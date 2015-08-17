< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fsports%2Flightning%2Fkucherov-reaches-points-milestone-lightning-roll-past-jets-1 width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Kucherov reaches points milestone, Lightning roll past Jets id="modal-magnify-photo-393238807-8913320" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84062_Storm_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838400581_110084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning/kucherov-reaches-points-milestone-lightning-roll-past-jets-1">The Associated Press </a> </div> <ul id="social-share-393238807" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Kucherov reaches points milestone, Lightning roll past Jets&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84062_Storm_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838400581_110084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Kucherov reaches points milestone, Lightning roll past Jets&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84062_Storm_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838400581_110084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning/kucherov-reaches-points-milestone-lightning-roll-past-jets-1" data-title="Kucherov reaches points milestone, Lightning roll past Jets" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning/kucherov-reaches-points-milestone-lightning-roll-past-jets-1" addthis:title="Kucherov reaches points milestone, Lightning roll past Jets"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var Posted Mar 06 2019 05:50AM EST

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Nikita Kucherov tied the Lightning's single-season points record with a pair of assists to lead Tampa Bay to a 5-2 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Kucherov's two points gave him 108 on the season to tie the single-season mark set by Vincent Lecavalier in the 2006-07 season when he finished with 52 goals and 58 assists.

The league-leading Lightning improved to 14-1-2 in the past 17 games.

Steven Stamkos scored his 34th goal of the season and 382nd of his career and is one shy of tying Lecavalier's career franchise record.

Brayden Point, Adam Erne and Yanni Gourde also scored for Tampa Bay. (AP)</strong> - Nikita Kucherov tied the Lightning's single-season points record with a pair of assists to lead Tampa Bay to a 5-2 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.</p><p>Kucherov's two points gave him 108 on the season to tie the single-season mark set by Vincent Lecavalier in the 2006-07 season when he finished with 52 goals and 58 assists.</p><p>The league-leading Lightning improved to 14-1-2 in the past 17 games.</p><p>Steven Stamkos scored his 34th goal of the season and 382nd of his career and is one shy of tying Lecavalier's career franchise record.</p><p>Brayden Point, Adam Erne and Yanni Gourde also scored for Tampa Bay.</p> <section id="mobile-inline-banner-393238807" class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-393238807' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-393238807', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/lightning', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/lightning', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/lightning', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/lightning', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/lightning', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '393238807'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 30 saves for his 10th consecutive victory and improved to 11-0-2 in his past 13 starts.</p><p>Blake Wheeler and Jacob Trouba scored for Winnipeg, which fell to 2-3 in the past five games.</p><p>PENGUINS 3, PANTHERS 2, OT</p><p>PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jake Guentzel scored on a breakaway 2:44 into overtime to lift Pittsburgh past Florida.</p><p>Guentzel took a lead pass from Sidney Crosby and slipped a backhand by Roberto Luongo for his second goal of the night and 33rd this season. Pittsburgh picked up two vital points as it tries to create some breathing room in its pursuit of a playoff berth.</p><p>Crosby finished with a goal and two assists on the night he became the 48th player in NHL history to reach 1,200 points. Matt Murray had 32 saves for the Penguins.</p><p>Henrik Borgstrom and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Panthers but Florida dropped its fifth straight, four of them in overtime.</p><p>ISLANDERS 5, SENATORS 4, SO</p><p>UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Jordan Eberle and Mathew Barzal scored in the shootout and New York gave coach Barry Trotz his 800th win.</p><p>Brock Nelson, Anders Lee, Devon Toews and Ross Johnston scored in regulation to help the Islanders recover after giving up a two-goal lead in the third period and snap a two-game skid. Robin Lehner stopped 21 shots before leaving with an injury late in the third period. Thomas Greiss came on, stopped both shots he faced through overtime and denied Thomas Chabot and Bobby Ryan in the shootout.</p><p>The Islanders pulled into a tie with Washington atop the Metropolitan Division.</p><p>Oscar Lindberg, Ryan, Zack Smith and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Senators, who went to their first shootout this season and lost for the ninth time in 11 games. Craig Anderson finished with 34 saves.</p><p>BLUE JACKETS 2, DEVILS 1, SO</p><p>NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped both New Jersey attempts to give Columbus the win.</p><p>Atkinson also scored the Columbus goal in regulation. Bobrovsky had 29 saves as the Blue Jackets beat the Devils for the seventh straight time, including all four this season.</p><p>Travis Zajac scored for New Jersey in regulation and Cory Schneider had 17 saves as the Devils lost their fourth in a row.</p><p>BRUINS 4, HURRICANES 3, SO</p><p>BOSTON (AP) - David Krejci scored 1:46 into overtime, and Boston ended Carolina's five-game winning streak.</p><p>Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, setting up the game-winner after making a steal in the corner and sending a crossing pass to Krejci in the slot.</p><p>Chris Wanger and Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins, who have earned at least a point in 17 straight games. Jaroslav Halak stopped 35 shots for Boston.</p><p>Sebastian Aho scored twice for Carolina. Justin Williams also scored for the Hurricanes, and Curtis McElhinney finished with 34 saves.</p><p>DUCKS 3, COYOTES 1</p><p>GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Adam Henrique and Troy Terry scored power-play goals in the third period, Anaheim ended Arizona's NHL-long six-game winning streak.</p><p>Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who had scored only seven goals while losing five of their previous six.</p><p>Lawson Crouse scored his career-high 11th goal for the Coyotes, who had won the first four games of a season-long seven-game homestand.</p><p>Ducks backup goaltender Ryan Miller made 22 saves. He had lost his previous two starts.</p><p>PREDATORS 5, WILD 4, SO</p><p>NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Ryan Johansen scored the lone goal in a shootout and Nashville got its second win against Minnesota in three nights.</p><p>Johansen also got the game-winner in the fourth round of a shootout Sunday when the Predators edged the Wild 3-2 in Minnesota. This time, he scored after Kyle Turris, Ryan Ellis and Filip Forsberg all were stopped.</p><p>Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist. Roman Josi, Brian Boyle and Craig Smith also scored for Nashville.</p><p>Kevin Fiala scored two goals in his first multi-goal game this season against his old team, the second forcing OT to earn the Wild a point in their seventh straight game. Pontus Aberg and Eric Fehr each scored for Minnesota, which entered in the second wild-card slot in the Western Conference.</p><p>AVALANCHE 4, RED WINGS 3, OT</p><p>DENVER (AP) - Nathan MacKinnon scored 2:29 into overtime and also had an assist to help Colorado rally past skidding Detroit.</p><p>MacKinnon's 34th goal of the season gave Colorado two valuable points in the Western Conference wild-card chase. The Avalanche kept pace with Dallas and gained a point on Minnesota, which lost in a shootout at Nashville.</p><p>Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists for Colorado, and Tyson Barrie tied it late in the third period. He also had an assist.</p><p>Filip Zadina, Niklas Kronwall and Danny DeKeyser scored for Detroit, and Jonathan Bernier made 30 saves.</p><p>STARS 1, RANGERS 0</p><p>DALLAS (AP) - Ben Bishop made 28 saves in his 28th career shutout, John Klingberg scored a second-period goal and Dallas beat New York.</p><p>Dallas won its third straight to move one point ahead of Minnesota for the first wild card from the Western Conference.</p><p>Klingberg provided the offense 1:16 into the second period. He took a cross-ice pass from Miro Heiskanen at the blue line, skated to the top of the right circle and sent a wrist shot into the net off the left goalpost.</p><p>Alexandar Georgiev had 31 saves for New York, which hasn't won in five games.</p><p>CANADIENS 3, KINGS 1</p><p>LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carey Price tied Jacques Plante for most career wins by a Montreal goalie, making 26 saves in a victory over Los Angeles.</p><p>Price won his 314th game in 611 appearances for the Canadiens, matching the total Plante had in 556 games with the team.</p><p>Montreal remained tied with Pittsburgh for the first Eastern Conference wild card, two points ahead of Columbus.</p><p>Brendan Gallagher extended his scoring streak to four games. var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1025; /* for Infinite Story sticky 'mwsticky': 'mwsticky' ad must display on tablet-landscape (1024), but not ANY larger sizes; sticky 'banner-bottom' will only display on desktop (1025+) -- so we need to bump this up to 1025 for these ad positions */ /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/lightning', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/lightning', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/lightning', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/lightning', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/lightning', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mwsticky').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '393238807'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); Up Next " data-meta-keywords="HKN--NHL Capsules" data-meta-title="Kucherov reaches points milestone, Lightning roll past Jets" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84062_Storm_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838400581_110084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/sports/lightning/kucherov-reaches-points-milestone-lightning-roll-past-jets-1">Kucherov reaches points milestone, Lightning roll past Jets</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar0"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/sports/lightning/kucherov-reaches-points-milestone-lightning-roll-past-jets-1"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fsports%2Flightning%2Fkucherov-reaches-points-milestone-lightning-roll-past-jets-1"> </li> <li id="headline1" class="headline-item" data-story-id="392341963" data-author="KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline1" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar1" data-story-url="/sports/lightning/bruins-get-late-scoring-barrage-snap-lightning-s-streak-4-1" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=392341963&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=sports%2Flightning%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Bruins get late scoring barrage, snap Lightning's streak 4-1" data-meta-description="The Lightning have been dominating the Eastern Conference for the past few months. The Bruins sent them a reminder that they're very much still lurking behind them. " data-meta-keywords="HKN--Lightning-Bruins" data-meta-title="Bruins get late scoring barrage, snap Lightning's streak 4-1" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84062_Storm_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838400581_110084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/sports/lightning/bruins-get-late-scoring-barrage-snap-lightning-s-streak-4-1">Bruins get late scoring barrage, snap Lightning's streak 4-1</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar1"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/sports/lightning/bruins-get-late-scoring-barrage-snap-lightning-s-streak-4-1"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fsports%2Flightning%2Fbruins-get-late-scoring-barrage-snap-lightning-s-streak-4-1"> </li> <li id="headline2" class="headline-item" data-story-id="392106087" data-author="SIMMI BUTTAR, AP Sports Writer" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline2" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar2" data-story-url="/sports/lightning/lightning-win-10th-straight-top-rangers-4-3-in-ot" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=392106087&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=sports%2Flightning%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Lightning win 10th straight, top Rangers 4-3 in OT" data-meta-description="Given a second chance in overtime, Victor Hedman didn't miss. And he helped run the Tampa Bay Lightning's winning streak to a perfect 10. " data-meta-keywords="HKN--NHL Capsules" data-meta-title="Lightning top Kings 4-3 in shootout for 9th straight win" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/26/GETTY%20kings%20v%20lightning%20022619_1551178178357.jpg_6824087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/sports/lightning/lightning-top-kings-4-3-in-shootout-for-9th-straight-win">Lightning top Kings 4-3 in shootout for 9th straight win</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar3"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/sports/lightning/lightning-top-kings-4-3-in-shootout-for-9th-straight-win"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fsports%2Flightning%2Flightning-top-kings-4-3-in-shootout-for-9th-straight-win"> </li> <li id="headline4" class="headline-item" data-story-id="390936887" data-author="ERIK ERLENDSSON, Associated Press" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline4" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar4" data-story-url="/sports/lightning/kucherov-fastest-to-100-since-lemieux-lightning-beat-sabres-1" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=390936887&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=sports%2Flightning%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Kucherov fastest to 100 since Lemieux, Lightning beat Sabres" data-meta-description="Nikita Kucherov is keeping exceptional company in the NHL record book - the kind of crowd that could fill out a wing at the Hall of Fame. " data-meta-keywords="HKN--Sabres-Lightning" data-meta-title="Kucherov fastest to 100 since Lemieux, Lightning beat Sabres" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84062_Storm_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838400581_110084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/sports/lightning/kucherov-fastest-to-100-since-lemieux-lightning-beat-sabres-1">Kucherov fastest to 100 since Lemieux, Lightning beat Sabres</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar4"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/sports/lightning/kucherov-fastest-to-100-since-lemieux-lightning-beat-sabres-1"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fsports%2Flightning%2Fkucherov-fastest-to-100-since-lemieux-lightning-beat-sabres-1"> </li> <li id="headline5" class="headline-item" data-story-id="390469198" data-author="The Associated Press" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline5" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar5" data-story-url="/sports/lightning/miller-leads-lightning-past-flyers-for-seventh-straight-win-1" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=390469198&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=sports%2Flightning%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=feed-story" data-story-headline="Miller leads Lightning past Flyers for seventh straight win" data-meta-description="PHILADELPHIA (AP) - J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning used a fast start to win their seventh straight, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Tuesday night. " data-meta-keywords="HKN--NHL Capsules" data-meta-title="Miller leads Lightning past Flyers for seventh straight win" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84062_Storm_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838400581_110084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/sports/lightning/miller-leads-lightning-past-flyers-for-seventh-straight-win-1">Miller leads Lightning past Flyers for seventh straight win</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar5"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/sports/lightning/miller-leads-lightning-past-flyers-for-seventh-straight-win-1"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fsports%2Flightning%2Fmiller-leads-lightning-past-flyers-for-seventh-straight-win-1"> </li> <li id="headline6" class="headline-item" data-story-id="390282599" data-author="" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline6" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar6" data-story-url="/sports/lightning/kucherov-has-5-points-as-lightning-beat-blue-jackets-5-1" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=390282599&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=sports%2Flightning%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Kucherov has 5 points as Lightning beat Blue Jackets 5-1" data-meta-description="Nikita Kucherov had two goals and three assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 Monday night for their sixth straight win. " data-meta-keywords="HKN--NHL Capsules" data-meta-title="Kucherov has 5 points as Lightning beat Blue Jackets 5-1" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY%20lightning%20beat%20blue%20jackets_1550571989385.jpg_6796151_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/sports/lightning/kucherov-has-5-points-as-lightning-beat-blue-jackets-5-1">Kucherov has 5 points as Lightning beat Blue Jackets 5-1</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar6"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/sports/lightning/kucherov-has-5-points-as-lightning-beat-blue-jackets-5-1"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fsports%2Flightning%2Fkucherov-has-5-points-as-lightning-beat-blue-jackets-5-1"> </li> <li id="headline7" class="headline-item" data-story-id="389591100" data-author="ERIK ERLENDSSON, Associated Press" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline7" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar7" data-story-url="/sports/lightning/stamkos-kucherov-lead-lightning-to-6-0-win-over-stars" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=389591100&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=sports%2Flightning%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=feed-story" data-story-headline="Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning to 6-0 win over Stars" data-meta-description="TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - When Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov are piling up points, the Tampa Bay Lightning are tough to stop. Stamkos had two goals and an assist, Kucherov added a goal and three assists and the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 6-0 Thursday night. Tampa Bay scored at least six goals for the 14th time this season against a Dallas team that had allowed the second fewest goals in the..." data-meta-keywords="HKN--Stars-Lightning" data-meta-title="Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning to 6-0 win over Stars" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84062_Storm_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838400581_110084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/sports/lightning/stamkos-kucherov-lead-lightning-to-6-0-win-over-stars">Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning to 6-0 win over Stars</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar7"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/sports/lightning/stamkos-kucherov-lead-lightning-to-6-0-win-over-stars"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fsports%2Flightning%2Fstamkos-kucherov-lead-lightning-to-6-0-win-over-stars"> </li> <li id="headline8" class="headline-item" data-story-id="389177609" data-author="MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline8" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar8" data-story-url="/sports/lightning/kucherov-point-pace-lightning-to-6-3-win-over-flames" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=389177609&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=sports%2Flightning%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Kucherov, Point pace Lightning to 6-3 win over Flames" data-meta-description="The high-powered Tampa Bay Lightning just keep on rolling. " data-meta-keywords="HKN--Flames-Lightning" data-meta-title="Kucherov, Point pace Lightning to 6-3 win over Flames" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/13/GETTY_lightning%20vs%20flames_021319_1550054980800.jpg_6757927_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/sports/lightning/kucherov-point-pace-lightning-to-6-3-win-over-flames">Kucherov, Point pace Lightning to 6-3 win over Flames</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar8"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/sports/lightning/kucherov-point-pace-lightning-to-6-3-win-over-flames"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fsports%2Flightning%2Fkucherov-point-pace-lightning-to-6-3-win-over-flames"> </li> <li id="headline9" class="headline-item" data-story-id="388757873" data-author="PAUL GEREFFI, Associated Press" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline9" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar9" data-story-url="/sports/lightning/kucherov-scores-twice-to-lift-lightning-over-panthers" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=388757873&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=sports%2Flightning%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Kucherov scores twice to lift Lightning over Panthers" data-meta-description="Nikita Kucherov got back on the board, and the Tampa Bay Lightning continued their roll toward the top seed in the NHL playoffs. 