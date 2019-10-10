< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Kucherov finishes with 4 points, Lightning beat Leafs 7-3 alt="Nikita Kucherov #86 celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with teammates Steven Stamkos #91 and Brayden Point #21 during the third at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Nikita Kucherov #86 celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with teammates Steven Stamkos #91 and Brayden Point #21 during the third at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Posted Oct 10 2019 10:09PM EDT

TORONTO (AP) - Nikita Kucherov scored twice and finished with four points, Brayden Point had two goals and an assist in his season debut and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 on Thursday night. Hutchinson had five saves.</p> <div id='continue-text-431892456' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431892456' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431892456' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431892456', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/lightning', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/lightning', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/lightning', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/lightning', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/lightning', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431892456'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Tampa Bay's top line of Point, Stamkos and Kucherov - which had 318 points last season - finished with 11 points Thursday in their first action together this season.</p><p>The Lightning were coming off a 4-3 overtime loss at Carolina on Sunday. In that game, the Hurricanes built a 44-13 advantage in shots.</p><p>Following a wild first period that saw a combined seven goals, 27 total shots and a 4-3 lead for the Lightning, the Leafs pushed back in the second.</p><p>But Point - who missed a chunk of training camp before signing a three-year, $20.25 million contract as a restricted free agent and then sat out the Lightning's first three games following offseason hip surgery - scored his second goal of the game.</p><p>Stamkos left a pass for Kucherov, who saw his quick shot deflected home by Point at the lip of the crease at 10:46 to put Tampa up by two.</p><p>Vasilevskiy, who allowed three goals on 13 shots in the first, made a nice save on Trevor Moore later in the second before stopping a tip by Matthews.</p><p>Moments after Matthews saw a good chance blocked by Victor Hedman early in the third, Tampa put the game out of reach at 3:58, when Palat's centering pass glanced off Leafs winger Kasperi Kapanen and past a surprised Andersen for his second.</p><p>Kucherov added his second of the game after stepping out of the penalty box at 6:57, when Andersen gave the puck away to Stamkos, who fed his linemate down low. He beat the Toronto netminder between the pads to make it 7-3.</p><p>That was it for Andersen, who was pulled for Hutchinson.</p><p>Tampa Bay, which tied an NHL record with 62 wins last season, got off to a fast start in the first.</p><p>Point got things started at 2:28 on his second shift of the season. He pounced on a rebound that Andersen couldn't control.</p><p>Toronto responded at 4:19, when Johnsson took a pass off the rush from Matthews on a power play and beat Vasilevskiy for his first.</p><p>Toronto then went up 2-1 at 7:46 when Tavares snapped a two-game point drought with a deflection.</p><p>But the Lightning responded on a man advantage of their own when Kucherov took a quick pass from Hedman and scored past Andersen for his second at 11:24.</p><p>Shattenkirk made it 3-2 1:21 later, moving past Morgan Rielly and firing a backhand home for his third.</p><p>Mikael Sergachev hit the post behind Andersen on shot that nearly put the Lightning up by two. Moments later, Matthews responded with his sixth after Vasilevskiy coughed up a rebound at 17:56.</p><p>Stamkos restored Tampa Bay's lead with 42.7 seconds left in the period when he snapped his third past Andersen for a 4-3 lead.</p><p>NOTES: Point's assist on the Lightning's fourth goal was the 200th point of his career. ... Toronto visits the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, while Tampa visits Ottawa. ... Attendance was 19,387. ... More Lightning Stories

Hurricanes rally to beat Lightning 4-3 in overtime
Posted Oct 06 2019 08:21PM EDT
Jaccob Slavin scored at 1:53 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night.

Hoffman hat trick leads Panthers to 4-3 win over Lightning
By PAUL GEREFFI, Associated Press
Posted Oct 05 2019 11:19PM EDT
Mike Hoffman recorded his second career hat trick to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

Lightning beat Panthers 5-2 in home opener
By Associated Press
Posted Oct 03 2019 04:54AM EDT
Updated Oct 03 2019 11:28PM EDT
Reigning NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, Kevin Shattenkirk and Pat Maroon scored in their Tampa Bay debuts, and the Lightning opened the season with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hurricanes rally to beat Lightning 4-3 in overtime</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 08:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jaccob Slavin scored at 1:53 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night.</p><p>The Hurricanes improved to 3-0, overcoming third-period deficits and winning after regulation in each. Carolina won its opener over Montreal in a shootout on Thursday night, then beat Washington in overtime on Saturday night.</p><p>Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce and Erik Haula also scored for Carolina, and the Hurricanes held the Lightning to just two shots in the final two periods. Petr Mrazek made 10 saves for Carolina.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/lightning/hoffman-hat-trick-leads-panthers-to-4-3-win-over-lightning" title="Hoffman hat trick leads Panthers to 4-3 win over Lightning" data-articleId="431430958" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/GettyImages-1173872278_1570331926899_7688741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/GettyImages-1173872278_1570331926899_7688741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/GettyImages-1173872278_1570331926899_7688741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/GettyImages-1173872278_1570331926899_7688741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/05/GettyImages-1173872278_1570331926899_7688741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hoffman hat trick leads Panthers to 4-3 win over Lightning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">PAUL GEREFFI, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 05 2019 11:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mike Hoffman recorded his second career hat trick to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.</p><p>Noel Acciari also scored a goal and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for his first win as a member of the Panthers, who broke a seven-game losing streak to the Lightning.</p><p>Joel Quenneville, named head coach on April 8th, won his first game with the Panthers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/lightning/tampa-bay-lightning-host-the-panthers-to-start-season" title="Lightning beat Panthers 5-2 in home opener" data-articleId="431130382" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Go_Bolts__Victor_Hedman_discusses_home_o_0_7685898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Go_Bolts__Victor_Hedman_discusses_home_o_0_7685898_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Go_Bolts__Victor_Hedman_discusses_home_o_0_7685898_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Go_Bolts__Victor_Hedman_discusses_home_o_0_7685898_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Go_Bolts__Victor_Hedman_discusses_home_o_0_7685898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The regular season of NHL hockey is upon us as the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Florida Panthers for Thursday night's home opener. Victor Hedman speaks to Charley Belcher hours before the puck drops." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lightning beat Panthers 5-2 in home opener</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 04:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 11:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Reigning NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, Kevin Shattenkirk and Pat Maroon scored in their Tampa Bay debuts, and the Lightning opened the season with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.</p><p>Last season’s Presidents’ Trophy winners spoiled goalie Sergei Bobrovsky’s debut for the Panthers, who are counting on the two-time Vezina Trophy winner to help transform them into a playoff More Lightning Stories

Hurricanes rally to beat Lightning 4-3 in overtime

Hoffman hat trick leads Panthers to 4-3 win over Lightning

Lightning beat Panthers 5-2 in home opener 