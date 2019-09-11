< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story428381763" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428381763" data-article-version="1.0">Coach Mike: Happy to be Middleton's man</h1>
</header> By Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports
Posted Sep 11 2019 05:21PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 11 2019 05:59PM EDT
Updated Sep 11 2019 05:59PM EDT class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/teen-dies-after-collapsing-during-conditioning-drills-at-tampa-high-school"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Hezekiah%20Walters_1560374666488.jpg_7389860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Teen collapses, dies during conditioning drills</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - After retiring from the NFL, Mike Williams knew exactly what he wanted to do. It was a dream of his before reaching the NFL. He wanted to coach. </p><p>He's been doing it now for the last 10 years and this year he had many options. His bag were packed for a cushy high school job in California, but Williams felt a stronger calling: To stay home to help an inner-city school that's been hurting -- Middleton High School.</p><p>"I didn't think I was going to get it," Williams said with a smile.</p><p>Despite growing up in West Tampa, Williams was still somewhat of an outsider -- after all, he went to Plant -- but he knows the Middleton community. He knows the program's long struggles, which includes the recent <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/teen-went-into-cardiac-arrest-had-temperature-of-102-after-collapsing-during-drills-me-says">tragic death of freshman player Hezekiah Walters</a>.</p><p>"It's a difficult thing because it's such a sad thing," said Williams. So you don't want to use it too often or bring it up too often because we are still dealing with young men, and the emotions can swing just like that." His decision to do it now comes at a needed time with a team that's healing. Williams has unfortunately had his own adversity to deal with -- his wife died just two years ago. </p><p>"Life isn't fair," Williams continued. "Frankly, life isn't supposed to be fair. It's just kind supposed to be life. I just try to teach fortitude. We can't help what happens to us, but we can control how we dedicate ourselves moving forward." </p><p>Williams had two great mentors to learn from, Robert Weiner at Plant and then Pete Carroll at USC and Seattle. But one big difference is Williams' fiery ability to capture players' attention. </p><p>"I just wanted to come in and to make it about being better," said Williams. "Our thing around here is respect and community, and bring energy to football."</p><p>Williams knows he's facing a difficult challenge. Middleton has had just one winning season in the last dozen years, but that's why wanted this job. </p><p>"You hear things before you take the job," he said. "You hear things before you come over and it couldn't be anything furthest from the truth from the kids that we have. All our kids are 'yes sir, no sir.' Our kids go to class. Middleton is a great school academically. We just had to create the culture to let them know that we're trying build a championship program here. It's going to take championship attitude and the right kind of people. More High School Sports Stories src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Longhorns__logo_is_only_bump_in_Lennard__0_7639035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Longhorns__logo_is_only_bump_in_Lennard__0_7639035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Longhorns__logo_is_only_bump_in_Lennard__0_7639035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Longhorns__logo_is_only_bump_in_Lennard__0_7639035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Longhorns__logo_is_only_bump_in_Lennard__0_7639035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="These days, there is a lot of pride being a Lennard Longhorn football player.  But not everything is going the Longhorns’ way. The University of Texas wants their logo back for themselves. The school is demanding Lennard lose the logo." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lennard Longhorns off to perfect 2-0 start, but their logo has to go</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 05:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 07:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>These days, there is a lot of pride being a Lennard Longhorn football player. </p><p>"They believe in the Longhorn way,” said Lennard head coach Matt Kitchie. "They believe in Lennard High School and they work for it."</p><p>Their 2-0 success starts with a massive offensive line. Starters range from 265 pounds to 315. Their bulk is equaled by brains. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/high-school-sports/weather-cancels-high-school-football-games" title="Manatee County cancels high school football games" data-articleId="424140917" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84088-MANATEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350957_53052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84088-MANATEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350957_53052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84088-MANATEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350957_53052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84088-MANATEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350957_53052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84088-MANATEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350957_53052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Manatee County cancels high school football games</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:07AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week’s wet weather is washing out some preseason high school football. Manatee County Schools have canceled tonight’s games.</p><p>That includes these matchups: </p><p>Because these were preseason games, the district says, they will not be rescheduled.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/south-tampa-softball-team-headed-to-world-series" title="South Tampa softball team headed to World Series" data-articleId="419994499" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Tampa_softball_team_headed_to_World_Seri_0_7546160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Tampa_softball_team_headed_to_World_Seri_0_7546160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Tampa_softball_team_headed_to_World_Seri_0_7546160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Tampa_softball_team_headed_to_World_Seri_0_7546160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Tampa_softball_team_headed_to_World_Seri_0_7546160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The South Tampa All-Stars girls’ softball team plays with consistency and precision. The girls just won the Southeast Region in Sailsbury, North Carolina and are now heading to Kirkland, Washington to the World Series for their first time. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>South Tampa softball team headed to World Series</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 12:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 07:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The South Tampa All-Stars girls’ softball team plays with consistency and precision. The girls just won the Southeast Region in Sailsbury, North Carolina and are now heading to Kirkland, Washington to the World Series for their first time. 
"I like playing the game and having fun with my teammates and being competitive," said South Tampa All-Star Lindsey Chadwick. 
"I've coached a lot of softball, these girls are the best," explained manager Lonis Chadwick. 