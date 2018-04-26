Record crowd at Raymond James Stadium to watch Bucs draft

- Over 20,000 fans showed up to Raymond James Stadium to be a part of the Bucs' first-round selection. Part of the crowd included current and former draft picks. All of them were very much in the dark on what the Bucs' draft plan would be.

"You really want me to answer that?" laughed Bucs offensive tackle Donovan Smith, who is a Penn State alum."Saquon Barkley, I hope he is. He's a Penn State guy."

Barkley went quick the New York Giants at number two.

Mike Evans, a seventh overall draft pick by the Bucs in 2014, knew Licht would made a great move.

"Tough choice," offered Evans. "Since he's been running the show, he's been doing great."

The Bucs began the night holding the seventh draft pick and as the clock ticked towards the Bucs, fans tried to project Bucs GM Jason Licht's move.

"I'm thinking [Minkah] Fitzpatrick," said Bucs fan Justin Young.

"Either Derwin James or Minkah Fitzpatrick," guessed Bucs fan Trey Bennati.

"I don't know, man. I hope we go defense, honestly," said fan David Cipriani. "I think we will be good with a defensive player."

On the clock with the seventh choice, the Bucs caught their fans and current players by surprise. They traded back five spots with the Buffalo Bills and gained two more second-round picks in the deal.

"I knew it was a shocker because the crowd did go, aww," said Bucs cornerback David Rivers. "They were hoping to get a pick in, but they moved back with the Bills. So they got the 12th pick. I'm just excited to see who we get."

Finally, the Bucs turned in their draft card, stunning their fans once again, picking defensive tackle Vita Vea with the 12th selection.

"But I'm happy for this pick right here," said fan Kevin Hutchinson.

"He looked like a big dude," admired Tuan Pham.

The last time the Bucs made a move like this was on 1995 when the traded out of seventh spot to the 12th position and drafted Warren Sapp.

Longtime Bucs fan Lucas Meak likes how the Bucs have built up the their defensive line through free agency and now the draft.

"I am super proud of that," said Meaks. "Because defenses win championships."