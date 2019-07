- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fans are looking forward to a fresh season with a new head coach.

Coach Bruce Arians understands the fans' importance to the team and is giving them more opportunities to experience training camp for themselves with 15 open practices scheduled. Eleven are open to the general public, while four are exclusive viewing opportunities for select groups.

Attendance and parking is free for all open practices. Anyone attending must reserve their ticket online and store it on their mobile phone. You can do this here.

The following are dates and times of Buccaneer training camp practices open to the public:

Friday, July 26 @ 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 27 @ 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 28 @ 4:00 p.m.

Monday, July 29 @ 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30 @ 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 3 @ 6:30 p.m. (Indoors)

Tuesday, August 6 @ 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 7 @ 4:00 p.m.

Monday, August 12 @ 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 13 @ 10:00 a.m. (Split practice with Miami Dolphins)

Wednesday, August 14 @ 10:00 a.m. (Spilt practice with Miami Dolphins)

The following are dates and times of Buccaneer training camp practices designated for exclusive viewing opportunities for select groups, not the general public:

Thursday, August 1 @ 6:30 p.m. (Women of Red) (indoors)

Friday, August 2 @ 6:30 p.m. (Krewe Member Day- Option 1)

Monday, August 5 @ 8:00 a.m. (Military Day presented by USAA)

Sunday, August 11 @ 4p.m. (Krewe Member Day- Option 2)

The majority of practices will be held on the practice fields of the AdventHealth Training Center. There will be a viewing area with bleachers and tents. The other practices will be held inside the indoor practice facility.

The parking lot will be open to guests 90 minutes before practice and gates will open 30 minutes before practice.

Training camp will feature activities for the fans including tailgate games, a 50/50 raffle, and a kid’s zone. There will also be merchandise, food and beverages for sale.

The practice schedule is subject to change. You can monitor the schedule here.