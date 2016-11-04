< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Eyeing cap space, Buccaneers release veteran DT Gerald McCoy By Scott Smith, FOX 13 Sports
Posted May 21 2019 10:51AM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 10:52AM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - He will go down as one of the great players in Buccaneers history, most certainly a spot in the Ring of Honor at some point. But Gerald McCoy will not have the opportunity to finish his career in pewter and red. </p><p>The Bucs officially released the veteran defensive tackle Monday evening. </p><p>The move was not a surprise, if you've paid any attention to the team’s salary cap issues this offseason. McCoy was cut because they couldn’t afford to pay him the $13-million he was due and they couldn’t find a trade partner willing to either. </p><p>The 31-year old played nine seasons in Tampa, made six Pro Bowls, and had a big impact off the field as well, winning the Bucs’ man of the year award. Parting ways with a player and person such as Gerald is one of the toughest responsibilities of this job. We wish Gerald, along with his wife, Ebony, and the entire McCoy family continued success and thank them for everything they have meant to our organization and community.”</p><p>“I know Gerald has done a lot of good things on and off the football field in Tampa during his time here," new head coach Bruce Arians said. "You hate to see good football players go, but this is a decision that we felt needed to be made in order to allow us, and Gerald, the ability to move forward. Gerald is a class-act and I wish him the best.” </p><p>The release of McCoy comes at a particularly difficult time as the team will be without Jason Pierre-Paul for at least the first month of the season due to injury. </p><p>It does free up around $8-million in salary cap space after signing the draft class. </p><p>One name that is circulating is Ndamukong Suh, who was drafted one spot ahead of McCoy in 2010. Suh is a five-time pro bowler, bouncing around the last couple years, following his long tenure in Detroit with stops in Miami and L.A. More Buccaneers Stories

Gerald McCoy leaves behind a legacy in Tampa
By Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports
Posted May 21 2019 04:59PM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 06:00PM EDT
Bucs head coach Bruce Arians never got to know or coach Gerald McCoy, but he's quickly ready to move on from number 93. data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/Bucs_ready_for_post_McCoy_play_0_7299155_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/Bucs_ready_for_post_McCoy_play_0_7299155_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/Bucs_ready_for_post_McCoy_play_0_7299155_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/21/Bucs_ready_for_post_McCoy_play_0_7299155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bucs head coach Bruce Arians never got to know or coach Gerald McCoy, but he's quickly ready to move on from number 93." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gerald McCoy leaves behind a legacy in Tampa</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p Posted May 21 2019 04:59PM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 06:00PM EDT
Bucs head coach Bruce Arians never got to know or coach Gerald McCoy, but he's quickly ready to move on from number 93. "Talk to me about the players who are here and I’m really happy about the ones that are here.” </p><p>Demar Dotson is the longest-tenured player on the team. He's been with the Bucs since 2009 and has played with McCoy during Gerald's entire career. Bucs sign Ndamukong Suh to replace McCoy
By Scott Smith, FOX 13 Sports
Posted May 21 2019 04:43PM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 04:48PM EDT
Less than 24 hours after mutually parting ways with Gerald McCoy, the Buccaneers have found his replacement. ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report that Ndamukong Suh will join the Bucs on a one-year contract.
Ironically, Suh was selected one spot ahead of McCoy in the 2010 NFL Draft. Suh was selected second overall out of Nebraska by the Detroit Lions. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bucs sign Ndamukong Suh to replace McCoy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Scott Smith, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 04:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 04:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Less than 24 hours after mutually parting ways with Gerald McCoy, the Buccaneers have found his replacement. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report that Ndamukong Suh will join the Bucs on a one-year contract. </p><p>Ironically, Suh was selected one spot ahead of McCoy in the 2010 NFL Draft. Suh was selected second overall out of Nebraska by the Detroit Lions. McCoy then landed in Tampa with the third overall selection, where he spent the last nine seasons.</p><p>Suh is a five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, last earning the honor in 2016. The 32-year-old spent the first five years of his career in Detroit before signing the largest contract ever for a defensive player with the Miami Dolphins -- a six-year, $114-million deal. He was released after three years in Miami and then played the 2018 season with the L.A. Rams, where he helped them get to the Super Bowl.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers/bucs-host-junior-field-day-for-hundreds-of-bay-area-students" title="Bucs host Junior Field Day for hundreds of Bay area students" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/17/Buccaneers_host_Junior_Field_Day_0_7284715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/17/Buccaneers_host_Junior_Field_Day_0_7284715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/17/Buccaneers_host_Junior_Field_Day_0_7284715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/17/Buccaneers_host_Junior_Field_Day_0_7284715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/17/Buccaneers_host_Junior_Field_Day_0_7284715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The field day, hosted at the Bucs team facility, gave hundreds of students the chance to compete in field day events like the parachute run and football toss, alongside Buccaneers players. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bucs host Junior Field Day for hundreds of Bay area students</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 05:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Growing up, Bucs cornerback Jordan Whitehead remembers how cool it was to be face-to-face with NFL players he looked up to. </p><p>"I got chances to be around a lot of NFL players when I was young, so I just remember getting balls from them or gloves that they gave us," he said. Bucs host Junior Field Day for hundreds of Bay area students
By Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 Sports
Posted May 17 2019 04:40PM EDT
Updated May 17 2019 05:59PM EDT
Growing up, Bucs cornerback Jordan Whitehead remembers how cool it was to be face-to-face with NFL players he looked up to. Featured Videos
Officers across U.S. want Jacksonville officer in drunk driving accident to know they got his back
St. Pete police: pair steals purse with gun inside
Good Day Gourmet: Caprese-stone fruit salad with pistachios and balsamic dressing
Judge will decide if Riverview man accused of killing family is fit to stand trial delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/vlcsnap-2019-05-22-09h59m24s974_1558533768898_7301711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(St. Petersburg Police Department)" title="vlcsnap-2019-05-22-09h59m24s974_1558533768898.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Pete police: pair steals purse with gun inside</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/good-day-gourmet-caprese-stone-fruit-salad-with-pistachios-and-balsamic-dressing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/gourmet%20caprese%20salad_1558528644536.jpg_7301631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="gourmet caprese salad_1558528644536.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Good Day Gourmet: Caprese-stone fruit salad with pistachios and balsamic dressing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/judge-will-decide-if-riverview-man-accused-of-killing-family-is-fit-to-stand-trial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/P-KELLIE%20PKG%206A_WTVT036c_146.mxf.00_00_49_26.Still001_1558526172575.jpg_7301353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ronnie O'Neal in a past court hearing" title="P-KELLIE PKG 6A_WTVT036c_146.mxf.00_00_49_26.Still001_1558526172575.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Judge will decide if Riverview man accused of killing family is fit to stand trial</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" Most Recent
Deputies bust cockfighting ring in Hillsborough County
Officers across U.S. want Jacksonville officer in drunk driving accident to know they got his back
St. Pete police: pair steals purse with gun inside
Some new Chevy cars won't let teen drivers start driving until they buckle up
Good Day Gourmet: Caprese-stone fruit salad with pistachios and balsamic dressing data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/hillsborough%20cockfighting%20ring%20arrests_1558537475598.jpg_7301785_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/hillsborough%20cockfighting%20ring%20arrests_1558537475598.jpg_7301785_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/hillsborough%20cockfighting%20ring%20arrests_1558537475598.jpg_7301785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/hillsborough%20cockfighting%20ring%20arrests_1558537475598.jpg_7301785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Left&#x20;to&#x20;right&#x3a;&#x20;Irma&#x20;Arcaya&#x2c;&#x20;Lazo&#x20;Ernesto&#x20;Fernandez&#x2c;&#x20;Pedro&#x20;Rodriguez&#x2c;&#x20;Rogel&#x20;Martinez&#x20;Perez&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Hillsborough&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Deputies bust cockfighting ring in Hillsborough County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/officers-across-us-want-jacksonville-officer-in-drunk-driving-accident-to-know-they-got-his-back" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/_We_ve_Got_Your_Back__Jack__tribute_0_7301773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/_We_ve_Got_Your_Back__Jack__tribute_0_7301773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/_We_ve_Got_Your_Back__Jack__tribute_0_7301773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/_We_ve_Got_Your_Back__Jack__tribute_0_7301773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/_We_ve_Got_Your_Back__Jack__tribute_0_7301773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officers across U.S. want Jacksonville officer in drunk driving accident to know they got his back</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/st-pete-police-couple-steals-purse-with-gun-inside" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/vlcsnap-2019-05-22-09h59m24s974_1558533768898_7301711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/vlcsnap-2019-05-22-09h59m24s974_1558533768898_7301711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/vlcsnap-2019-05-22-09h59m24s974_1558533768898_7301711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/vlcsnap-2019-05-22-09h59m24s974_1558533768898_7301711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/vlcsnap-2019-05-22-09h59m24s974_1558533768898_7301711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;St&#x2e;&#x20;Petersburg&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Pete police: pair steals purse with gun inside</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/some-new-chevy-cars-won-t-let-teen-drivers-start-driving-until-they-buckle-up" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/CHEVY_S_NEW_TEEN_DRIVER_SAFETY_FEATURE__CLIP___2DV0J2OA.mp4.00_00_10_35.Still001_1558529267229_7301633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/CHEVY_S_NEW_TEEN_DRIVER_SAFETY_FEATURE__CLIP___2DV0J2OA.mp4.00_00_10_35.Still001_1558529267229_7301633_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/CHEVY_S_NEW_TEEN_DRIVER_SAFETY_FEATURE__CLIP___2DV0J2OA.mp4.00_00_10_35.Still001_1558529267229_7301633_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/CHEVY_S_NEW_TEEN_DRIVER_SAFETY_FEATURE__CLIP___2DV0J2OA.mp4.00_00_10_35.Still001_1558529267229_7301633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/CHEVY_S_NEW_TEEN_DRIVER_SAFETY_FEATURE__CLIP___2DV0J2OA.mp4.00_00_10_35.Still001_1558529267229_7301633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Some new Chevy cars won't let teen drivers start driving until they buckle up</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/good-day-gourmet-caprese-stone-fruit-salad-with-pistachios-and-balsamic-dressing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/gourmet%20caprese%20salad_1558528644536.jpg_7301631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/gourmet%20caprese%20salad_1558528644536.jpg_7301631_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/gourmet%20caprese%20salad_1558528644536.jpg_7301631_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/gourmet%20caprese%20salad_1558528644536.jpg_7301631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/gourmet%20caprese%20salad_1558528644536.jpg_7301631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Good Day Gourmet: Caprese-stone fruit salad with pistachios and balsamic dressing</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 