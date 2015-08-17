< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426306338-8913672"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426306338-8913672" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers/testaverdes-son-debuts-bucs-top-cowboys-17-15-in-preseason">SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:08AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-426306338").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-426306338").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426306338" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)</strong> - Vincent Testaverde's first NFL pass was badly overthrown on a simple toss in the flat, and the second was intercepted.</p><p>At least the son of Vinny Testaverde could say he played in a preseason victory for the team that drafted his dad No. 1 overall in 1987.</p><p>The younger Testaverde was part of a touchdown drive after Ryan Griffin threw a scoring pass in Tampa Bay's 17-15 win over the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason finale Thursday night.</p><p>It was actually a matchup of two of Vinny Testaverde's former teams. He spent his first six seasons with the Buccaneers and is still the club's career leader in yards passing, although Jameis Winston should surpass 14,820 yards early in the season. The elder Testaverde spent one of his 21 seasons with Dallas, starting for the Cowboys in 2004.</p><p>The Cowboys pulled within two late in the fourth quarter on Jalen Guyton's 69-yard catch and run for a touchdown from fourth-string quarterback Taryn Christion. His TD drive was capped by Bruce Anderson III's 1-yard run.</p><p>The younger Testaverde, who had been at the home of the Cowboys five years ago but didn't play for Texas Tech against Baylor, was 4 of 8 for 41 yards with a 25.5 passer rating. He transferred to Miami before finally getting a chance to play regularly at Albany last year.</p><p>Testaverde was a workout player for the Bucs in rookie minicamp before they brought him back early in training camp. Tampa Bay had to sign him again after Gabbert's injury, and give him a crash course in order to take most of the snaps against the Cowboys. He entered in the second quarter and played the rest of the way.</p><p>Griffin was 9 of 11 for 92 yards with two interceptions, the first returned 26 yards for a touchdown by Donovan Olumba on a pass tipped by Jameill Showers. Testaverde's interception was rookie Donovan Wilson's third of the preseason for Dallas.</p><p>The Cowboys sat their top two quarterbacks in Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, and Mike White didn't do much to displace Rush as the backup. The fifth-round pick from 2018 was 14 of 26 for 132 yards without a touchdown or interception.</p><p>Dallas kept three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster last year but doesn't seem likely to do that again. White is a candidate for the practice squad, although Christion's versatility could influence that decision after a spotty preseason from White.</p><p>COWBOYS BACKS</p><p>With Ezekiel Elliott's holdout now in its second month, the Cowboys didn't play the top two running backs behind him. Rookie Tony Pollard's idle time cemented his status as the starter if Elliott, a two-time rushing champion, doesn't end his holdout before the opener. Pollard's backup is Alfred Morris, Elliott's primary replacement during a six-game suspension in 2017.</p><p>KICKS FOR THE BUCS</p><p>Rookie Matt Gay, a fifth-round pick, continued a strong preseason with a 53-yard field goal to put Tampa Bay ahead for good in the third quarter. Coach Bruce Arians has suggested he might keep two kickers, which would mean incumbent Cairo Santos could be used for shorter kicks.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Season openers at home for both Sept 8. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Buccaneers Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/One_on_one_with_Coach_Arians_2_7346775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/One_on_one_with_Coach_Arians_2_7346775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/One_on_one_with_Coach_Arians_2_7346775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/One_on_one_with_Coach_Arians_2_7346775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/One_on_one_with_Coach_Arians_2_7346775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Buccaneers preview: Arians takes turn at ending Bucs' playoff drought</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 12:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 11:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bruce Arians is confident he can make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers matter again. The long-time coach is back on the sideline following a year of retirement, tasked with helping Jameis Winston prove he's a franchise quarterback, and ending the second-longest postseason drought in the NFL.</p><p>The Bucs haven't made the playoffs since 2007. That's a 12-year stretch of futility that's claimed the jobs of five coaches.</p><p>It doesn't bother Arians that few prognosticators envision things winding up any differently under his leadership, especially with Winston - a talented, but wildly inconsistent passer - running the offense.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers/mazzi-wilkins-hopes-to-continue-his-dream-with-hometown-bucs" title="Mazzi Wilkins hopes to continue his dream with hometown Bucs" data-articleId="424772439" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/still-2019-08-20-17h30m11s465_1566336649857_7605306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/still-2019-08-20-17h30m11s465_1566336649857_7605306_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/still-2019-08-20-17h30m11s465_1566336649857_7605306_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/still-2019-08-20-17h30m11s465_1566336649857_7605306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/still-2019-08-20-17h30m11s465_1566336649857_7605306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mazzi Wilkins hopes to continue his dream with hometown Bucs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 05:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 05:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mazzi Wilkins knows he's a long shot to earn a spot with the Buccaneers at cornerback. He's been one his entire football career. He's had to prove himself at every level, but throughout the process, he's never doubted his abilities and he believes he's shown the Bucs what he can bring. </p><p>"First preseason game, I showed what I can do on defense," said Wilkins. "The second preseason game, I definitely felt like I had a way more dominant special teams game, so I had a few tackles on special teams. I showed them I could run down the field and get physical with the big boys too, so next game I'll show something different."</p><p>Growing up in Tampa, playing for Plant High and then USF, Wilkins has dreamed of the day when he would wear a Bucs uniform. When the day came last month, Wilkins didn't take long to reflect on his long journey.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers/bucs-running-back-dare-ogunbowale-never-takes-no-for-an-answer" title="Bucs running back Dare Ogunbowale never takes no for an answer" data-articleId="424623557" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ogunbowale_never_takes_no_for_an_answer_1_7602997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ogunbowale_never_takes_no_for_an_answer_1_7602997_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ogunbowale_never_takes_no_for_an_answer_1_7602997_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ogunbowale_never_takes_no_for_an_answer_1_7602997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/19/Ogunbowale_never_takes_no_for_an_answer_1_7602997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bucs runningback Dare Ogunbowale&#39;s competitive drive keeps him going. Even after he&#39;s been cut seven times in the NFL. It&#39;s a unwavering determination and tireless drive that has him in position to make the Bucs." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bucs running back Dare Ogunbowale never takes no for an answer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bucs running back Dare Ogunbowale's competitive drive keeps him going, even after being cut seven times in the NFL.</p><p>It's an unwavering determination and tireless drive that has him in position to make the Bucs.</p><p>"I don’t buy into the past. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> </figure> <h3>Cholesterade aims to lower cholesterol naturally</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/online-retailers-still-selling-storm-prep-items-but-delivery-times-uncertain"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_7626350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_20190830043333"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Online retailers still selling storm prep items, but delivery times uncertain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/preparing-documents-before-the-storm-can-help-with-insurance-claims-after"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_7626361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_20190830043359"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Preparing documents before the storm can help with insurance claims after</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/polk-county-residents-weary-as-another-potentially-devastating-storm-moves-toward-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_7626224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img <!-- end: STORY LIST --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_7626350_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_7626350_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_7626350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_7626350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Online retailers still selling storm prep items, but delivery times uncertain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/preparing-documents-before-the-storm-can-help-with-insurance-claims-after" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_7626361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_7626361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_7626361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_7626361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_7626361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Preparing documents before the storm can help with insurance claims after</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/buccaneers/testaverdes-son-debuts-bucs-top-cowboys-17-15-in-preseason" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Testaverde's son debuts, Bucs top Cowboys 17-15 in preseason</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fpl-secures-nearly-13-000-workers-to-restore-power-after-dorian" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FPL secures nearly 13,000 workers to restore power after Dorian</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/polk-county-residents-weary-as-another-potentially-devastating-storm-moves-toward-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_7626224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_7626224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_7626224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_7626224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_7626224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Polk County residents weary as another potentially-devastating storm moves toward Florida</h3> 