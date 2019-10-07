“The Biles” and “The Biles II.”

Two incredible moves are expected to be named after Simone Biles, the 22-year-old gymnastics superstar, after nailing the two new skills during the women’s qualification round Saturday at the FIG World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, according to Team USA .

Biles first performed each one at the U.S. championships in August and made history as the first gymnast to do so in an official competition.