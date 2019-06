- Bucs Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans has an intensity about him. It permeates his features, as he works on his craft of pass-catching or downfield blocking.

But when Evans talks about his wife, Ashli, he absolutely beams with joy.

"She means everything to me," Evans said. "My wife, she's my best friend, we do everything together. We've been inseparable for the past six-plus years. She's the brains behind all the operations. She takes care of the house, she takes care of the kids, takes care of the foundation. Without her, I don't know what I'd be doing."

The power couple uses that power for good through the Evans Family Foundation, which makes higher education possible for many students with the ability, but not the money, to go to college.

On a recent Friday in Valrico, Florida, the Evans family put on a golf outing to raise awareness and money for their cause.

In front of the golf cart shed at the River Hills Country Club, Mike and Ashli presented the University of South Florida with a $25,000 check to jumpstart one of the school's many programs. The money was made possible by the generosity shown by the community.

"Me and my wife really appreciate all of your support," Evans told the group of golfers participating in the outing.

In addition to scholarships, the Evans Family Foundation provides material support for women and families battling issues stemming from domestic abuse. It's an issue Mike faced personally as a child.

"I don't think it's cool for that to be in a household. It's not good for the children. I think we should just love on each other as long as we are here on Earth," Evans said.

Mike and Ashli are not just preaching the message. They are living the example.