Young Bolts providing extra spark amid postseason push

- It was picture day with the Lightning, and it was good timing for it with so many new faces on the team, stemming from trades and rookies who have come up from Syracuse.

Those rookies include Yanni Gourde who, after an overtime-winning goal Monday against the Blackhawks, is quickly making a name for himself. It was just the second goal of his young career.

"I mean, every game is very important," said Gourde. "We're not going to let the points slip away from us."

With the Lightning now three points out from playoff contention, the injuries mounting, and still no exact timeline of when captain Steven Stamkos will return to game action, these rookies could be the push the Bolts need to get to the postseason.

"There's time where, you know, doubt starts to creep in with this group," said Stamkos. "But, you see the fresh faces that have come in. You see the young guys that have come in, and they've been a boost of energy just from having them there. They've inspired me that way."

"That's pretty cool to hear," said rookie forward Brayden Point. "Obviously, like you say, captain of our team, but obviously a guy that's, you know, played World Cup, Olympics and stuff like that. It's pretty good to hear that."

Point was the sole rookie to make the Lightning roster after camp. Now, six have spots on this team.

"Sometimes you need those fresh faces to just throw in some energy once and a while," offered Stamkos.

Those fresh faces are excited to continue the Bolts playoff push.

"Just that feeling, you know. That's why you play hockey, that's why you play sports," said rookie forward Gabriel Dumont. "We just want to keep having success and keep playing those games."