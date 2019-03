- When Marc Trestman was introduced as the new Head Coach of Tampa's XFL team, it brought full circle Trestman's professional coaching journey.

The 63-year-old was quarterback coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1987, mentoring rookie Vinny Testaverde. Previously, he coached Vinny at the University of Miami, where Trestman was also the quarterback coach.

Trestman also interviewed for the Bucs head coaching vacancy in 1992.

The irony of being back in Florida after stints in Minnesota and Chicago, (where he was Head Coach 2013-2014), and the Canadien Football League was not lost on Trestman.

"I am hoping this will be a nice finish to the journey," Tretsman said. "I'm a long way from the University of Miami, it's a long winding road, and I'm really happy to be here back in Florida in a great sports town like Tampa Bay."

The Tampa team in the fledgling XFL will begin play in February 2020. Trestman will also serve as general manager for the team, which will have a 45-man roster and play a 10game schedule.

The spring weather in the Bay Area will be a big part of the home games. The yet-to-be-named franchise will play at Raymond James Stadium.

"The climate's gonna be awesome," says Trestman. "We're going to put on a great product and play on a great surface here at Raymond James Stadium."

The XFL spring league is the creation of WWE founder Vince McMahon. The eight-team league features franchises in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Washington, and Tampa.