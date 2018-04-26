Lightning to face off against Bruins in Round 2 of playoffs

- The Boston Bruins didn't need overtime this time, and they didn't even need all four third-period goals to send the Toronto Maple Leafs home for the summer again.

Five years after an unprecedented rally from a three-goal, third-period deficit to eliminate Toronto in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series, the Bruins scored four straight goals to beat the Maple Leafs 7-4 and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Rookie Jake DeBrusk scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 14:35 to play . The Bruins will open the second round in Tampa Bay on Saturday against the Lightning, who finished off New Jersey in five games last Saturday.

"They've had some time to rest, and if they had any injuries, probably get a little healthier," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. "But, that's the advantage of winning in five. ... But we are battle tested now, and we've got to bring that mentality into the next round."

Game 1 is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The rest of Round 2's schedule is the following:

Game 2 - Monday, April 30: Bruins at Lightning, 7 PM, NBCSN

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 2: Lightning @ Bruins, 7 PM, NBCSN

Game 4 - Friday, May 4: Lightning @ Bruins, 7 PM, NBCSN

Game 5 - Sunday, May 6: Bruins @ Lightning, TBD

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 8: Lightning @ Bruins, TBD

Game 7 - Thursday, May 10: Bruins @ Lightning, TBD