<section id="story427547444" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427547444" data-article-version="1.0">Mystery man Carl Nassib voted Bucs team captain</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers/mystery-man-carl-nassib-voted-bucs-team-captain">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 04:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-427547444"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 06:08PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 06:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427547444");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_427547444_427568051_194471"></div> <script>$(function(){var 05 2019 06:08PM <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers/mystery-man-carl-nassib-voted-bucs-team-captain">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 04:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-427547444"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 06:08PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 06:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> (FOX 13)</strong> - In front of the cameras, he tries to avoid attention, so we wanted to know, who is the real Carl Nassib? </p><p>He's a tough guy to get to open up. What you normally get from him are a bunch of football clinches.</p><p>"You know it's the first game, we have to start off on the right foot," he would say.</p><p>His teammates just voted him team captain, so there has to be more to him than canned soundbites. </p><p>"Carl is great, man," said Bucs cornerback Vernon Hargreaves. "I love Carl. He always has energy, every day. Energy, energy, he's always yelling. Seeing Nassib through the eyes of his team and coaches might help us understand this mystery man; the guy who was picked up off the waiver wire a year ago and finished with the second-most sacks on the team.</p><p>"I just think he's crazy, all the time," laughed Bruce Arians. "I don't know if he has two of them, but the one I see all the time is not normal."</p><p>When we asked the coach to tell us more, he said with a grin, "He's Carl."</p><p>"He does have a little crazy in him," Bucs right tackle Demar Dotson agreed. </p><p>Doubling-down on "crazy" seems out of place when we're talking about the new team captain. So we asked the guy with plenty of experience, at the team-level, in a leadership role.</p><p>Maybe Quarterback Jameis Winston can narrow down what it is about Nassib that keeps his teammates excited to play.</p><p>"Anytime you play on the defensive side of the ball, you've got some screws missing," said Winston. "He's definitely just a great teammate and [I'm] very excited for him."</p><p>For anyone taking notes, add "screws missing" to your resume under "leadership skills."</p><p>Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles singled Carl our early in training camp, saying Nassib was one of his favorite guys because of his personality and his tireless work ethic. It appears the feelings are mutual.</p><p>"Coach Bowles is probably my favorite coach," said Nassib. "Don't tell him this, but he's probably my favorite coach I've ever had. He's really smart and he knows football. A lot of time, you get a coach that just knows football, but he's got it all. He's an impressive person."</p><p>Adding what he appeared to believe was praise, Bowles also said Nassib had a little psycho in him.</p><p>“Extremely intelligent, always comes to practice ready to play. Always has a smile on his face," said Bowles. "Multiple personalities, all good for football, so that’s a great thing. Great sense of humor, doesn’t take himself too seriously and he just loves to play. Those are the type of guys you want to play with every day.”</p><p>With all that, Nassibl still seems like a mystery, but maybe it's a mystery better left unsolved by us on the outside.</p><p>We asked Nassib why he doesn't show "that side" of his personality to the public.</p><p>"We're not friends yet, you know what I mean? All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bucs acquire offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins from Steelers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 08:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 06:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Buccaneers have acquired offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins and a draft pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft.</p><p>The Bucs announced the move Saturday, adding the draft choice they will receive from the Steelers is a seventh-round selection in 2021.</p><p>The 6-foot-6 Hawkins was a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2016. He appeared in five games with Pittsburgh.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers/testaverdes-son-debuts-bucs-top-cowboys-17-15-in-preseason" title="Testaverde's son debuts, Bucs top Cowboys 17-15 in preseason" data-articleId="426306338" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1171052304_1567169001474_7626762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1171052304_1567169001474_7626762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1171052304_1567169001474_7626762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1171052304_1567169001474_7626762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1171052304_1567169001474_7626762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vincent Testaverde&nbsp;of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a NFL preseason game at AT&amp;T Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Testaverde's son debuts, Bucs top Cowboys 17-15 in preseason</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:08AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 08:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Vincent Testaverde's first NFL pass was badly overthrown on a simple toss in the flat, and the second was intercepted.</p><p>At least the son of Vinny Testaverde could say he played in a preseason victory for the team that drafted his dad No. 1 overall in 1987.</p><p>The younger Testaverde was part of a touchdown drive after Ryan Griffin threw a scoring pass in Tampa Bay's 17-15 win over the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason finale Thursday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers/buccaneers-preview-arians-takes-turn-at-ending-bucs-playoff-drought" title="Buccaneers preview: Arians takes turn at ending Bucs' playoff drought" data-articleId="425080654" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/One_on_one_with_Coach_Arians_2_7346775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/One_on_one_with_Coach_Arians_2_7346775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/One_on_one_with_Coach_Arians_2_7346775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/One_on_one_with_Coach_Arians_2_7346775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/One_on_one_with_Coach_Arians_2_7346775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Buccaneers preview: Arians takes turn at ending Bucs' playoff drought</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 12:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 11:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bruce Arians is confident he can make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers matter again. The long-time coach is back on the sideline following a year of retirement, tasked with helping Jameis Winston prove he's a franchise quarterback, and ending the second-longest postseason drought in the NFL.</p><p>The Bucs haven't made the playoffs since 2007. That's a 12-year stretch of futility that's claimed the jobs of five coaches.</p><p>It doesn't bother Arians that few prognosticators envision things winding up any differently under his leadership, especially with Winston - a talented, but wildly inconsistent passer - running the offense.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 