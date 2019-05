- Bucs head coach Bruce Arians never got to know or coach Gerald McCoy, but he's quickly ready to move on from number 93.

"There’s no need for asking me a question about that,” said Arians. "Talk to me about the players who are here and I’m really happy about the ones that are here.”

Demar Dotson is the longest-tenured player on the team. He's been with the Bucs since 2009 and has played with McCoy during Gerald's entire career. He has a lot of found memories with him.

"This guy used to line up, start on the left guard, beat the left guard. Go to the center, beat the center, go to the right guard, beat the right guard, like three times in a row."

McCoy leaves behind a lot of friends and teammates who were greatly impacted by his leadership.

"When you're an undrafted rookie, it's kind of nerve-wracking talking to a superstar like Gerald,” said Cam Brate. "But when I made the team in 2014, he welcomed me with open arms."

Beau Allen got to play with McCoy for just one season and arrived to the Tampa not fully knowing who McCoy was as a person.

"I don't think I've ever heard Gerald swear,” said Allen. "Just the kind of guy that he is, that's kind of the one thing I didn't know going in. He's a very devout man. Very principled. And that's one thing that's kind of fun about him."

McCoy is gone, but leaves behind a memorable legacy.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have signed Ndamukong Suh to help fill the defensive hole.