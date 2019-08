- Two things were clear during Sunday's Buccaneers training camp session: The defense is ahead of the offense at this point, and Bruce Arians is not afraid to let people know.

"It was more raggedy than I thought," offered Arians, who is running his first training camp since being hired by the Bucs in January.

Arians is referring largely to the play of the offense. It's a new system, and the adjustments are taking time to take hold.

"Defense usually wins the first couple of days," the coach continued. "They're not thinking as much. Offensively, you're looking at all the things that they're doing. We have to communicate. Between the heat and the noise, we didn't do a very good job today.”

Therein lies the beauty of summer practice: They happen every day, with another opportunity to get better.

The Bucs hope to be back outside on Monday afternoon. Weather has pushed the team indoors for part of two of the three practices thus far.