Multiple people injured after lightning strike at PGA Tour Championship

Posted Aug 24 2019 06:01PM EDT
Updated Aug 24 2019 06:12PM EDT <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 06:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 06:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-425456806").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-425456806").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425456806" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (AP)</strong> - Lightning struck a pine tree right after play at the Tour Championship was suspended, and ambulances took five people from the golf course.</p><p>The tree was located just off the 16th tee at East Lake. It struck the top and shattered bark all the way to the bottom on Saturday.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Lightening strike at the FedEx cup championship in Atlanta. Hope everyone is ok. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FedExCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FedExCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/gbSFvVJwHO">pic.twitter.com/gbSFvVJwHO</a></p>— Blake Manuel (@Bcicles) <a href="https://twitter.com/Bcicles/status/1165368209693974529?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 24, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>A tournament official says the five people who left in ambulances appeared alert. He did not know their conditions.</p><p>The five ambulances streamed into East Lake across the entrance of the driving range to the 16th hole.</p> <div id='continue-text-425456806' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-425456806' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425456806' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425456806', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425456806'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The third round had been suspended for about 30 minutes at the time of the lightning strike. Fans had been asked to seek shelter.</p><p>Tournament play has been suspended for the rest of Saturday. Play will resume Sunday morning. In response to the incident, the PGA Tour released the following statement: </p><p><em>At 4:17 p.m., the third round of the TOUR Championship was suspended due to inclement weather in the area. At 4:45 p.m., there were two lightning strikes at East Lake Golf Club; a tree near the range/15 green/16 tee was hit, and debris from that strike injured four people. EMT tended to those fans and two others immediately and transported them from the property via ambulance for further medical attention. Our latest report is that their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Due to these circumstances, the third round has been suspended for the day and play will resume on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET. The safety of our fans, players and partners is of the utmost importance. Buccaneers rally late, beat Browns 13-12 on rookie's FG
By FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer
Posted Aug 23 2019 11:18PM EDT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Matt Gay kicked a 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 13-12 preseason victory over the Cleveland Browns on Friday night.

The rookie's game-winner capped a 16-play drive lasting more than seven minutes. Cairo Santos booted a 23-yard field goal in the third quarter and third-string quarter Ryan Griffin threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Leggett for the Bucs (2-1).

Rookie Austin Seibert kicked four field goals for the Browns (2-1), who led 9-0 when Baker Mayfield and the rest of Cleveland's starters left the game.

Meadows slam, Richards' gem carries Rays past Orioles 7-1
By DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer
Posted Aug 23 2019 11:17PM EDT

BALTIMORE (AP) - Austin Meadows hit his first career grand slam to cap a seven-run second inning, Trevor Richards shined in his second start with Tampa Bay and the Rays extended their impressive road run by beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 Friday night.

Meadows hit a 2-0 pitch from Ty Blach (0-2) deep into the center-field seats to send Tampa Bay to its fourth straight win over Baltimore. The drive was the highlight of an inning in which the Rays got five hits and a pair of walks.

One night earlier, Meadows hit the 259th home run allowed by the Orioles, a major league record. That number now stands at 261.

Obstacle course race from Gronk Nation to be held at Raymond James Stadium
By Veronica Brezina-Smith, Tampa Bay Business Journal
Posted Aug 23 2019 04:03PM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 04:08PM EDT

A choose-your-own-adventure style of an obstacle course race is coming to Raymond James Stadium.

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Gronk Nation, formed by the Gronkowski brothers, are launching the event called Stadium Blitz on Oct. 12 in Buffalo, New York at New Era Field and in Tampa on Oct. 26. Additional cities will be announced soon.

Stadium Blitz is one of the only obstacle course races that allows participants to determine how hard they want to be tested, without intimidation or the threat of punishment, on a gamified course that is connected with RFID timing and point tracking, according to a news release. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Buccaneers rally late, beat Browns 13-12 on rookie's FG</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 11:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Matt Gay kicked a 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 13-12 preseason victory over the Cleveland Browns on Friday night.</p><p>The rookie's game-winner capped a 16-play drive lasting more than seven minutes. Cairo Santos booted a 23-yard field goal in the third quarter and third-string quarter Ryan Griffin threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Leggett for the Bucs (2-1).</p><p>Rookie Austin Seibert kicked four field goals for the Browns (2-1), who led 9-0 when Baker Mayfield and the rest of Cleveland's starters left the game.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/meadows-slam-richards-gem-carries-rays-past-orioles-7-1" title="Meadows slam, Richards' gem carries Rays past Orioles 7-1" data-articleId="425392477" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Meadows slam, Richards' gem carries Rays past Orioles 7-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 11:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BALTIMORE (AP) - Austin Meadows hit his first career grand slam to cap a seven-run second inning, Trevor Richards shined in his second start with Tampa Bay and the Rays extended their impressive road run by beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 Friday night.</p><p>Meadows hit a 2-0 pitch from Ty Blach (0-2) deep into the center-field seats to send Tampa Bay to its fourth straight win over Baltimore. The drive was the highlight of an inning in which the Rays got five hits and a pair of walks.</p><p>One night earlier, Meadows hit the 259th home run allowed by the Orioles, a major league record. That number now stands at 261.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/obstacle-course-race-from-gronk-nation-to-be-held-at-raymond-james-stadium" title="Obstacle course race from Gronk Nation to be held at Raymond James Stadium" data-articleId="425302481" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/stadiumblitz-remaining-928_1024xx6437-3621-0-335_1566590809946_7612496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/stadiumblitz-remaining-928_1024xx6437-3621-0-335_1566590809946_7612496_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/stadiumblitz-remaining-928_1024xx6437-3621-0-335_1566590809946_7612496_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/stadiumblitz-remaining-928_1024xx6437-3621-0-335_1566590809946_7612496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/stadiumblitz-remaining-928_1024xx6437-3621-0-335_1566590809946_7612496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo courtesy Gronk&nbsp;Nation via TBBJ" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Obstacle course race from Gronk Nation to be held at Raymond James Stadium</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Veronica Brezina-Smith, Tampa Bay Business Journal </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 04:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 04:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A choose-your-own-adventure style of an obstacle course race is coming to Raymond James Stadium.</p><p>Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Gronk Nation, formed by the Gronkowski brothers, are launching the event called Stadium Blitz on Oct. 12 in Buffalo, New York at New Era Field and in Tampa on Oct. 26. Additional cities will be announced soon.</p><p>Stadium Blitz is one of the only obstacle course races that allows participants to determine how hard they want to be tested, without intimidation or the threat of punishment, on a gamified course that is connected with RFID timing and point tracking, according to a news release. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropics/tropical-depression-5-forms-in-the-atlantic-expected-to-become-tropical-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/TD-5-640x360_1566672183981_7614493_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TD-5-640x360_1566672183981.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/coach-brings-life-lessons-to-the-field-after-serving-sentence-for-deadly-dui"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_7613989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_20190824041649"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Coach brings life lessons to the field after serving sentence for deadly DUI</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/driver-passenger-killed-in-wrong-way-crash-in-tampa"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Still0824_00000_1566666931930_7614517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wrong way fatal.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Driver, passenger killed in wrong-way crash in Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/frazzled-girls-adorable-back-to-school-photo-goes-viral"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="One adorably frazzled picture taken after a five-year-old girl’s first day back at school has gone massively viral on Facebook, though her mother is still mystified as to how the youngster got so messy in the first place. Most Recent

Long Beach police K-9 dies in hot patrol car
NASA astronaut accused of stealing identity, accessing bank account of estranged wife while in space
Google pays tribute to Wizard of Oz with hidden surprise for film's 80th anniversary
Court: Idaho must give transgender inmate gender surgery
Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/k9%20dies_1566664400732.png_7614479_ver1.0_1280_720_1566679780957.jpg_7614693_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/k9%20dies_1566664400732.png_7614479_ver1.0_1280_720_1566679780957.jpg_7614693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/k9%20dies_1566664400732.png_7614479_ver1.0_1280_720_1566679780957.jpg_7614693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/k9%20dies_1566664400732.png_7614479_ver1.0_1280_720_1566679780957.jpg_7614693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Long&#x20;Beach&#x20;Police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Long Beach police K-9 dies in hot patrol car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nasa-astronaut-accused-of-stealing-identity-accessing-bank-account-of-estranged-wife-while-in-space" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Anne-McClain-2-NASA_1566678750062_7614680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Anne-McClain-2-NASA_1566678750062_7614680_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Anne-McClain-2-NASA_1566678750062_7614680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Anne-McClain-2-NASA_1566678750062_7614680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Anne-McClain-2-NASA_1566678750062_7614680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;NASA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NASA astronaut accused of stealing identity, accessing bank account of estranged wife while in space</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/google-pays-tribute-to-wizard-of-oz-with-hidden-surprise-for-film-s-80th-anniversary" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/gettyimages-121652862_1566676493837_7614705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Silver&#x20;Screen&#x20;Collection&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Google pays tribute to Wizard of Oz with hidden surprise for film's 80th anniversary</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/court-idaho-must-give-transgender-inmate-gender-surgery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Adree-Edmo-mugshot_1566673896364_7614498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;appeals&#x20;court&#x20;ruled&#x20;Friday&#x20;that&#x20;the&#x20;state&#x20;of&#x20;Idaho&#x20;must&#x20;pay&#x20;for&#x20;inmate&#x20;Adree&#x20;Edmo&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;sex&#x20;reassignment&#x20;surgery&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Idaho&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Corrections&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Court: Idaho must give transgender inmate gender surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropics/tropical-depression-5-forms-in-the-atlantic-expected-to-become-tropical-storm" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/TD-5-640x360_1566672183981_7614493_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/TD-5-640x360_1566672183981_7614493_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/TD-5-640x360_1566672183981_7614493_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/TD-5-640x360_1566672183981_7614493_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/TD-5-640x360_1566672183981_7614493_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> 