Meadows slam, Richards' gem carries Rays past Orioles 7-1

By DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer

Posted Aug 23 2019 11:17PM EDT BALTIMORE (AP) - Austin Meadows hit his first career grand slam to cap a seven-run second inning, Trevor Richards shined in his second start with Tampa Bay and the Rays extended their impressive road run by beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 Friday night. style="display: none;"> </div> <p>BALTIMORE (AP) - Austin Meadows hit his first career grand slam to cap a seven-run second inning, Trevor Richards shined in his second start with Tampa Bay and the Rays extended their impressive road run by beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 Friday night.</p><p>Meadows hit a 2-0 pitch from Ty Blach (0-2) deep into the center-field seats to send Tampa Bay to its fourth straight win over Baltimore. The drive was the highlight of an inning in which the Rays got five hits and a pair of walks.</p><p>One night earlier, Meadows hit the 259th home run allowed by the Orioles, a major league record. That number now stands at 261.</p><p>Tampa Bay has won 11 of its last 12 away games and now sits atop the AL wild-card standings. The Rays' 42-23 road record is the best in the majors.</p><p>It's been a rough season for Richards, who was 3-12 with Miami before being traded to the Rays on July 31 and immediately optioned to Triple-A Durham. The right-hander received a no-decision in his Tampa Bay debut on Sunday against Detroit, giving up two runs in 3 1/3 innings.</p> <div id='continue-text-425392477' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-425392477' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425392477' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425392477', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425392477'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Richards (1-0) was dominant in the encore, allowing Baltimore two hits and a walk over six shutout innings, his longest outing since June 8.</p><p>Aaron Slegers worked the final three innings, getting his first major league save despite allowing a solo homer to Jonathan Villar.</p><p>The Rays' big second inning featured an RBI double by Kevin Kiermaier and a two-run single by Mike Zunino. Orioles second baseman Hanser Alberto made a diving stop of a two-out grounder but dropped the ball while preparing to throw, thus loading the bases for Meadows.</p><p>Blach gave up seven runs and nine hits over four innings. Claimed off waivers from San Francisco on Aug. 3, he's toting a 12.15 ERA in three starts with Baltimore.</p><p>CLEANING HOUSE</p><p>Orioles GM Mike Elias fired 11 scouts and front office members Friday.</p><p>"Change happens frequently, especially when you're in a situation where the team has been losing," Elias said.</p><p>DESERVE A BREAK</p><p>One day after playing past midnight in a rain-delayed game, the Orioles were given a chance to regroup before getting to work.</p><p>Manager Brandon Hyde allowed the players to come in late and canceled batting practice, although a rain shower would have wiped it out anyway.</p><p>"We were going to stay off our feet today," Hyde said. "It's just one of those days when it's late August, we've been at it a while and I'm trying to give the guys a breather."</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Rays: OF Avisail Garcia (right oblique strain) could be activated off the injured list Saturday, the first day he's eligible to return. He played one rehab game with Triple-A Durham and was in the Rays clubhouse Friday. ... LHP Anthony Banda, who's been sidelined all season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, was activated from the 60-day IL and optioned to Durham. Manager Kevin Cash hopes Banda and RHP José De León, who was been with Durham since mid-August, might help down the stretch.</p><p>Orioles: RHP Shawn Armstrong (forearm strain) was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 22, and recalled RHP Dillon Tate from Triple-A Norfolk. ... OF Dwight Smith Jr. has dealt with several injuries this season, and now he must bide his time in Norfolk. "Stay down there, get a few more ABs and come up here shortly," Hyde said.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Rays: If Cash knew he was going to use as his starting pitcher Saturday, he wasn't telling on Friday afternoon. Tampa Bay has not yet announced a starter for Sunday, either.</p><p>Orioles: All-Star lefty John Means (8-9, 3.75 ERA) has lost four straight starts and five of six, including a 12-4 decision against the Rays on July 13.</p><p>___</p><p>More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story425392477 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story425392477 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-425392477",i="relatedHeadlines-425392477",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2703_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2703_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9065_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9065"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401407" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers-rally-late-beat-browns-13-12-on-rookie-s-fg" title="Buccaneers rally late, beat Browns 13-12 on rookie's FG" data-articleId="425392611" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84068_Bucs_Red_Sports_Base_1439838567131_110174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Buccaneers rally late, beat Browns 13-12 on rookie's FG</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 11:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Matt Gay kicked a 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 13-12 preseason victory over the Cleveland Browns on Friday night.</p><p>The rookie's game-winner capped a 16-play drive lasting more than seven minutes. Cairo Santos booted a 23-yard field goal in the third quarter and third-string quarter Ryan Griffin threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Leggett for the Bucs (2-1).</p><p>Rookie Austin Seibert kicked four field goals for the Browns (2-1), who led 9-0 when Baker Mayfield and the rest of Cleveland's starters left the game.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/obstacle-course-race-from-gronk-nation-to-be-held-at-raymond-james-stadium" title="Obstacle course race from Gronk Nation to be held at Raymond James Stadium" data-articleId="425302481" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/stadiumblitz-remaining-928_1024xx6437-3621-0-335_1566590809946_7612496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/stadiumblitz-remaining-928_1024xx6437-3621-0-335_1566590809946_7612496_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/stadiumblitz-remaining-928_1024xx6437-3621-0-335_1566590809946_7612496_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/stadiumblitz-remaining-928_1024xx6437-3621-0-335_1566590809946_7612496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/stadiumblitz-remaining-928_1024xx6437-3621-0-335_1566590809946_7612496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo courtesy Gronk&nbsp;Nation via TBBJ" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Obstacle course race from Gronk Nation to be held at Raymond James Stadium</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Veronica Brezina-Smith, Tampa Bay Business Journal </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 04:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 04:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A choose-your-own-adventure style of an obstacle course race is coming to Raymond James Stadium.</p><p>Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Gronk Nation, formed by the Gronkowski brothers, are launching the event called Stadium Blitz on Oct. 12 in Buffalo, New York at New Era Field and in Tampa on Oct. 26. Additional cities will be announced soon.</p><p>Stadium Blitz is one of the only obstacle course races that allows participants to determine how hard they want to be tested, without intimidation or the threat of punishment, on a gamified course that is connected with RFID timing and point tracking, according to a news release. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/usf-women-s-soccer-opens-season-with-goal-of-a-national-title" title="USF women's soccer opens season with goal of a national title" data-articleId="425136265" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/USF_women_s_soccer_eyes_national_title_0_7610384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/USF_women_s_soccer_eyes_national_title_0_7610384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/USF_women_s_soccer_eyes_national_title_0_7610384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/USF_women_s_soccer_eyes_national_title_0_7610384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/USF_women_s_soccer_eyes_national_title_0_7610384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It's opening night and Auburn is in town. For New Port Richey native Sabrina Wagner, game days are always special, as she gets to represent her hometown and home university. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USF women's soccer opens season with goal of a national title</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 05:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 06:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's opening night and Auburn is in town. For New Port Richey native Sabrina Wagner, game days are always special, as she gets to represent her hometown and home university. </p><p>"It doesn't really hit you until you're actually on the field," said Wagner, a defender and forward for the Bulls. "I feel like it's something that I thought about growing up and it's cool to actually be here doing it." </p><p>In her third year at USF, Wagner and her Bulls teammates want to kick it around for a little longer this season. They've made it to the NCAA tournament four of the last five seasons. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/meadows-slam-richards-gem-carries-rays-past-orioles-7-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Meadows slam, Richards' gem carries Rays past Orioles 7-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/coach-brings-life-lessons-to-the-field-after-serving-sentence-for-deadly-dui" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_7613989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_7613989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_7613989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_7613989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/Coach_brings_life_lessons_to_the_field_1_7613989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Coach brings life lessons to the field after serving sentence for deadly DUI</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/driver-passenger-killed-in-wrong-way-crash-in-tampa" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Driver, passenger killed in wrong-way crash in Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/frazzled-girls-adorable-back-to-school-photo-goes-viral" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;adorably&#x20;frazzled&#x20;picture&#x20;taken&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;five-year-old&#x20;girl&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;first&#x20;day&#x20;back&#x20;at&#x20;school&#x20;has&#x20;gone&#x20;massively&#x20;viral&#x20;on&#x20;Facebook&#x2c;&#x20;though&#x20;her&#x20;mother&#x20;is&#x20;still&#x20;mystified&#x20;as&#x20;to&#x20;how&#x20;the&#x20;youngster&#x20;got&#x20;so&#x20;messy&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;place&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Barrhead&#x20;News&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-carolina-golf-club-congratulates-god-and-lightning-bolt-for-almighty-hole-in-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556_7613365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556_7613365_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556_7613365_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556_7613365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LightningGolf_Banner_EagleCreekGolfCourse_1566604210556_7613365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 