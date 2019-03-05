< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fsports%2Fmarc-trestman-returns-to-tampa-as-xfl-head-coach width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Marc Trestman returns to Tampa as XFL head coach a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_393137686_393155748_126797";this.videosJson='[{"id":"393155748","video":"541767","title":"Tampa%20welcomes%20back%20Marc%20Trestman%20with%20XFL","caption":"When%20Marc%20Trestman%20was%20introduced%20as%20the%20new%20Head%20Coach%20of%20Tampa%27s%20XFL%20team%2C%20it%20brought%20full%20circle%20Trestman%27s%20professional%20coaching%20journey.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F05%2FTampa_welcomes_back_Marc_Trestman_with_X_3_6855572_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F05%2FTampa_welcomes_back_Marc_Trestman_with_XFL_541767_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1646435015%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DYAcyilmoHcYML3KESES8J3nE9Bk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fsports%2Fmarc-trestman-returns-to-tampa-as-xfl-head-coach"}},"createDate":"Mar 05 2019 06:03PM TAMPA, Fla. Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - When Marc Trestman was introduced as the new Head Coach of Tampa's XFL team, it brought full circle Trestman's professional coaching journey.</p><p>The 63-year-old was quarterback coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1987, mentoring rookie Vinny Testaverde. Previously, he coached Vinny at the University of Miami, where Trestman was also the quarterback coach.</p><p>Trestman also interviewed for the Bucs head coaching vacancy in 1992.</p><p>The irony of being back in Florida after stints in Minnesota and Chicago, (where he was Head Coach 2013-2014), and the Canadien Football League was not lost on Trestman.</p><p>"I am hoping this will be a nice finish to the journey," Tretsman said. Trestman will also serve as general manager for the team, which will have a 45-man roster and play a 10game schedule.</p><p>The spring weather in the Bay Area will be a big part of the home games. The yet-to-be-named franchise will play at Raymond James Stadium.</p><p>"The climate's gonna be awesome," says Trestman. "We're going to put on a great product and play on a great surface here at Raymond James Stadium."</p><p>The XFL spring league is the creation of WWE founder Vince McMahon. " data-meta-keywords="Sports,Mobile,Facebook Instant" data-meta-title="Marc Trestman returns to Tampa as XFL head coach" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/05/Tampa_welcomes_back_Marc_Trestman_with_X_2_6855575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/sports/marc-trestman-returns-to-tampa-as-xfl-head-coach">Marc Trestman returns to Tampa as XFL head coach</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar0"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/sports/marc-trestman-returns-to-tampa-as-xfl-head-coach"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fsports%2Fmarc-trestman-returns-to-tampa-as-xfl-head-coach"> </li> <li id="headline1" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393238807" data-author="The Associated Press" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline1" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar1" data-story-url="/sports/lightning/kucherov-reaches-points-milestone-lightning-roll-past-jets-1" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393238807&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=sports%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Kucherov reaches points milestone, Lightning roll past Jets" data-meta-description="Nikita Kucherov tied the Lightning's single-season points record with a pair of assists to lead Tampa Bay to a 5-2 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. " data-meta-keywords="HKN--NHL Capsules" data-meta-title="Kucherov reaches points milestone, Lightning roll past Jets" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84062_Storm_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838400581_110084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/sports/lightning/kucherov-reaches-points-milestone-lightning-roll-past-jets-1">Kucherov reaches points milestone, Lightning roll past Jets</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar1"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/sports/lightning/kucherov-reaches-points-milestone-lightning-roll-past-jets-1"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fsports%2Flightning%2Fkucherov-reaches-points-milestone-lightning-roll-past-jets-1"> </li> <li id="headline2" class="headline-item" data-story-id="392660737" data-author="ERIK ERLENDSSON, Associated Press" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline2" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar2" data-story-url="/sports/lightning-win-50th-game-of-season-tie-for-fastest-in-nhl-history" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=392660737&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=sports%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Lightning win 50th of season, tie for fastest in NHL history" data-meta-description="NHL scoring leader Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist to help the Tampa Bay Lightning earn their 50th victory of the season in their 66th game by beating the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Saturday night, tying the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings as the fastest teams in NHL history to reach the mark. 