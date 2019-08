The South Tampa All-Stars girls’ softball team plays with consistency and precision. The girls just won the Southeast Region in Sailsbury, North Carolina and are now heading to Kirkland, Washington to the World Series for their first time.

“I like playing the game and having fun with my teammates and being competitive,” said South Tampa All-Star Lindsey Chadwick.

“I’ve coached a lot of softball, these girls are the best,” explained manager Lonis Chadwick.