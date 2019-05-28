< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Bucs surround Winston with sage advice By Jeff Tewksbury, FOX 13 Sports
Posted May 28 2019 11:17PM EDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 06:02PM EDT https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/All_eyes_on_Winston_head_of_his_fifth_se_1_7319950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/All_eyes_on_Winston_head_of_his_fifth_se_1_7319950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/All_eyes_on_Winston_head_of_his_fifth_se_1_7319950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409472510" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Jameis Winston has a trio of voices that surround his every move at practice. Head Coach Bruce Arians, quarterback coach Clyde Cristensen, and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich all are giving the quarterback important feedback.</p><p>For Winston, it's three-part harmony.</p><p>"All the coaches are coaching together," says Winston. "[Coach Arians], Coach Clyde, and Coach Byron, they're all in it together, so it's good to get different perspectives but all in all the same coaching method when it comes to going out there and executing on the field." </p><p>The relationship between coaches and player can sometimes be one-sided; "I'll talk, you'll listen." But the Bucs have insisted Winston give honest feedback. </p><p>"Being candid and honest will always help," says the four-year veteran. "You got to be honest with everybody. That's just an important value to have."</p> <div id='continue-text-409472510' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-409472510' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409472510' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409472510', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/buccaneers', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/buccaneers', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/buccaneers', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/buccaneers', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/buccaneers', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409472510'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Earlier this offseason, both Christensen and Leftwich mentioned Winston's car is in the parking lot before they arrive, and still there when they leave. Both coaches want to see Winston balancing the demands of the new schedule with the demands of being a young father.</p><p>"It's a newer schedule of learning a new offense, trying to put the right amount of work into this offense and definitely get out of here in time to spend time with my son and my girl, Brei," Winston said. </p><p>He and his teammates begin a closed-to-the-public minicamp next week at the AdventHealth Training Center. From there the Bucs will have some time away before training camp opens in late July. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Buccaneers" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401471" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Buccaneers Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/good-stuff/barber-to-the-football-stars-man-s-rise-from-homelessness-inspires-buccaneers-clients" title="Barber to the football stars: Man's rise from homelessness inspires Buccaneers clients" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_0_7320015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_0_7320015_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_0_7320015_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_0_7320015_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jameis_Winston_inspired_by_barber_s_pass_0_7320015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thomas moved to the U.S. from Jamaica at age 18 and has been a professional barber for the last 16 years. In about three weeks, he'll add small business owner to his resume. He's about to open G-CUTS - his very own barbershop on East Fletcher Aven" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Barber to the football stars: Man's rise from homelessness inspires Buccaneers clients</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gary Thomas is much more than a barber. He’s become a source of inspiration for many who sit in his chair.</p><p>Thomas moved to the U.S. from Jamaica at age 18 and has been a professional barber for the last 16 years. In about three weeks, he'll add small business owner to his resume.</p><p>He's about to open G-CUTS - his very own barbershop on East Fletcher Avenue in Tampa.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers/court-buccaneers-not-entitled-to-damages-from-bp-spill" title="Court: Buccaneers not entitled to damages from BP spill" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Court: Buccaneers not entitled to damages from BP spill</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 07:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 12:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal appeals court has ruled that the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers is not entitled to damages from BP for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.</p><p>At issue were the accounting practices the team used to argue that the 2010 spill caused the team's revenues to fall. The Bucs had sought $19.5 million in damages.</p><p>On Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a district court's decision against the team.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers/buccaneers-make-it-official-sign-suh-to-1-year-deal" title="Buccaneers make it official; sign Suh to 1-year deal" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/still-2019-05-23-17h08m00s685_1558645724192_7306753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/still-2019-05-23-17h08m00s685_1558645724192_7306753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/still-2019-05-23-17h08m00s685_1558645724192_7306753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/still-2019-05-23-17h08m00s685_1558645724192_7306753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/still-2019-05-23-17h08m00s685_1558645724192_7306753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Buccaneers make it official; sign Suh to 1-year deal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Scott Smith, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 05:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 05:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Buccaneers made it official on Thursday; Ndamukong Suh is now a Buc.</p><p>The team agreed to a one-year contract with the veteran defensive lineman to replace the recently released Gerald McCoy. </p><p>Greg Auman, from The Athletic, reports Suh will be paid $9.25 million and maybe as much at $10 million with incentives. That’s a total savings of $3-plus million, swapping Suh with McCoy, which will help the team sign their rookie draft class.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li 