13 2019 06:52PM By Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports
Posted Aug 13 2019 05:33PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 13 2019 06:52PM EDT
Updated Aug 13 2019 06:53PM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Fitzmagic is back at One Buc Place. Ryan Fitzpatrick returned for a short, two-day workout with his new team, the Dolphins. 

Admittedly, this time facing a former team was a little strange.

"A little bit," smiled Fitzpatrick. "You know, being on eight teams, this has happened more than once for me, that I got to go back. But this one, having played here the last two years, just the irony being here and being able to practice with them. I got to see, I think, a lot of the guys."

Fitzpatrick wasn't the only opponent the Bucs were looking forward to going against. They needed the break from facing each other.

"It kind of gets old going against the same people every day," said Bucs right guard Earl Watford. "So it's good to work on different techniques and stuff. Just getting your body ready for the regular season." It was a lot of fun going against a different colored jersey," said Bucs head coach Bruce Arians. "The tempo of practice on both sides was really good [in] all three phases. I haven't got to watch enough of the defense [part] of practice yet, so I'll go upstairs and watch that. I saw most of the offense and I was pretty pleased."

The Bucs started practice outside, but once again were chased inside due to bad weather.

The Bucs have a new policy this week. Cameras have to be turned off after the first 30-minutes. That means no action can be filmed during full-team practice. The one bit of good news from day one: No fights. 

"I think [Bruce Arians] did a good job of setting that standard from the beginning," said Bucs right guard Demar Dotson. "There is absolutely zero fighting. If you fight, you get thrown out."

The Bucs and Dolphins will hold one more practice Wednesday and then the teams will meet Friday for preseason game two. More Buccaneers Stories

Bucs ready to face Steelers in first preseason game
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 09 2019 06:20AM EDT

Football season is officially upon us in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers' preseason kicks off Friday against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Someone fans may not see much of is starting quarterback Jameis Winston. data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY%20bucs%20game_1565345429207.jpg_7583168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY%20bucs%20game_1565345429207.jpg_7583168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY%20bucs%20game_1565345429207.jpg_7583168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY%20bucs%20game_1565345429207.jpg_7583168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY%20bucs%20game_1565345429207.jpg_7583168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="General view of the scoreboard and pirate ship in the north end zone as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Tampa, Florida.&nbsp;(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Bucs ready to face Steelers in first preseason game
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 09 2019 06:20AM EDT

Football season is officially upon us in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers' preseason kicks off Friday against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Someone fans may not see much of is starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Starts typically have a more prominent role by the third preseason game.

Winston posted career highs last season in completion percentage, yards per attempt and touchdown percentage. Bucs looking for Watson to step up this season
By Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports
Posted Jul 31 2019 06:45PM EDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 09:08PM EDT

Justin Watson knows there's a role that's his for the taking this season. 

With the departures of Adam Humphries and Desean Jackson, the second-year wide receiver is getting his shot to step into a starting role.

"We know we're going to get it to Mike [Evans]," said Watson. Chris Godwin is obviously going to be a great player; I think he was ready to explode last year. "Chris Godwin is obviously going to be a great player; I think he was ready to explode last year. But then for the rest of us, there's definitely a lot of competition in that room." Bucs kickers are a booming hit
By Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports
Posted Jul 31 2019 06:38PM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 06:47PM EDT

It's the closest competition in camp so far. Finally, the Bucs have a good kicking problem. 

Two kickers that splitting the uprights consistently. The veteran Cairo Santos and this year's fifth-round pick Matt Gay. Each trying to get a leg up on the other.

"Happy we are both pushing each other," said Santos. Each trying to get a leg up on the other.</p><p>"Happy we are both pushing each other," said Santos. "It's been a great camp for both of us." Featured Videos

Baum Ave Market: More than a food hall

Uber driver surprises passenger with dress and gift card in heartwarming act of kindness

"Small-town charm" and plenty of history in Safety Harbor

Florida mom has a magical day at Walt Disney World after kids head to first day of school class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uber-driver-surprises-passenger-with-dress-and-gift-card-in-heartwarming-act-of-kindness"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/MIYAH%20JABS%20INSTAGRAM_uber%20surprise_081419_1565805042604.png_7592602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Miyah_Jabs/ Instagram" title="MIYAH JABS INSTAGRAM_uber surprise_081419_1565805042604.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Uber driver surprises passenger with dress and gift card in heartwarming act of kindness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/-small-town-charm-and-plenty-of-history-in-safety-harbor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/12/Drone_Zone__Safety_Harbor_1_7587951_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Drone_Zone__Safety_Harbor_1_20190812202244"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>"Small-town charm" and plenty of history in Safety Harbor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/florida-mom-has-a-magical-day-at-walt-disney-world-after-kids-head-to-first-day-of-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/LISA%20DINOTO%20GLASSNER_walt%20disney%20world%20first%20day%20of%20school_081419_1565795259970.png_7592099_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Lisa DiNoto Glassner" title="LISA DINOTO GLASSNER_walt disney world first day of school_081419_1565795259970.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida mom has a magical day at Walt Disney World after kids head to first day of school</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> Most Recent

Flooding causes road closures in Bradenton

Lasers, sparks, and creativity: Father-son duo makes custom art

Uber driver surprises passenger with dress and gift card in heartwarming act of kindness

Police identify teen girl in dryer video, dog evaluated by vet https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Charley_s_World__Baum_Ave_Market_2_7592634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Charley_s_World__Baum_Ave_Market_2_7592634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Charley_s_World__Baum_Ave_Market_2_7592634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Baum Ave Market: More than a food hall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/flooding-causes-road-closures-in-bradenton" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/still-2019-08-14-13h57m33s608_1565805529026_7592619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/still-2019-08-14-13h57m33s608_1565805529026_7592619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/still-2019-08-14-13h57m33s608_1565805529026_7592619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/still-2019-08-14-13h57m33s608_1565805529026_7592619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/still-2019-08-14-13h57m33s608_1565805529026_7592619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Flooding causes road closures in Bradenton</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/made-in-tampa-bay-cracker-boy-customs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/still-2019-08-14-13h49m35s591_1565805110655_7592610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/still-2019-08-14-13h49m35s591_1565805110655_7592610_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/still-2019-08-14-13h49m35s591_1565805110655_7592610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/still-2019-08-14-13h49m35s591_1565805110655_7592610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/14/still-2019-08-14-13h49m35s591_1565805110655_7592610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lasers, sparks, and creativity: Father-son duo makes custom art</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uber-driver-surprises-passenger-with-dress-and-gift-card-in-heartwarming-act-of-kindness" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/MIYAH%20JABS%20INSTAGRAM_uber%20surprise_081419_1565805042604.png_7592602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/MIYAH%20JABS%20INSTAGRAM_uber%20surprise_081419_1565805042604.png_7592602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/MIYAH%20JABS%20INSTAGRAM_uber%20surprise_081419_1565805042604.png_7592602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/MIYAH%20JABS%20INSTAGRAM_uber%20surprise_081419_1565805042604.png_7592602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/MIYAH%20JABS%20INSTAGRAM_uber%20surprise_081419_1565805042604.png_7592602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;Miyah_Jabs&#x2f;&#x20;Instagram" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Uber driver surprises passenger with dress and gift card in heartwarming act of kindness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-identify-teen-girl-in-dryer-video-dog-evaluated-by-vet" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/dog%20in%20dryer_1565803456988.jpg_7592455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/dog%20in%20dryer_1565803456988.jpg_7592455_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/dog%20in%20dryer_1565803456988.jpg_7592455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/dog%20in%20dryer_1565803456988.jpg_7592455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/dog%20in%20dryer_1565803456988.jpg_7592455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police identify teen girl in dryer video, dog evaluated by vet</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 