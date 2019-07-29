< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Vasilevskiy signs 8-year extension with Lightning class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Vasilevskiy signs 8-year extension with Lightning&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning/vasilevskiy-signs-8-year-extension-with-lightning" data-title="Vasilevskiy signs 8-year extension with Lightning" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning/vasilevskiy-signs-8-year-extension-with-lightning" addthis:title="Vasilevskiy signs 8-year extension with Lightning"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420823743.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420823743");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420823743-420823715"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1136576638_1564408062931_7556037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1136576638_1564408062931_7556037_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1136576638_1564408062931_7556037_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1136576638_1564408062931_7556037_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1136576638_1564408062931_7556037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy gets ready for pregame warm-ups against the Columbus Blue Jackets before Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round&nbsp;on April 12, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy gets ready for pregame warm-ups against the Columbus Blue Jackets before Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round on April 12, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420823743-420823715" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1136576638_1564408062931_7556037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1136576638_1564408062931_7556037_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1136576638_1564408062931_7556037_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1136576638_1564408062931_7556037_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1136576638_1564408062931_7556037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy gets ready for pregame warm-ups against the Columbus Blue Jackets before Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round&nbsp;on April 12, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy gets ready for pregame warm-ups against the Columbus Blue Jackets before Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round on April 12, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 29 2019 09:48AM EDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 09:50AM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - Andrei Vasilevskiy isn't going anywhere. The NHL's top goalie signed an eight-year contract extension, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced Monday.</p><p>Vasilevskiy, 25, played in 53 games for the Lightning last season, posting a 39-10-4 record and earning a 2.40 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. He became the Lightning's first Vezina Trophy-winner as the NHL's top goaltender and he led the league in wins.</p><p>"I'm very excited to sign this extension with the Lightning today," Vasilevskiy said in a statement released by the Lightning. "I'd like to thank the entire organization, including Mr. Vinik, Julien BriseBois and the great Bolts fans, for making this such a great place to play and live for me and my family."</p><p>"The Lightning are very proud to extend Andrei for another eight years today," general manager Julien BriseBois said. "Since joining the organization Andrei has shown unmatched work ethic and professionalism both on and off the ice. More Lightning Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Alnefelt_feels_lucky_to_have_landed_in_T_0_7451967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Alnefelt_feels_lucky_to_have_landed_in_T_0_7451967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Alnefelt_feels_lucky_to_have_landed_in_T_0_7451967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Alnefelt_feels_lucky_to_have_landed_in_T_0_7451967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Alnefelt_feels_lucky_to_have_landed_in_T_0_7451967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A long way from home, Hugo Alnefelt didn't know what to expect when he arrived in Tampa. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lightning's Alnefelt feels lucky to have landed in Tampa</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 07:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A long way from home, Hugo Alnefelt didn't know what to expect when he arrived in Tampa. </p><p>"The first impression when I got to Tampa was, it was really hot," he said. "I love it."</p><p>When the Swedish prospect skated out on to the ice at the Brandon Ice Sports Forum for the Lightning's development camp, he started to feel more at home. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/lightning/lightning-forward-ryan-callahan-on-long-term-injury-reserve" title="Lightning forward Ryan Callahan on long-term injury reserve" data-articleId="413862984" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1052481830_1561067920763_7427235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1052481830_1561067920763_7427235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1052481830_1561067920763_7427235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1052481830_1561067920763_7427235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1052481830_1561067920763_7427235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ryan Callahan of the Tampa Bay Lightning looks on during a game against the Detroit Red Wings at Amalie Arena on October 18, 2018. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lightning forward Ryan Callahan on long-term injury reserve</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan is on long-term injury reserve after being diagnosed with a degenerative disease in his back, the team said Thursday. </p><p>The Lightning said Callahan, who recorded 17 points in 52 games in the 2018-2019 season, has a degenerative disc disease of the lumbar spine.</p><p>According to TampaBayLightning.com , Callahan said he's been dealing with some back issues for a few years and that this year it's been the worst it's ever been. "From what the doctors have said and the way I feel, it doesn't look like I'm going to be able to come back," he said in the exclusive interview. "The biggest thing is I want to win a championship. I think that's the hardest thing now is realizing that dream or that chance is probably gone," he said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/lightning/lightning-partners-with-onbikes-to-build-100-bicycles-for-kids" title="Lightning partners with Onbikes to build 100 bicycles for kids" data-articleId="406836836" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/14/Lightning__Onbikes_build_100_bicycles_fo_0_7260200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/14/Lightning__Onbikes_build_100_bicycles_fo_0_7260200_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/14/Lightning__Onbikes_build_100_bicycles_fo_0_7260200_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/14/Lightning__Onbikes_build_100_bicycles_fo_0_7260200_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/14/Lightning__Onbikes_build_100_bicycles_fo_0_7260200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="At the Vinik Family Boys and Girls Club in Tampa Tuesday, the task at hand was large: Build 100 bicycles in less than two hours." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lightning partners with Onbikes to build 100 bicycles for kids</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 14 2019 05:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 14 2019 06:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At the Vinik Family Boys and Girls Club in Tampa Tuesday, the task at hand was large: Build 100 bicycles in less than two hours.</p><p>Tampa Bay Lightning employees, however, put the pedal to the metal, standing in long assembly lines to get the job done. </p><p>The team joined forces with OnBikes to donate bicycles to children who need them. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/remarkable-tiny-baby-born-weighing-just-13-ounces-wows-doctors-with-progress"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Hand%20next%20to%20Jaden%20Banner_1564531363168.jpg_7560965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jaden Wesley Morrow, born at 23 weeks and weighing just 13 ounces, is photographed next to an adult hand during the first week of his life. (Photo courtesy of Ellonn Smartt) " title="Hand next to Jaden Banner_1564531363168.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Remarkable': Tiny baby born weighing just 13 ounces wows doctors with progress</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/proposal-would-allow-florida-voters-to-cast-primary-ballots-without-party-affiliation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_7560739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_20190730223403"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Proposal would allow Florida voters to cast primary ballots without party affiliation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-baby-abandoned-in-philadelphia-suburb"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/File%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP_.00_00_02_28.Still002_1564534654082.jpg_7560997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Baby found near Philly"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Baby abandoned in Philadelphia suburb</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amazon-delivery-driver-arrested-on-suspicion-of-stealing-dog-from-mans-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/ugc_amazondrivermug_073019_1564526519459_7560746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mycah Keyona Wade, 22, of Crowley, Texas, is shown in a mugshot. (Photo credit: Parker County Sheriff's Office)" title="ugc_amazondrivermug_073019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Amazon delivery driver arrested on suspicion of stealing dog from man's home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_7560739_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_7560739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_7560739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_1_7560739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Proposal would allow Florida voters to cast primary ballots without party affiliation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-baby-abandoned-in-philadelphia-suburb" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/File%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP_.00_00_02_28.Still002_1564534654082.jpg_7560997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/File%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP_.00_00_02_28.Still002_1564534654082.jpg_7560997_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/File%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP_.00_00_02_28.Still002_1564534654082.jpg_7560997_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/File%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP_.00_00_02_28.Still002_1564534654082.jpg_7560997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/File%20from%20iOS%20_OP_2_CP_.00_00_02_28.Still002_1564534654082.jpg_7560997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Baby abandoned in Philadelphia suburb</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/3-shark-bites-in-3-days-reported-on-florida-s-east-coast1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3 shark bites in 3 days reported on Florida's east coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amazon-delivery-driver-arrested-on-suspicion-of-stealing-dog-from-mans-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/ugc_amazondrivermug_073019_1564526519459_7560746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/ugc_amazondrivermug_073019_1564526519459_7560746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/ugc_amazondrivermug_073019_1564526519459_7560746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/ugc_amazondrivermug_073019_1564526519459_7560746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/ugc_amazondrivermug_073019_1564526519459_7560746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mycah&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Keyona&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Wade&#x2c;&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Crowley&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;mugshot&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Parker&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Amazon delivery driver arrested on suspicion of stealing dog from man's home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/on-stand-brother-recalls-nicole-nachtman-s-murder-confession" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_7_7560725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_7_7560725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_7_7560725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_7_7560725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Brother_testifies__Nachtman_heard_voices_7_7560725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>On stand, brother recalls Nicole Nachtman's murder confession</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 