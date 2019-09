- The Tampa Bay Lightning are back inside Amalie Arena, but more importantly Bolts fans are back to watch their favorite players take the ice for a brand-new season.

Dozens of fans woke up Sunday and lined up early outside the arena to be first inside when doors opened for the 2019 Fan Fest.

Season ticket holders were the first ones inside, and many of them headed straight to the Team Gear Sale, where fans could purchase discounted equipment used by Lightning players.

"I'm just very excited to just get in there and scan my code and just grab a whole bunch of things and go!" said one of the Bolts' smaller fans, Alison, who came to Fan Fest on Sunday with her parents from Kissimmee. She left with a hockey stick used by Lightning Wingman Ondrej Palat.

Doors to Fan Fest opened for the public at 11 a.m., and the event wrapped up at 3 p.m.

2019 Tampa Bay Lightning Fan Fest wraps a weekend long pre-season celebration for the team, their first ever Lightning Launch Weekend.