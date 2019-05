- The Buccaneers made it official on Thursday; Ndamukong Suh is now a Buc.

The team agreed to a one-year contract with the veteran defensive lineman to replace the recently released Gerald McCoy.

Greg Auman, from The Athletic, reports Suh will be paid $9.25 million and maybe as much at $10 million with incentives. That’s a total savings of $3-plus million, swapping Suh with McCoy, which will help the team sign their rookie draft class.

Heading into his 10th season in the NFL, the 32-year-old will be the elder statesman along the Buccaneers’ defensive line. He will be paired with second-year player Vita Vea and also join forces with fellow Cornhusker Lavonte David in this new Todd Bowles-led 3-4 defense, although the two never played together at Nebraska.

Suh is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time AP All Pro. He was the second overall selection in the 2010 draft class, one pick ahead of McCoy.

