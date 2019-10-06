< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hurricanes rally to beat Lightning 4-3 in overtime data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431493496-431493469"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-1174196298_1570407669803_7688969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-1174196298_1570407669803_7688969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-1174196298_1570407669803_7688969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-1174196298_1570407669803_7688969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-1174196298_1570407669803_7688969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431493496-431493469" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-1174196298_1570407669803_7688969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-1174196298_1570407669803_7688969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-1174196298_1570407669803_7688969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Posted Oct 06 2019 08:21PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-431493496").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-431493496").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431493496" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)</strong> - Jaccob Slavin scored at 1:53 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night.</p><p>The Hurricanes improved to 3-0, overcoming third-period deficits and winning after regulation in each. Carolina won its opener over Montreal in a shootout on Thursday night, then beat Washington in overtime on Saturday night.</p><p>Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce and Erik Haula also scored for Carolina, and the Hurricanes held the Lightning to just two shots in the final two periods. Haula, acquired by Carolina from Vegas in a draft-day trade, has scored in each of his first three games with the Hurricanes. ... The Lightning swept the Hurricanes last season and had gone 19-4 against their former Southeast Division rivals since the start of the 2012-13 season. ... Tampa Bay didn't have a shot on goal in the second period. It was the fourth time in franchise history the Lightning have gone a full period without a shot on goal. It was the first the Hurricanes had not allowed a shot in a period since the 2003-04 season. ... Johnson has 21 points (13 goals, 8 assists) in 21 career games against the Hurricanes. ... Former Carolina captain Justin Williams watched the game in a luxury suite with North Carolina Gov. Hoffman hat trick leads Panthers to 4-3 win over Lightning

By PAUL GEREFFI, Associated Press

Posted Oct 05 2019 11:19PM EDT

Mike Hoffman recorded his second career hat trick to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

Noel Acciari also scored a goal and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for his first win as a member of the Panthers, who broke a seven-game losing streak to the Lightning.

Joel Quenneville, named head coach on April 8th, won his first game with the Panthers.

Lightning beat Panthers 5-2 in home opener

By Associated Press

Posted Oct 03 2019 04:54AM EDT
Updated Oct 03 2019 11:28PM EDT

Reigning NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, Kevin Shattenkirk and Pat Maroon scored in their Tampa Bay debuts, and the Lightning opened the season with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Last season's Presidents' Trophy winners spoiled goalie Sergei Bobrovsky's debut for the Panthers, who are counting on the two-time Vezina Trophy winner to help transform them into a playoff team.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for Tampa Bay, which extended its winning streak in season openers to a league-best six.

Lightning hit the water for fourth annual "Coop's Catch for Kids"

By Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 Spotrs

Posted Oct 01 2019 04:56PM EDT
Updated Oct 01 2019 06:01PM EDT

Blue skies and clear water; it couldn't have been a more perfect day to get out into Tampa Bay. With training camp behind them, that's exactly what the Lightning did today.

"The great part about today is no red tide, no near hurricanes, we've had some rough wet weather in the past, but today it's beautiful," said the team's head coach, Jon Cooper.

It was Cooper's fourth annual Coop's Catch for Kids , a fishing tournament that raises funds for kids suffering from pediatric cancer. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hoffman hat trick leads Panthers to 4-3 win over Lightning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">PAUL GEREFFI, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 05 2019 11:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mike Hoffman recorded his second career hat trick to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.</p><p>Noel Acciari also scored a goal and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for his first win as a member of the Panthers, who broke a seven-game losing streak to the Lightning.</p><p>Joel Quenneville, named head coach on April 8th, won his first game with the Panthers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/lightning/tampa-bay-lightning-host-the-panthers-to-start-season" title="Lightning beat Panthers 5-2 in home opener" data-articleId="431130382" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Go_Bolts__Victor_Hedman_discusses_home_o_0_7685898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Go_Bolts__Victor_Hedman_discusses_home_o_0_7685898_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Go_Bolts__Victor_Hedman_discusses_home_o_0_7685898_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Go_Bolts__Victor_Hedman_discusses_home_o_0_7685898_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Go_Bolts__Victor_Hedman_discusses_home_o_0_7685898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The regular season of NHL hockey is upon us as the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Florida Panthers for Thursday night's home opener. Victor Hedman speaks to Charley Belcher hours before the puck drops." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lightning beat Panthers 5-2 in home opener</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 04:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 11:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Reigning NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, Kevin Shattenkirk and Pat Maroon scored in their Tampa Bay debuts, and the Lightning opened the season with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.</p><p>Last season’s Presidents’ Trophy winners spoiled goalie Sergei Bobrovsky’s debut for the Panthers, who are counting on the two-time Vezina Trophy winner to help transform them into a playoff team.</p><p>Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for Tampa Bay, which extended its winning streak in season openers to a league-best six.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/lightning/lightning-hit-the-water-for-fourth-annual-coop-s-catch-for-kids-" title="Lightning hit the water for fourth annual "Coop's Catch for Kids"" data-articleId="430952140" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Lightning_trade_sticks_for_rods_and_reel_0_7683203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Lightning_trade_sticks_for_rods_and_reel_0_7683203_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Lightning_trade_sticks_for_rods_and_reel_0_7683203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Lightning_trade_sticks_for_rods_and_reel_0_7683203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Lightning_trade_sticks_for_rods_and_reel_0_7683203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It was Cooper's fourth annual Coop's Catch for Kids, a fishing tournament that raises funds for kids suffering from pediatric cancer." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lightning hit the water for fourth annual "Coop's Catch for Kids"</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 Spotrs </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 04:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 06:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Blue skies and clear water; it couldn't have been a more perfect day to get out into Tampa Bay. With training camp behind them, that's exactly what the Lightning did today. </p><p>"The great part about today is no red tide, no near hurricanes, we've had some rough wet weather in the past, but today it's beautiful," said the team's head coach, Jon Cooper. </p><p>It was Cooper's fourth annual Coop's Catch for Kids , a fishing tournament that raises funds for kids suffering from pediatric cancer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: Most Recent

Hurricanes rally to beat Lightning 4-3 in overtime
Deer caught on camera jumping through window of NY hair salon
'So proud': Girl, 6, with cerebral palsy walks unaided for first time ever in viral video
Comedian Rip Taylor dead at age 84
Horse dies after suffering heart attack at Santa Anita racetrack, 33rd death since December 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-1174196298_1570407669803_7688969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-1174196298_1570407669803_7688969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-1174196298_1570407669803_7688969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Gregg&#x20;Forwerck&#x2f;NHLI&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hurricanes rally to beat Lightning 4-3 in overtime</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deer-caught-on-camera-jumping-through-window-of-ny-hair-salon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/deer-into-store_1570405615772_7688966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/deer-into-store_1570405615772_7688966_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/deer-into-store_1570405615772_7688966_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/deer-into-store_1570405615772_7688966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/deer-into-store_1570405615772_7688966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Be&#x2e;you&#x2e;tiful&#x20;Hair&#x20;Salon" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deer caught on camera jumping through window of NY hair salon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-so-proud-girl-6-with-cerebral-palsy-walks-unaided-for-first-time-ever-in-viral-video" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/love-janae_1570402502146_7689167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/love-janae_1570402502146_7689167_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/love-janae_1570402502146_7689167_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/love-janae_1570402502146_7689167_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/love-janae_1570402502146_7689167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Lovely&#x20;Janae&#x20;via&#x20;Storyful" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'So proud': Girl, 6, with cerebral palsy walks unaided for first time ever in viral video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/comedian-rip-taylor-dead-at-age-84" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-143813503_1570403069858_7689168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-143813503_1570403069858_7689168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-143813503_1570403069858_7689168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-143813503_1570403069858_7689168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/GettyImages-143813503_1570403069858_7689168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Amanda&#x20;Edwards&#x2f;FilmMagic&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Comedian Rip Taylor dead at age 84</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/horse-dies-after-suffering-heart-attack-at-santa-anita-racetrack-33rd-death-since-december" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/santa-anita-horse2_1570400691203_7689057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/santa-anita-horse2_1570400691203_7689057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/santa-anita-horse2_1570400691203_7689057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/santa-anita-horse2_1570400691203_7689057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/06/santa-anita-horse2_1570400691203_7689057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Horse dies after suffering heart attack at 