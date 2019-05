- Only Mike Evans – with 25 -- has scored more receiving touchdowns for the Bucs than tight end Cam Brate – with 20 -- over the last three seasons. Right now, all Brate can do is watch the offseason work from the sidelines.

Brate played through a torn labrum in his hip last season. He underwent surgery in January to have it repaired and also have bone fragments removed.

Brate never complained during the season. He played in all 16 games and finished the season with the third-most touchdowns on the team. He's itching to get back to action.

"Yeah, it's pretty boring when you’re just standing there,” Brate told FOX 13 Sports. "I'm excited to be back, doing more and more every week. Things are looking good. I'm progressing well. Hopefully it won't be too long before I'm out there.”

The initial target for a return is for offseason minicamp June 4-6, but Brate still hasn't been cleared for practice.

"I feel a lot better for sure,” he added. "Everyday life is a lot better, overall quality of life. Just moving around the past couple weeks everything is feeling really good. Just overall a lot more positive with everything that is going in that regard for sure."