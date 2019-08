- Fitzmagic is back at One Buc Place. Ryan Fitzpatrick returned for a short, two-day workout with his new team, the Dolphins.

Admittedly, this time facing a former team was a little strange.

"A little bit," smiled Fitzpatrick. "You know, being on eight teams, this has happened more than once for me, that I got to go back. But this one, having played here the last two years, just the irony being here and being able to practice with them. I got to see, I think, a lot of the guys."

Fitzpatrick wasn't the only opponent the Bucs were looking forward to going against. They needed the break from facing each other.

"It kind of gets old going against the same people every day," said Bucs right guard Earl Watford. "So it's good to work on different techniques and stuff. Just getting your body ready for the regular season."

It was a lot of fun going against a different colored jersey," said Bucs head coach Bruce Arians. "The tempo of practice on both sides was really good [in] all three phases. I haven't got to watch enough of the defense [part] of practice yet, so I'll go upstairs and watch that. I saw most of the offense and I was pretty pleased."

The Bucs started practice outside, but once again were chased inside due to bad weather.

The Bucs have a new policy this week. Cameras have to be turned off after the first 30-minutes. That means no action can be filmed during full-team practice. The one bit of good news from day one: No fights.

"I think [Bruce Arians] did a good job of setting that standard from the beginning," said Bucs right guard Demar Dotson. "There is absolutely zero fighting. If you fight, you get thrown out."

The Bucs and Dolphins will hold one more practice Wednesday and then the teams will meet Friday for preseason game two.