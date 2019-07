- Manchester United, the British soccer club, owned by the Glazer family in Tampa, is the world's sixth most-valuable sports franchise according to a new ranking from Forbes.

ManU has a value of $3.81 billion and ranked No. 6 on the list. The Glazers also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which did not make the list this year. Last year, the team cracked the top 50 at No. 49 with a $1.975 billion value.

No Tampa Bay area teams ranked this year.

LINK: For the full report from Tampa Bay Business Journal, click here.

Continue reading below