Buccaneers training camp to feature 15 open-viewing practices By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 23 2019 03:32PM EDT
Updated Jul 26 2019 08:47AM EDT  Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS   b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-419833530").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-419833530").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419833530" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fans are looking forward to a fresh season with a new head coach. </p><p>Coach Bruce Arians understands the fans' importance to the team and is giving them more opportunities to experience training camp for themselves with 15 open practices scheduled. Eleven are open to the general public, while four are exclusive viewing opportunities for select groups. </p><p>Attendance and parking is free for all open practices. Anyone attending must reserve their ticket online and store it on their mobile phone. <strong><a href="https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/bucs/EN/buy/flexplan">You can do this here.</a> </strong></p><p>The following are dates and times of Buccaneer training camp practices open to the public: </p><p><strong>Friday, July 26 @ 4:00 p.m. </strong></p> <div id='continue-text-419833530' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-419833530' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-419833530' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-419833530', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/buccaneers', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/buccaneers', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/buccaneers', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/buccaneers', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/buccaneers', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '419833530'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p><strong>Saturday, July 27 @ 4:00 p.m. </strong></p><p><strong>Sunday, July 28 @ 4:00 p.m. </strong></p><p><strong>Monday, July 29 @ 4:00 p.m. </strong></p><p><strong>Tuesday, July 30 @ 4:00 p.m.</strong></p><p><strong>Saturday, August 3 @ 6:30 p.m. (Indoors) </strong></p><p><strong>Tuesday, August 6 @ 4:00 p.m.</strong></p><p><strong>Wednesday, August 7 @ 4:00 p.m.</strong></p><p><strong>Monday, August 12 @ 4:00 p.m.</strong></p><p><strong>Tuesday, August 13 @ 10:00 a.m. (Split practice with Miami Dolphins) </strong></p><p><strong>Wednesday, August 14 @ 10:00 a.m. (Spilt practice with Miami Dolphins) </strong></p><p>The following are dates and times of Buccaneer training camp practices designated for exclusive viewing opportunities for select groups, not the general public: </p><p><strong>Thursday, August 1 @ 6:30 p.m. (Women of Red) (indoors) </strong></p><p><strong>Friday, August 2 @ 6:30 p.m. (Krewe Member Day- Option 1)</strong></p><p><strong>Monday, August 5 @ 8:00 a.m. (Military Day presented by USAA) </strong></p><p><strong>Sunday, August 11 @ 4p.m. (Krewe Member Day- Option 2)</strong></p><p>The majority of practices will be held on the practice fields of the AdventHealth Training Center. There will be a viewing area with bleachers and tents. The other practices will be held inside the indoor practice facility. </p><p>The parking lot will be open to guests 90 minutes before practice and gates will open 30 minutes before practice. </p><p>Training camp will feature activities for the fans including tailgate games, a 50/50 raffle, and a kid’s zone. Most Recent        