319_1558654592582_7308019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;origami&#x20;rose&#x20;made&#x20;out&#x20;of&#x20;toilet&#x20;paper&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;Facebook&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Nate&#x20;Roman&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man says intruder entered his home, cleaned everything and left behind toilet paper rose</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More 