'Bolts Blue' bubbling up around Tampa

- Fountains around downtown Tampa are looking extra blue this weekend as the city shows its support for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bolts are set to open the second round of the NHL playoffs against Boston on Saturday afternoon at Amalie Arena.

Aside from the banners and signs around the city, fountains outside the Straz Center, the Embassy Suites, the CAMLS building, the Tampa Municipal Office Building, and the South Regional Parking Garage are all bubbling “Bolts Blue,” as the city calls it.

There’s no word on whether the city of Boston will follow suit with Bruins colors, but it seems unlikely.

