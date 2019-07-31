< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. date 2019-07-31 portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers/bucs-vernon-hargreaves-playing-like-a-1st-rounder">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 12:12PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 02:49PM EDT</span></p>
</div> class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Bucs' Vernon Hargreaves playing like a 1st-rounder&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers/bucs-vernon-hargreaves-playing-like-a-1st-rounder" data-title="Bucs' Vernon Hargreaves playing like a 1st-rounder" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers/bucs-vernon-hargreaves-playing-like-a-1st-rounder" addthis:title="Bucs' Vernon Hargreaves playing like a 1st-rounder"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421319605.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421319605");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421319605-421377673"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/still-2019-07-31-14h35m27s830_1564598164261_7563009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/still-2019-07-31-14h35m27s830_1564598164261_7563009_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/still-2019-07-31-14h35m27s830_1564598164261_7563009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/still-2019-07-31-14h35m27s830_1564598164261_7563009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/still-2019-07-31-14h35m27s830_1564598164261_7563009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421319605-421377673" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/still-2019-07-31-14h35m27s830_1564598164261_7563009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/still-2019-07-31-14h35m27s830_1564598164261_7563009_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/still-2019-07-31-14h35m27s830_1564598164261_7563009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/still-2019-07-31-14h35m27s830_1564598164261_7563009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/still-2019-07-31-14h35m27s830_1564598164261_7563009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers/bucs-vernon-hargreaves-playing-like-a-1st-rounder">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 12:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 02:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-421319605").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-421319605").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421319605" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Vernon Hargreaves' first three seasons in the NFL have not lived up to expectations. The 11th-overall pick in the 2016 draft has just one career interception. Injuries have limited him to just 10 games over the last two seasons. </p><p>Hargreaves is healthy now, and he’s looking like the player they drafted out of the University of Florida. </p><p>“We're doing what we do best,” said Hargreaves. “It’s simple, we get to fly around and that’s what Coach [Todd ] Bowles wants us to do. Keep it simple, fly around and make plays.” </p><p>Health has not been the only thing that has prevented Hargreaves from shining. There is a belief that the scheme he played in under Dirk Koetter just wasn’t the right fit. Hargreaves likes what Todd Bowles is asking of him: Play aggressive and get in the opponent's face at the line of scrimmage. </p><p>“This is what I do,” added Hargreaves. “This is why I was drafted here. <p>Being placed on the injured reserve after just one game last season left Hargreaves with a lot of time for soul-searching. He spent the offseason preparing physically like he normally does, but Hargreaves believes getting his mind right for year four is most important. </p><p>"It's just a mindset," said Hargreaves. "Getting after it every day. Keeping your body right, eating right, drinking right, making sure you're hydrated. Little things like that, but up top, I've got to be right. I've got to be solid and I'm getting there." </p><p>Sitting out nearly the entire season last year for the first time in his football career was frustrating, especially watching his team lose and hearing the chatter of failed expectations. </p><p>"Nobody likes to lose," added Hargreaves. "I'm not a loser, but I'm back now. I'm happy. I'm ready to go, so we're moving forward." </p> He spent the offseason preparing physically like he normally does, but Hargreaves believes getting his mind right for year four is most important. </p><p>“It’s just a mindset,” said Hargreaves. “Getting after it every day. Keeping your body right, eating right, drinking right, making sure you’re hydrated. Little things like that, but up top, I’ve got to be right. I’ve got to be solid and I’m getting there.” </p><p>Sitting out nearly the entire season last year for the first time in his football career was frustrating, especially watching his team lose and hearing the chatter of failed expectations. </p><p>“Nobody likes to lose,” added Hargreaves. “I’m not a loser, but I’m back now. I'm happy. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Buccaneers Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>Bucs kickers are a booming hit</h4>
<div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 06:38PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 06:47PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>It's the closest competition in camp so far. Finally, the Bucs have a good kicking problem. </p><p>Two kickers that splitting the uprights consistently. The veteran Cairo Santos and this year's fifth-round pick Matt Gay. Each trying to get a leg up on the other.</p><p>"Happy we are both pushing each other," said Santos. "It's been a great camp for both of us."</p>
</div>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Bucs' O.J. Howard ready to put the squeeze on defenses</h4>
<div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 03:07PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 03:38PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Before his season ended early in week 11 due to an ankle injury, Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard was putting together a Pro Bowl resume. Howard is now heading into his third season on the Bucs with expectations of staying healthy and earning elite status. </p><p>"Yeah, that's the goal, to stay healthy and play the entire season," said Howard. "Some injuries have happened, and they are just part of the game. Both of mine were crazy." </p><p>The Bucs' first-round pick, Devin White, has seen plenty of Howard. He played against him in college and is now going against him in practice. To White, Howard is not a tight end. </p>
</div>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Like father like son: Bucs sign Testaverde Jr.</h4>
<div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 04:54PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 05:47PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Buccaneers fans at training camp might do a double take when they see another "Testaverde" among the Bucs quarterbacks. That would Vinny's son, who goes by Vincent.</p><p>Vincent is hoping to catch on here in Tampa, following in some pretty big footsteps. Second to Jameis Winston, "Testaverde" is the most high-profile name to be on the back of an orange quarterback jersey. Vincent was signed Monday after working out with the team earlier this offseason, during rookie minicamp.</p>
</div>
</div>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> Finally the Bucs have a good kicking problem.  Two kickers that splitting the uprights consistently. The veteran Cairo Santos and this year's 5th round pick Matt Gay. Each trying to get a leg up on the ot" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bucs kickers are a booming hit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 06:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 06:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's the closest competition in camp so far. Finally, the Bucs have a good kicking problem. </p><p>Two kickers that splitting the uprights consistently. The veteran Cairo Santos and this year's fifth-round pick Matt Gay. Each trying to get a leg up on the other.</p><p>"Happy we are both pushing each other," said Santos. "It's been a great camp for both of us."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers/bucs-oj-howard-ready-to-put-the-squeeze-on-defenses" title="Bucs' O.J. Howard ready to put the squeeze on defenses" data-articleId="421135777" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/still-2019-07-30-15h37m03s319_1564515467630_7560349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/still-2019-07-30-15h37m03s319_1564515467630_7560349_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/still-2019-07-30-15h37m03s319_1564515467630_7560349_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/still-2019-07-30-15h37m03s319_1564515467630_7560349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/still-2019-07-30-15h37m03s319_1564515467630_7560349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bucs' O.J. Howard ready to put the squeeze on defenses</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 03:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 03:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Before his season ended early in week 11 due to an ankle injury, Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard was putting together a Pro Bowl resume. Howard is now heading into his third season on the Bucs with expectations of staying healthy and earning elite status. </p><p>“Yeah, that’s the goal, to stay healthy and play the entire season,” said Howard. “Some injuries have happened, and they are just part of the game. Both of mine were crazy.” </p><p>The Bucs' first-round pick, Devin White, has seen plenty of Howard. He played against him in college and is now going against him in practice. To White, Howard is not a tight end. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers/like-father-like-son-bucs-sign-testaverde-jr" title="Like father like son: Bucs sign Testaverde Jr." data-articleId="420953275" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Testaverde_takes_the_field_0_7557902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Testaverde_takes_the_field_0_7557902_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Testaverde_takes_the_field_0_7557902_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Testaverde_takes_the_field_0_7557902_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Testaverde_takes_the_field_0_7557902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Buccaneers fans at training camp might do a double take when they see another “Testaverde” among the Bucs quarterbacks. That would Vinny's son, who goes by Vincent." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Like father like son: Bucs sign Testaverde Jr.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 04:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 05:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Buccaneers fans at training camp might do a double take when they see another “Testaverde” among the Bucs quarterbacks. That would Vinny's son, who goes by Vincent.</p><p>Vincent is hoping to catch on here in Tampa, following in some pretty big footsteps.</p><p>Second to Jameis Winston, "Testaverde" is the most high-profile name to be on the back of an orange quarterback jersey. Vincent was signed Monday after working out with the team earlier this offseason, during rookie minicamp.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ohio-man-allegedly-uses-demand-note-with-full-name-address-to-rob-bank" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michael&#x20;Harrell&#x2c;&#x20;54&#x2c;&#x20;allegedly&#x20;tried&#x20;ordering&#x20;a&#x20;teller&#x20;to&#x20;hand&#x20;over&#x20;the&#x20;cash&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Bank&#x20;location&#x20;in&#x20;Cleveland&#x20;around&#x20;11&#x20;a&#x2e;m&#x2e;&#x20;Monday&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;FBI&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Cleveland&#x20;Division&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;FBI&#x20;via&#x20;WJW&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ohio man allegedly uses demand note with full name, address to rob bank</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-demands-changes-after-teen-athlete-s-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family demands changes after teen athlete's death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sony-wants-to-build-a-wearable-air-conditioner" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;media&#x20;image&#x20;shows&#x20;a&#x20;special&#x20;T-shirt&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;Reon&#x20;Pocket&#x20;device&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Sony&#x20;First&#x20;Flight&#x20;program&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sony wants to build a wearable ‘air conditioner'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/manatee-county-launches-non-emergency-311-service" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Manatee County launches non-emergency 311 service</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/class-action-lawsuit-filed-following-massive-capital-one-data-breach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Class-action lawsuit filed following massive Capital One data breach</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> 