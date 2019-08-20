< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mazzi Wilkins hopes to continue his dream with hometown Bucs TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Mazzi Wilkins knows he's a long shot to earn a spot with the Buccaneers at cornerback. He's been one his entire football career. He's had to prove himself at every level, but throughout the process, he's never doubted his abilities and he believes he's shown the Bucs what he can bring. "First preseason game, I showed what I can do on defense," said Wilkins. "The second preseason game, I definitely felt like I had a way more dominant special teams game, so I had a few tackles on special teams. I showed them I could run down the field and get physical with the big boys too, so next game I'll show something different."

Growing up in Tampa, playing for Plant High and then USF, Wilkins has dreamed of the day when he would wear a Bucs uniform. When the day came last month, Wilkins didn't take long to reflect on his long journey.

"When I put it on, it was like gold," he recalled. "I had enough time to sit around and think about and chill out when I wasn't on the team, so when it was time to put it on it was 'Go get it.' I looked myself in the mirror and said, 'What are you going to do?' Questioned myself, you know, just to set a standard for myself. I just never looked back."

At USF, Wilkins will be forever remembered for the legal hit he laid on UCF quarterback Milton McKenzie that could be career-ending. He received death threats from it, but the two have become friends and both are recovering from the incident. "I will never take nothing for granted or have regrets with anything. There are things I had to clean up and get better at as a human being before I could be here. By Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports
Posted Aug 20 2019 05:26PM EDT
Updated Aug 20 2019 05:30PM EDT

Bucs running back Dare Ogunbowale never takes no for an answer

Bucs runningback Dare Ogunbowale's competitive drive keeps him going. Even after he's been cut seven times in the NFL. It's a unwavering determination and tireless drive that has him in position to make the Bucs. Bucs running back Dare Ogunbowale's competitive drive keeps him going, even after being cut seven times in the NFL.

It's an unwavering determination and tireless drive that has him in position to make the Bucs.

"I don't buy into the past. I only buy into what I see, and what I've seen of him, you wouldn't guess those things," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. Ryan Fitzpatrick returned for a short, two-day workout with his new team, the Dolphins. </p><p>Admittedly, this time facing a former team was a little strange.</p><p>"A little bit," smiled Fitzpatrick. "You know, being on eight teams, this has happened more than once for me, that I got to go back. But this one, having played here the last two years, just the irony being here and being able to practice with them. Bucs ready to face Steelers in first preseason game

By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 09 2019 06:20AM EDT

Football season is officially upon us in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers' preseason kicks off Friday against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Someone fans may not see much of is starting quarterback Jameis Winston. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Starts typically have a more prominent role by the third preseason game.

Winston posted career highs last season in completion percentage, yards per attempt and touchdown percentage. 