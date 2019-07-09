< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tampa Bay celebrates with Pete Alonso Tampa Bay celebrates with Pete Alonso CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 08: Pete Alonso of the New York Mets celebrates winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Progressive Field on July 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 08: Pete Alonso of the New York Mets celebrates winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Progressive Field on July 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 08: Pete Alonso of the New York Mets celebrates winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Progressive Field on July 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 08: Pete Alonso of the New York Mets celebrates winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Progressive Field on July 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 08: Pete Alonso of the New York Mets celebrates winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Progressive Field on July 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) By Kevin O'Donnell (FOX 13) 
Posted Jul 09 2019 05:34PM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 05:35PM EDT

TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Tampa Bay is joining in on the celebration with their hometown homerun hero. Some of Pete Alonso's Plant High teammates got together to watch baseball's rookie sensation knock off Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the finals. </p><p>Ryan Ellis was a sophomore on Plant's team when Pete was a senior and he couldn't be more proud of his friend.</p><p>"Watching him win was amazing," said Ellis. "We are proud of him. Real proud of him...Plant Alumni..UF Alumni...It's really cool. The fact that he's donating the money and how young he is. It's really, really cool."</p><p>Competing in the home run derby has always been a draw for Alonso, but he has not always had this kind of success. His first swings in a homerun derby came in high school at the Saladino Tournament. </p><p>"He didn't hit a single home run," laughed Ellis. "Our coach didn't want him to be in it. He didn't want to mess with his swing. He just didn't believe in it. He wanted to be in it so bad. He's like fine you can do it and he didn't hit a single home run. Of course he gave him crap for it." He didn't know it would come so quick, but Ellis says there's never been a doubt in Pete's determination.</p><p>"Kids would kind of make fun of him for thinking he was going to be a Major Leaguer," said Ellis. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays confident first half success is only the beginning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Rays have backed up all of their talk coming out of spring training in the first half of the season. </p><p>"I don't think any of us are really surprised," said Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe. "Like you said, everybody coming out of spring training knew what we were capable of doing." </p><p>Brandon Lowe has led the way. He has put up team leading numbers that have him as the front-runner for the American League rookie of the year. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/belleair-to-host-new-lpga-tournament-next-year" title="Belleair to host new LPGA tournament next year" data-articleId="416904561" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Belleair_to_host_new_LPGA_tournament_nex_0_7489448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Belleair_to_host_new_LPGA_tournament_nex_0_7489448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Belleair_to_host_new_LPGA_tournament_nex_0_7489448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Belleair_to_host_new_LPGA_tournament_nex_0_7489448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Belleair_to_host_new_LPGA_tournament_nex_0_7489448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Monday morning, the LPGA Tour announced it will be making its return to Tampa Bay next year after a 30-year hiatus. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Belleair to host new LPGA tournament next year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Merissa Lynn (FOX 13) </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It will be a short drive down the road to drive a golf ball at the newly renovated Pelican Golf Club. </p><p>Monday morning, the LPGA Tour announced it will be making its return to Tampa Bay next year after a 30-year hiatus. </p><p>"I'm just really excited to have a tournament where I can drive to!" exclaimed Brittany Altomare, a six-year pro on the LPGA Tour. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/former-member-of-us-women-s-soccer-team-celebrates-world-cup-victory" title="Former member of US Women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory" data-articleId="416787899" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/vlcsnap-2019-07-07-22h34m20s385_1562553612549_7486263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/vlcsnap-2019-07-07-22h34m20s385_1562553612549_7486263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/vlcsnap-2019-07-07-22h34m20s385_1562553612549_7486263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/vlcsnap-2019-07-07-22h34m20s385_1562553612549_7486263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/vlcsnap-2019-07-07-22h34m20s385_1562553612549_7486263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former member of US Women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 10:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>No one is more thrilled about the U.S. Women's Soccer Team just winning the World Cup than one Land O' Lakes woman, who was on the winning team back in 1999.</p><p>Danielle Fotopoulos watched the game from home with her kids.</p><p>"I was jumping up and down. 