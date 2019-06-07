< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Danielle Fotopoulos still golden, 20 years later By Jeff Tewksbury, FOX 13 Sports
Posted Jun 07 2019 11:04PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 07 2019 11:07PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 11:09PM EDT By Jeff Tewksbury, FOX 13 Sports
Posted Jun 07 2019 11:04PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 07 2019 11:07PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 11:09PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - Danielle Fotopoulos is part of American history. She was a member of the 1999 U.S. Women's Soccer team that won the FIFA Women's World Cup.</p><p>The image of Brandi Chastain's game-winning penalty shootout kick - and the ensuing celebration - may come to mind first, but equally important in that win over China was the stop by U.S. goalkeeper Briana Scurry that kept the shootout tied at 4.</p><p>That save made Chastain's goal, and history, possible. And Danielle Fotopoulos ran to congratulate Scurry. She recognized the moment - in the moment. </p><p>Flash forward 20 years, Fotopoulos is now the head coach of the Eckerd College women's soccer team. And that moment has informed her coaching style.</p><p>"One of our goals at Eckerd next year," says Coach Fotopoulos. "Our number one goal, is hard work by defending first."</p> <div id='continue-text-411497541' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-411497541' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411497541' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411497541', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411497541'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Danielle is the mother of four children, the wife of soccer coach George Fotopoulos, and yes, a gold medal-winning member of the 1999 U.S. Women's Soccer team that shook up the world.</p><p>"I still get chills," Danielle says.</p><p>As the 2019 U.S. team arrives in France for this year's Cup event, Danielle is seeing her first child graduate from high school. The next day is her 23rd wedding anniversary and she's reminded, these days, of that afternoon in Los Angeles 20 years ago when the reserve forward cheered her team into history.</p><p>"It did all happen in such a short time. And now it's all coming around again, 20 years later," she said.</p><p>You can watch the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on FOX 13. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401407" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/this-time-its-personal-the-top-rivalries-to-look-out-for-at-the-2019-womens-world-cup" title="This time it's personal: The top rivalries to look out for at the 2019 Women's World Cup" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/The_top_rivalries_to_look_out_for_at_the_0_7362107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/The_top_rivalries_to_look_out_for_at_the_0_7362107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/The_top_rivalries_to_look_out_for_at_the_0_7362107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/The_top_rivalries_to_look_out_for_at_the_0_7362107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/The_top_rivalries_to_look_out_for_at_the_0_7362107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rivalries are as much a part of soccer as the ball and the grass, and many of the fiercest rivalries in the 2019 Women’s World Cup date back to before the game was even invented." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>This time it's personal: The top rivalries to look out for at the 2019 Women's World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rivalries are as much a part of soccer as the ball and the grass, and many of the fiercest rivalries in the 2019 Women’s World Cup date back to before the game was even invented.</p><p>Part of the joy of the game is redemption from a stinging defeat, and since there are four years between each World Cup Tournament, teams really have time to reflect on those losses, which means sometimes things get personal.</p><p>Here are some of the top rivalries everyone will be looking out for as some of the world’s best athletes represent their countries this summer in France.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/womens-world-cup-basics-for-people-who-dont-watch-soccer" title="Women's World Cup basics for people who don't watch soccer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/uswnt%20celebrate_1559610960900.jpg_7349119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/uswnt%20celebrate_1559610960900.jpg_7349119_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/uswnt%20celebrate_1559610960900.jpg_7349119_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/uswnt%20celebrate_1559610960900.jpg_7349119_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/uswnt%20celebrate_1559610960900.jpg_7349119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A total of 24 teams qualified for the final tournament by competing in qualifying matches, and the host country automatically qualifies." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Women's World Cup basics for people who don't watch soccer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 08:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women's National Team, ranked No. 1 globally, will try to defend its title in soccer's premier tournament, which begins Friday in Paris.</p><p>If you don't watch soccer but want to get in the spirit, here are some basics to know before you cheer on the Americans:</p><p>What is the World Cup?</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/superstitions-dont-rule-the-us-womens-national-team-but-they-definitely-have-some" title="Superstitions don't rule the US Women's National Team — but they definitely have some" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Here_are_some_of_the_United_States_Women_0_7340577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Here_are_some_of_the_United_States_Women_0_7340577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Here_are_some_of_the_United_States_Women_0_7340577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Here_are_some_of_the_United_States_Women_0_7340577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Here_are_some_of_the_United_States_Women_0_7340577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Whether you call it paranoid or just a ritual, some players just need their routines. Here are some of the United States Women’s National Team members' rituals (or superstitions) that get them prepped for game day." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Superstitions don't rule the US Women's National Team — but they definitely have some</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 09:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Superstitions in sports have always been commonplace in and off the field for as long as players have stepped on grass. </p><p>Whether you call it paranoid or just a ritual, some players just need their routines. Here are some of the United States Women’s National Team members' rituals (or superstitions) that get them prepped for game day: </p><p>Carli Lloyd – Superstitious or not, forward Carli Lloyd says she plays her best game when she knows the pressure of the eyes of her family and friends aren’t there to throw her off. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/danielle-fotopoulos-still-golden-20-years-later"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Eckerd_soccer_coach_reflects_20_years_af_4_7366461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Eckerd_soccer_coach_reflects_20_years_af_4_20190608030750"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Danielle Fotopoulos still golden, 20 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-hudson-beach-bar-robbery-was-an-inside-job"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Employees_at_Pasco_beach_bar_robbed_at_g_1_7349288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Employees_at_Pasco_beach_bar_robbed_at_g_1_20190604033311"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Hudson beach bar robbery was an inside job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-says-agreement-reached-with-mexico-to-prevent-tariffs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_20190530191947-400801-400801-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump says agreement reached with Mexico to prevent tariffs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pair-walks-entire-coast-of-florida-picking-up-trash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Pair_walks_whole_Florida_coast__picking__2_7366247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pair_walks_whole_Florida_coast__picking__2_20190608023519"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pair walks entire coast of Florida, picking up trash</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/rays-beat-red-sox-5-1-in-boston" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rays beat Red Sox 5-1 in Boston</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-hudson-beach-bar-robbery-was-an-inside-job" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Employees_at_Pasco_beach_bar_robbed_at_g_1_7349288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Employees_at_Pasco_beach_bar_robbed_at_g_1_7349288_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Employees_at_Pasco_beach_bar_robbed_at_g_1_7349288_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Employees_at_Pasco_beach_bar_robbed_at_g_1_7349288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Employees_at_Pasco_beach_bar_robbed_at_g_1_7349288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: Hudson beach bar robbery was an inside job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-says-agreement-reached-with-mexico-to-prevent-tariffs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump says agreement reached with Mexico to prevent tariffs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pair-walks-entire-coast-of-florida-picking-up-trash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Pair_walks_whole_Florida_coast__picking__2_7366247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Pair_walks_whole_Florida_coast__picking__2_7366247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Pair_walks_whole_Florida_coast__picking__2_7366247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Pair_walks_whole_Florida_coast__picking__2_7366247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Pair_walks_whole_Florida_coast__picking__2_7366247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pair walks entire coast of Florida, picking up trash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/market-combating-plastic-use-with-embarrassing-bags-that-no-one-wants" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="East&#x20;West&#x20;Market&#x20;is&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;publicly&#x20;shaming&#x20;customers&#x20;into&#x20;using&#x20;their&#x20;reusable&#x20;bags&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;East&#x20;West&#x20;Market&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Market combating plastic use with embarrassing bags that no one wants</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> 