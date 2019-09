- Get ready to show off your Bolts pride on your commute!

The newly redesigned Tampa Bay Lightning specialty plate is now available statewide, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

The plate features a blue background with a white Lightning logo; the plate's letters will also be white.

The first Tampa Bay Lightning specialty plate was introduced in 1995. This marks the second redesign of the plate in 24 years.

Fans who want to purchase the new plate can pick it up at their local tax collector or tag agency. There is a $25 specialty plate fee in addition to other registration fees.

A percentage of the revenue from the sale of the Bolts plate will go to the Florida Professional Sports Development Trust Fund.

As of August 1, there were 9,297 Lightning license plates registered in the state.