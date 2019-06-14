< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story412766290" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412766290" data-article-version="1.0">Mike and Ashli Evans' foundation makes higher ed accessible</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/sports/mike-and-ashli-evans-foundation-makes-higher-ed-accessible">Jeff Tewksbury, FOX 13 Sports </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-412766290"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 06:52PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <strong class='dateline'>VALRICO, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> (FOX 13)</strong> - Bucs Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans has an intensity about him. It permeates his features, as he works on his craft of pass-catching or downfield blocking.</p><p>But when Evans talks about his wife, Ashli, he absolutely beams with joy.</p><p>"She means everything to me," Evans said. "My wife, she's my best friend, we do everything together. We've been inseparable for the past six-plus years. She's the brains behind all the operations. She takes care of the house, she takes care of the kids, takes care of the foundation. Without her, I don't know what I'd be doing."</p><p>The power couple uses that power for good through the Evans Family Foundation, which makes higher education possible for many students with the ability, but not the money, to go to college.</p><p>On a recent Friday in Valrico, Florida, the Evans family put on a golf outing to raise awareness and money for their cause. </p> <div id='continue-text-412766290' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-412766290' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412766290' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412766290', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412766290'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>In front of the golf cart shed at the River Hills Country Club, Mike and Ashli presented the University of South Florida with a $25,000 check to jumpstart one of the school's many programs. The money was made possible by the generosity shown by the community.</p><p>"Me and my wife really appreciate all of your support," Evans told the group of golfers participating in the outing. </p><p>In addition to scholarships, the Evans Family Foundation provides material support for women and families battling issues stemming from domestic abuse. It's an issue Mike faced personally as a child.</p><p>"I don't think it's cool for that to be in a household. It's not good for the children. I think we should just love on each other as long as we are here on Earth," Evans said.</p><p>Mike and Ashli are not just preaching the message. Thailand goalkeeper thanks Carli Lloyd for reaching out after USWNT's 13-0 win

The goalkeeper who allowed 13 goals when the United States routed Thailand at the Women's World Cup has thanked Carli Lloyd for offering words of encouragement following the humiliating defeat.

Lloyd sought out Sukanya Chor Charoenying immediately following the record-breaking U.S. national team's victory. Sukanya wasn't even expected to start in the opener but got the nod over Waraporn Boonsing.

"Thanks so much, Lloyd. Your words that you told me make me strong," Sukanya posted in appreciation to Lloyd on Twitter, adding emojis including Thailand's flag, a heart and an American flag. "Keep going for this tournament and so on. Firstly, I felt disappointment in worst situation but this is the biggest experience in my life." Raptors defeat Warriors to capture first NBA title in thrilling 114-110 victory

In the end, they were just battered and broken. And now, they're beaten. The Golden State Warriors are champions no more.

The reign ended Thursday night in the last game they'll ever play at Oracle Arena, one where they entered without Kevin Durant and left without Klay Thompson. The roster depletion was just too taxing, even for warriors like the Warriors to bear, and they lost Game 6 of the NBA Finals 114-110 to the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto won the series 4-2, finishing it off a few minutes after Thompson used crutches to hobble out of Oracle and into perhaps an uncertain future. He got hurt in the third quarter, fouled on a dunk attempt and landing awkwardly on his left knee -- which buckled in a manner that's often a telltale sign of big trouble. Your words that you told me make me strong," Sukanya posted in appreciation to Lloyd on Twitter, adding emojis including Thailand's flag, a heart and an American flag. "Keep going for this tournament and so on. Firstly, I felt disappointment in worst situation but this is the biggest experience in my life."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/raptors-defeat-warriors-to-clinch-first-nba-title-in-thrilling-114-110-victory" title="Raptors defeat Warriors to capture first NBA title in thrilling 114-110 victory" data-articleId="412658360" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kawhi Leonard #2 and Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors celebrate late in the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, Ca. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Raptors defeat Warriors to capture first NBA title in thrilling 114-110 victory</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 09:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In the end, they were just battered and broken. And now, they're beaten. The Golden State Warriors are champions no more.</p><p>The reign ended Thursday night in the last game they'll ever play at Oracle Arena, one where they entered without Kevin Durant and left without Klay Thompson. The roster depletion was just too taxing, even for warriors like the Warriors to bear, and they lost Game 6 of the NBA Finals 114-110 to the Toronto Raptors.</p><p>Toronto won the series 4-2, finishing it off a few minutes after Thompson used crutches to hobble out of Oracle and into perhaps an uncertain future. He got hurt in the third quarter, fouled on a dunk attempt and landing awkwardly on his left knee -- which buckled in a manner that's often a telltale sign of big trouble.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/st-louis-blues-beat-boston-bruins-4-1-in-game-7-for-their-first-stanley-cup-title" title="St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 for their first Stanley Cup title" data-articleId="412442039" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The St. Louis Blues celebrate a third period goal against the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 for their first Stanley Cup title</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 08:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ryan O'Reilly scored for the fourth straight game and rookie Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins and their first NHL championship.</p><p>Alex Pietrangelo added a goal and an assist and Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford also scored for St. Louis. The Blues woke up on New Year's morning with the worst record in the league but won 30 of their final 49 regular-season games and soared through the playoffs to reach the final for the first time since 1970. </p><p>Coach Craig Berube, who took over when Mike Yeo was fired in November, is the fourth coach in the past 11 years hired in midseason to lead his team to the NHL title. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> 