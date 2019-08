- Jamel Dean is fast. Now, he must learn the ways of the NFL with the same blazing speed he displays on the field.

Dean was picked by the Buccaneers in the third round of this year's draft. The rookie cornerback from Auburn ran the fastest time at his position in the NFL combine. His 4.3 time in the 40-yard dash is astonishing in itself. More impressive is the fact that Dean has had three knee procedures in his young life.

Dean was told by team doctors at Ohio State -- he was there for a semester before transferring to Auburn -- that he shouldn't play football at all.

"When they first told me, I really didn't believe it," Dean recalled. "I only have a torn meniscus."

Jamel Dean proved the doctors wrong and after a stellar collegiate career at Auburn, and now looks to prove all detractors equally wrong.

"I've been through worse," he said. "Now I've just got to continue pushing through like I've always been."

Dean and his Buccaneer teammates are currently going through training camp in Tampa.