href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> Bahamas expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/weather/tropics/tropical-wave-near-bahamas-expected-to-become-tropical-storm-humberto">Tropical wave near Bahamas expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/threats-to-shoot-coast-guard-planes-made-over-marine-radio-frequency"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/Threats_made_to_Coast_Guard_over_VHF_rad_1_7655714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Threats to shoot Coast Guard planes made over marine radio frequency"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/threats-to-shoot-coast-guard-planes-made-over-marine-radio-frequency">Threats to shoot Coast Guard planes made over marine radio frequency</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/new-cruise-options-coming-to-port-tampa-bay"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/New_cruises_departing_Port_Tampa_Bay_5_7655803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New cruise options coming to Port Tampa Bay"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/new-cruise-options-coming-to-port-tampa-bay">New cruise options coming to Port Tampa Bay</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/pass-a-grille-beach-re-nourishment-to-begin-in-2021"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/Beach_re_nourishment_planned_in_Pass_a_G_1_7655628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pass-a-Grille Beach re-nourishment to begin in 2021"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/pass-a-grille-beach-re-nourishment-to-begin-in-2021">Pass-a-Grille Beach re-nourishment to begin in 2021</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/weather/tropics/tropical-wave-near-bahamas-expected-to-become-tropical-storm-humberto">Tropical wave near Bahamas expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/threats-to-shoot-coast-guard-planes-made-over-marine-radio-frequency">Threats to shoot Coast Guard planes made over marine radio frequency</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/new-cruise-options-coming-to-port-tampa-bay">New cruise options coming to Port Tampa Bay</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/pass-a-grille-beach-re-nourishment-to-begin-in-2021">Pass-a-Grille Beach re-nourishment to begin in 2021</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/mural-artists-accept-the-inevitable-destruction-of-art">Mural artists accept the inevitable destruction of art</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/95-year-old-twins-credit-guinness-no-sex-to-longevity">95-year-old twins credit Guinness, 'no sex' to longevity</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428462072" data-article-version="1.0">Newton's favorite opponent, the Bucs, visit Thursday night</h1> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Newton's favorite opponent, the Bucs, visit Thursday night&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers/newton-s-favorite-opponent-the-bucs-visit-thursday-night" data-title="Newton's favorite opponent, the Bucs, visit Thursday night" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers/newton-s-favorite-opponent-the-bucs-visit-thursday-night" addthis:title="Newton's favorite opponent, the Bucs, visit Thursday night"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428462072.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428462072");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428462072-428462041"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY%20panthers%20bucs_1568284720969.jpg_7653235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY%20panthers%20bucs_1568284720969.jpg_7653235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY%20panthers%20bucs_1568284720969.jpg_7653235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY%20panthers%20bucs_1568284720969.jpg_7653235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY%20panthers%20bucs_1568284720969.jpg_7653235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thomas Davis (58) of the Carolina Panthers drives Peyton Barber (25) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers&nbsp;out of bounds near the goal line during the regular season game on December 02, 2018&nbsp;in Tampa. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Thomas Davis (58) of the Carolina Panthers drives Peyton Barber (25) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of bounds near the goal line during the regular season game on December 02, 2018 in Tampa. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428462072-428462041" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY%20panthers%20bucs_1568284720969.jpg_7653235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY%20panthers%20bucs_1568284720969.jpg_7653235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY%20panthers%20bucs_1568284720969.jpg_7653235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY%20panthers%20bucs_1568284720969.jpg_7653235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/GETTY%20panthers%20bucs_1568284720969.jpg_7653235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thomas Davis (58) of the Carolina Panthers drives Peyton Barber (25) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers&nbsp;out of bounds near the goal line during the regular season game on December 02, 2018&nbsp;in Tampa. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Thomas Davis (58) of the Carolina Panthers drives Peyton Barber (25) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of bounds near the goal line during the regular season game on December 02, 2018 in Tampa. <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers/newton-s-favorite-opponent-the-bucs-visit-thursday-night">BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 06:39AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-428462072").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-428462072").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428462072" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Cam Newton enjoys facing the Buccaneers. The only thing is, this might not be the same Panthers quarterback who has thrown for 29 touchdowns against Tampa Bay.</p><p>Newton was so-so in the opening loss to the Rams, and his minus-2 yards rushing were a career low. He did go 25 for 38 for 239 yards, but had no touchdowns and one interception. Had it not been for the yeoman effort of running back Christian McCaffrey (128 yards rushing, two scores; 10 receptions for 81 yards), a 30-27 defeat would have been a rout.</p><p>Still, the Panthers, tied for No. 17 in the AP Pro 32, are 5½-point favorites over No. 31 Tampa Bay on Thursday night.</p><p>Coming off shoulder problems, Newton threw only one pass beyond 20 yards, hardly his usual mode of operation. But he insists he's healthy.</p><p>"You are only asking me because of my shoulder," Newton said of all the check-downs against the Rams. "How about this, talk to the defensive coordinator for Tampa and ask if they don't think I can throw the ball over 20 yards and see how far that gets you?"</p> <div id='continue-text-428462072' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-428462072' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-428462072' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-428462072', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/buccaneers', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/buccaneers', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/buccaneers', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/buccaneers', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/buccaneers', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '428462072'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The Buccaneers didn't get very far at home vs. the 49ers, falling by 14 points. They had even more problems in the passing game as Jameis Winston threw two pick-6s against a San Francisco defense that didn't even know what a takeaway was last season.</p><p>"Learn from what you did, get it corrected," new Bucs coach Bruce Arians said. "And you get it corrected, the wins will start happening."</p><p>Not this week.</p><p>PANTHERS, 21-20</p><p>KNOCKOUT POOL: The Seahawks squeezed by Cincinnati, and so did Pro Picks. Is there anyone out there who is not picking NEW ENGLAND this week at Miami?</p><p>No. 1 New England (minus 14) at No. 32 Miami</p><p>We repeat, is there anyone out there who is not picking New England this week? AP Pro32 has this one right: top vs. bottom.</p><p>BEST BET: PATRIOTS, 40-13</p><p>No. 13 Chicago (minus 1 1-2) at No. 24 Denver</p><p>Broncos coach Vic Fangio finds some extra motivation against former employer.</p><p>UPSET SPECIAL: BRONCOS, 17-16</p><p>No. 3 New Orleans (plus 3) at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams</p><p>Saints don't need any extra motivation after officiating debacle in last season's NFC championship game.</p><p>SAINTS, 31-30</p><p>No. 20 San Francisco (plus 1) at No. 23 Cincinnati</p><p>Bengals might be better than we thought.</p><p>BENGALS, 20-16</p><p>No. 2 Kansas City (minus 7½) at No. 19 Oakland</p><p>Raiders might be better than we thought and will keep it close.</p><p>CHIEFS, 30-27</p><p>No. 16 Buffalo (plus 2) at No. 29 New York Giants</p><p>Bills seem like host in Meadowlands with second straight game there, this time a loss.</p><p>GIANTS, 22-16</p><p>No. 6 Dallas (minus 3½) at No. 26 Washington</p><p>Cowboys go 2-0 in division, Redskins go 0-2.</p><p>COWBOYS, 23-10</p><p>No. 17 (tie) Indianapolis (plus 4) at No. 12 Tennessee</p><p>AFC South looks ultra-competitive once again.</p><p>COLTS, 19-13</p><p>No. 21 (tie) Cleveland (pick-em) at No. 27 New York Jets, Monday night</p><p>Were high hopes for both clubs a mirage?</p><p>BROWNS, 24-17</p><p>No. 30 Arizona (plus 12) at No. 8 Baltimore</p><p>A couple of exciting Heisman Trophy QBs on display. Lamar beats Kyler.</p><p>RAVENS, 24-6</p><p>No. 9 Los Angeles Chargers (minus 2 1-2) at No. 28 Detroit</p><p>Beginning to wonder about Matt Patricia's defensive acumen in Detroit.</p><p>CHARGERS, 23-18</p><p>No. 25 Jacksonville (plus 7 1-2) at No. 14 Houston</p><p>Beginning to wonder about Doug Marrone's security in Jacksonville.</p><p>TEXANS, 27-13</p><p>No. 10 Seattle (plus 3 1-2) at No. 15 Pittsburgh</p><p>Steelers can't be that bad, can they?</p><p>STEELERS, 20-19</p><p>No. 7 Minnesota (plus 3) at No. 11 Green Bay</p><p>Barring a tie, one of these teams will have nice jump-start to NFC North title.</p><p>PACKERS, 19-17</p><p>No. 5 Philadelphia (minus 2) at No. 21 (tie) Atlanta</p><p>Eagles and Falcons seem to fly into each other every year.</p><p>FALCONS, 30-28</p><p>___</p><p>2019 RECORD:</p><p>Last Week: Against spread (11-4-1). Straight up (11-4-1)</p><p>Season Totals: Against spread (11-4-1). class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Buccaneers" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401471" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Buccaneers Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers/bucs-use-goal-line-stand-to-beat-panthers-20-14" title="Bucs use goal-line stand to beat Panthers 20-14" data-articleId="428632405" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/GETTY%20bucs%20beat%20panthers_1568364092462.jpg_7655669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/GETTY%20bucs%20beat%20panthers_1568364092462.jpg_7655669_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/GETTY%20bucs%20beat%20panthers_1568364092462.jpg_7655669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/GETTY%20bucs%20beat%20panthers_1568364092462.jpg_7655669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/GETTY%20bucs%20beat%20panthers_1568364092462.jpg_7655669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bucs use goal-line stand to beat Panthers 20-14</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 04:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When Cam Newton left the shotgun and began creeping toward the line of scrimmage, Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves knew exactly what was coming.</p><p>The Bucs sniffed out a fourth-and-1 play from the 2-yard line with Hargreaves shoving Christian McCaffrey out of bounds with 1:22 left to preserve a 20-14 win over the Carolina Panthers and cap off a terrific defensive performance on Thursday night.</p><p>Jameis Winston threw for 208 yards and a touchdown, Chris Godwin had 121 yards receiving and a score and Peyton Barber ran for 82 yards, but it was the Bucs defense that won this game. Tampa Bay held the Panthers without a touchdown and limited McCaffrey to 53 total yards to give coach Bruce Arians his first victory with the team.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers/bucs-have-no-time-to-dwell-on-loss-to-49ers-as-they-shift-focus-to-panthers" title="Bucs have no time to dwell on loss to 49ers as they shift focus to Panthers" data-articleId="428061025" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/Upon_Further_Review__Fans_react_to_Bucs__0_7647335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/Upon_Further_Review__Fans_react_to_Bucs__0_7647335_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/Upon_Further_Review__Fans_react_to_Bucs__0_7647335_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/Upon_Further_Review__Fans_react_to_Bucs__0_7647335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/Upon_Further_Review__Fans_react_to_Bucs__0_7647335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fans in Tampa Bay took the Buccaneers' latest loss in stride." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bucs have no time to dwell on loss to 49ers as they shift focus to Panthers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 05:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 08:49AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mondays are usually for reviewing film of the previous day's game. Not today. </p><p>"It's time to move on," said Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. </p><p>"We gotta get over it," said defensive tackle Vita Vea. "It's a quick week this week." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers/winston-reaches-milestone-in-yet-another-buccaneers-loss" title="Winston reaches milestone in yet another Buccaneers loss" data-articleId="427949425" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/GettyImages-1173214778_1568040107679_7646370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/GettyImages-1173214778_1568040107679_7646370_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/GettyImages-1173214778_1568040107679_7646370_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/GettyImages-1173214778_1568040107679_7646370_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/GettyImages-1173214778_1568040107679_7646370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jameis Winston of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fumbles a snap during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium on September 08, 2019. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Winston reaches milestone in yet another Buccaneers loss</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 10:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 10:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On a day when he became Tampa Bay's career passing leader, Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers lost another game.</p><p>"You just have to move on to the next game and get better," the No. 1 overall pick from the 2015 NFL draft said. "That's all I can say."</p><p>The fifth-year pro threw for 194 yards and a touchdown Sunday, moving ahead of Vinny Testaverde for first place on the franchise's all-time passing list with 14,822 yards in 57 games. He was also intercepted three times, with two of them being returned for touchdowns in a 31-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropics/tropical-wave-near-bahamas-expected-to-become-tropical-storm-humberto"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/tropical%20wave%20friday%20am_1568368271682.jpg_7655770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="tropical wave friday am_1568368271682.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tropical wave near Bahamas expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/threats-to-shoot-coast-guard-planes-made-over-marine-radio-frequency"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/Threats_made_to_Coast_Guard_over_VHF_rad_1_7655714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Threats_made_to_Coast_Guard_over_VHF_rad_1_20190913040343"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Threats to shoot Coast Guard planes made over marine radio frequency</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-cruise-options-coming-to-port-tampa-bay"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/New_cruises_departing_Port_Tampa_Bay_5_7655803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="New_cruises_departing_Port_Tampa_Bay_5_20190913035200"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New cruise options coming to Port Tampa Bay</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pass-a-grille-beach-re-nourishment-to-begin-in-2021"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/Beach_re_nourishment_planned_in_Pass_a_G_1_7655628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Beach_re_nourishment_planned_in_Pass_a_G_1_20190913034932"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pass-a-Grille Beach re-nourishment to begin in 2021</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/scream-a-geddon-dade-city-s-horror-park-returns-on-friday-the-13th" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/04/WTVT_2015screamageddon_100418_1538661837685_6155115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/04/WTVT_2015screamageddon_100418_1538661837685_6155115_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/04/WTVT_2015screamageddon_100418_1538661837685_6155115_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/04/WTVT_2015screamageddon_100418_1538661837685_6155115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/04/WTVT_2015screamageddon_100418_1538661837685_6155115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Scream-A-Geddon&#x2c;&#x20;2015" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Scream-A-Geddon, Dade City's horror park, returns on Friday the 13th</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropics/tropical-wave-near-bahamas-expected-to-become-tropical-storm-humberto" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/tropical%20wave%20friday%20am_1568368271682.jpg_7655770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/tropical%20wave%20friday%20am_1568368271682.jpg_7655770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/tropical%20wave%20friday%20am_1568368271682.jpg_7655770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/tropical%20wave%20friday%20am_1568368271682.jpg_7655770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/tropical%20wave%20friday%20am_1568368271682.jpg_7655770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tropical wave near Bahamas expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/buccaneers/bucs-use-goal-line-stand-to-beat-panthers-20-14" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/GETTY%20bucs%20beat%20panthers_1568364092462.jpg_7655669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/GETTY%20bucs%20beat%20panthers_1568364092462.jpg_7655669_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/GETTY%20bucs%20beat%20panthers_1568364092462.jpg_7655669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/GETTY%20bucs%20beat%20panthers_1568364092462.jpg_7655669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/GETTY%20bucs%20beat%20panthers_1568364092462.jpg_7655669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Head&#x20;coach&#x20;Bruce&#x20;Arians&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Tampa&#x20;Bay&#x20;Buccaneers&#x20;during&#x20;their&#x20;game&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Carolina&#x20;Panthers&#x20;at&#x20;Bank&#x20;of&#x20;America&#x20;Stadium&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Charlotte&#x2c;&#x20;North&#x20;Carolina&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jacob&#x20;Kupferman&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bucs use goal-line stand to beat Panthers 20-14</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/rangers-knock-rays-from-al-wild-card-lead-6-4" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rangers knock Rays from AL wild-card lead, 6-4</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/threats-to-shoot-coast-guard-planes-made-over-marine-radio-frequency" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/Threats_made_to_Coast_Guard_over_VHF_rad_1_7655714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/Threats_made_to_Coast_Guard_over_VHF_rad_1_7655714_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/Threats_made_to_Coast_Guard_over_VHF_rad_1_7655714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/Threats_made_to_Coast_Guard_over_VHF_rad_1_7655714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/Threats_made_to_Coast_Guard_over_VHF_rad_1_7655714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Threats to shoot Coast Guard planes made over marine radio frequency</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here">We Live Here</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/staff">FOX 13 News Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/history">WTVT History</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX13News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox13.news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 13 News app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxtampabay.com-mobile/id374009420" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtvt" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>SkyTower Radar app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-13-skytower-radar/id897521658?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtvt.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/work-for-us">Jobs & Internships at FOX 13</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a 