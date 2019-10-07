Most wrestling fans will never step foot inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, but FOX 13 was granted special access to the state-of-the-art training center so we could show you what it's like to train with the WWE superstars.
More than 100 prospects from across the globe take bumps, hits, and slams, and keep coming back for more inside the center's rings.
"I'm looking for a superstar who is, first and foremost, athletic. Who is strong, both mentally and physically, and has the ‘it' factor," explained head trainer and former wrestler Matt Bloom. "Are they the type of person that, if you're at a party and they walk in the room, you're like, 'Who is that?'"