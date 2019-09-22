< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Jones sparkles in his start, Giants rally past Bucs 32-31 data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429899170-429899145"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/22/GettyImages-1176413185_1569197977969_7670822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/22/GettyImages-1176413185_1569197977969_7670822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/22/GettyImages-1176413185_1569197977969_7670822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/22/GettyImages-1176413185_1569197977969_7670822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/22/GettyImages-1176413185_1569197977969_7670822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429899170-429899145" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/22/GettyImages-1176413185_1569197977969_7670822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/22/GettyImages-1176413185_1569197977969_7670822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/22/GettyImages-1176413185_1569197977969_7670822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, By FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer
Posted Sep 22 2019 08:20PM EDT type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-429899170").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-429899170").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429899170" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (AP)</strong> - The Daniel Jones era is off to a rousing start for the New York Giants.</p><p>The rookie quarterback threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for two TDs, including the go-ahead score with 1:16 remaining as the Giants rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-31 on Sunday.</p><p>Jameis Winston threw for 380 yards and put the Bucs (1-2) in position to pull out a dramatic win, but rookie Matt Gay's 34-yard field goal sailed wide right as time expired.</p><p>Jones scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter and put the Giants ahead with another 7-yarder on fourth-and-goal. The sixth pick in this year's draft began New York's comeback with a 75-yard TD pass to Evan Engram on the first play of the second half, and a 7-yarder to Sterling Shepard midway through the third quarter.</p><p>Winston threw TD passes of 21, 3 and 20 yards to Mike Evans to help Tampa Bay build a 28-10 halftime lead. With Saquon Barkley exiting with a right ankle injury late in the first half, Jones also led the Giants with 28 yards rushing on four attempts.</p><p>As impressive as the former Duke standout was, he was not perfect. Shaquil Barrett had four of Tampa Bay's five sacks and forced a fumble that led to a field goal that put Tampa Bay up 31-25 with six minutes to go.</p><p>Jones also lost a fumble that led to one of Winston's TD passes to Evans, who finished with eight catches for 190 yards.</p><p>Engram's long catch and run was the highlight of a six-catch, 113-yard performance. Shepard, back in the lineup after missing the previous game with a concussion, had seven catches for 100 yards, including a 36-yarder that set up the winning touchdown.</p><p>Jones played one series in New York's season-opening loss to Dallas. Manning replaced Kurt Warner after the ninth game of his rookie season in 2004 and started 232 of New York's next 233 regular-season games. The Giants averaged 420 yards on offense in the first two games this year, but only scored four touchdowns while averaging 15.5 points.</p><p>The 38-year-old Manning was Jones' backup, but did not accompany New York's other captains to midfield for the pregame coin toss.</p><p>INJURIES</p><p>Giants: LB Alec Ogletree left in the second quarter after injuring a hamstring during his runback of a fumble that was later reversed by replay and ruled an incomplete pass. ... Barkley limped off the field with a little over three minutes remaining before halftime and was on crutches afterward. ... 