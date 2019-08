- Football season is officially upon us in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers' preseason kicks off Friday against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Someone fans may not see much of is starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Starts typically have a more prominent role by the third preseason game.

Winston posted career highs last season in completion percentage, yards per attempt and touchdown percentage.

Head coach Bruce Arians said the young players are going to play the majority of the game – about 80 percent of it.



