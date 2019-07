- Buccaneers fans at training camp might do a double take when they see another “Testaverde” among the Bucs quarterbacks. That would Vinny's son, who goes by Vincent.

Vincent is hoping to catch on here in Tampa, following in some pretty big footsteps.

Second to Jameis Winston, "Testaverde" is the most high-profile name to be on the back of an orange quarterback jersey. Vincent was signed Monday after working out with the team earlier this offseason, during rookie minicamp.

The situation for the elder Testaverde was much different. He was the Bucs’ first overall pick in 1987, played six seasons here.

As for Vincent, he's an undrafted free agent. He bounced around in college from Texas Tech to Miami, before finally playing his final year at Albany.

There’s no telling how long this opportunity will last. He knows he will always be compared to his father, who still leads the franchise in passing yards, but he doesn’t really feel the weight of any expectations.

“I’m not going to go out here and try to be like him,” the younger Testaverde told reporters. “I’m my own self, I’m my own player. Me and him have different games, different strengths, whatever it may be, I’m just going to go out there any play my game; that’s what he’s told me.”

The Bucs quarterback room is pretty well established, with Winston, Blaine Gabbert, and Ryan Griffin. They also like rookie Nick Fitzgerald, but he was placed on the active/non-football injury list, which is in part why Vincent is getting this opportunity. But you never know when an injury might occur, or what other team might be interested.