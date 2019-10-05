< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> Hoffman hat trick leads Panthers to 4-3 win over Lightning (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images) data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/GettyImages-1173872278_1570331926899_7688741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/GettyImages-1173872278_1570331926899_7688741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/GettyImages-1173872278_1570331926899_7688741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/GettyImages-1173872278_1570331926899_7688741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Eliot J. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images) By PAUL GEREFFI, Associated Press
Posted Oct 05 2019 11:19PM EDT (AP)</strong> - Mike Hoffman recorded his second career hat trick to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.</p><p>Noel Acciari also scored a goal and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for his first win as a member of the Panthers, who broke a seven-game losing streak to the Lightning.</p><p>Joel Quenneville, named head coach on April 8th, won his first game with the Panthers.</p><p>Jonathan Huberdeau and Keith Yandle each had assists on both of Hoffman's first two goals.</p><p>Steven Stamkos, Mathieu Joseph and Gemel Smith scored goals for the Lightning. Hoffman's last hat trick was on Nov, 29, 2016 against Buffalo.</p><p>The Lightning made a surge in the third period.</p><p>Stamkos closed the Lightning to 4-2 on a one-timer from the left circle that beat Bobrovsky at 6:40 of the third. Joseph made the score 4-3 on his goal with 4:19 left in the third.</p><p>The Panthers scored three goals in the second period, including two power-play goals by Hoffman.</p><p>He gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead on his first goal at 9:39. Hoffman's wrist shot from the right circle beat Vasilevskiy in the left corner. Hoffman's second goal came 1:26 later when his shot from almost the same spot in the right circle got in at 11:05 to make the score 2-0.</p><p>The Panthers stretched their lead to 3-0 on Acciari's goal, his first with the Panthers. Acciari corralled the puck in front of the crease and backhanded it in at 12:32.</p><p>Trailing 3-0, the Lightning closed to 3-1 on the goal by Smith, who nudged in a puck sliding loose in the crease at 16:23 of the second.</p><p>Notes: Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar returned after leaving Thursday's game midway through the third period with an upper-body injury. ... Victor Hedman speaks to Charley Belcher hours before the puck drops." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lightning beat Panthers 5-2 in home opener</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 04:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 11:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Reigning NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, Kevin Shattenkirk and Pat Maroon scored in their Tampa Bay debuts, and the Lightning opened the season with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.</p><p>Last season’s Presidents’ Trophy winners spoiled goalie Sergei Bobrovsky’s debut for the Panthers, who are counting on the two-time Vezina Trophy winner to help transform them into a playoff team.</p><p>Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for Tampa Bay, which extended its winning streak in season openers to a league-best six.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/lightning/lightning-hit-the-water-for-fourth-annual-coop-s-catch-for-kids-" title="Lightning hit the water for fourth annual "Coop's Catch for Kids"" data-articleId="430952140" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Lightning_trade_sticks_for_rods_and_reel_0_7683203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Lightning_trade_sticks_for_rods_and_reel_0_7683203_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Lightning_trade_sticks_for_rods_and_reel_0_7683203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Lightning_trade_sticks_for_rods_and_reel_0_7683203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Lightning_trade_sticks_for_rods_and_reel_0_7683203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It was Cooper's fourth annual Coop's Catch for Kids, a fishing tournament that raises funds for kids suffering from pediatric cancer." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lightning hit the water for fourth annual "Coop's Catch for Kids"</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 Spotrs </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 04:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 06:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Blue skies and clear water; it couldn't have been a more perfect day to get out into Tampa Bay. With training camp behind them, that's exactly what the Lightning did today. </p><p>"The great part about today is no red tide, no near hurricanes, we've had some rough wet weather in the past, but today it's beautiful," said the team's head coach, Jon Cooper. </p><p>It was Cooper's fourth annual Coop's Catch for Kids , a fishing tournament that raises funds for kids suffering from pediatric cancer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/lightning/lightning-sign-brayden-point-to-2025m-3-year-deal" title="Lightning sign Brayden Point to $20.25M, 3-year deal" data-articleId="430065359" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/GETTY%20brayden%20point_1569315251924.jpg_7672869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/GETTY%20brayden%20point_1569315251924.jpg_7672869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/GETTY%20brayden%20point_1569315251924.jpg_7672869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/GETTY%20brayden%20point_1569315251924.jpg_7672869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/GETTY%20brayden%20point_1569315251924.jpg_7672869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TORONTO, ON - MARCH 11: Brayden Point #21 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at the Scotiabank Arena on March 11, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lightning sign Brayden Point to $20.25M, 3-year deal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 04:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed restricted free agent forward Brayden Point to a $20.25 million, three-year contract on Monday.</p><p>Point will count $6.75 million against the salary cap through the 2022-23 season. 