Rays pack up for Port Charlotte

- Spring Training is fast approaching. This year in the MLB, teams will begin their season about a week earlier than they did in 2016. Rays pitchers and catchers report February 13.

Monday morning at Tropicana Field, Rays staff packed up the trucks before they headed to their home for the spring.

The bulk of their gear is already in Port Charlotte, but the team still takes two more truckloads that include 150 uniform sets, 65 cases of baseballs, 67 one-dozen sets of bats, and players' personal items. Amongst one of the most interesting items the Rays are bringing with them this year: A barber chair.

It takes about a month to pack everything up. If the team leaves something out, it's not too much of a hassle since they're just a couple of hours away from their home base.

The Rays open Grapefruit League play February 24. A complete list of their spring training games is listed below.

Fri February 24 @Minnesota Lee County 7:05 p.m.

Sat February 25 Pittsburgh Charlotte County 1:05 p.m.

Sun February 26 Boston Charlotte County 1:05 p.m.

Mon February 27 @Philadelphia Clearwater 1:05 p.m.

Tue February 28 Minnesota Charlotte County 1:05 p.m.

Wed March 1 Philadelphia Charlotte County 1:05 p.m.

Thu March 2 @Boston Fort Myers 1:05 p.m.

Fri March 3 Detroit Charlotte County 1:05 p.m.

Sat March 4 Baltimore Charlotte County 1:05 p.m.

Sun March 5 @Toronto Dunedin 1:07 p.m.

Tue March 7 @New York-AL Tampa 1:05 p.m.

Wed March 8 Colombia Charlotte County 6:35 p.m.

Thu March 9 Pittsburgh Charlotte County 1:05 p.m.

Fri March 10 @Pittsburgh Bradenton 1:05 p.m.

Sat March 11 @Boston Fort Myers 1:05 p.m.

Sun March 12 Toronto Charlotte County 1:05 p.m.

Mon March 13 @Minnesota Lee County 1:05 p.m.

Tue March 14 New York-AL Charlotte County 1:05 p.m.

@Baltimore Sarasota 1:05 p.m.

Wed March 15 Boston Charlotte County 1:05 p.m.

Fri March 17 Minnesota Charlotte County 1:05 p.m.

Sat March 18 @Toronto Dunedin 1:07 p.m.

Sun March 19 Philadelphia Charlotte County 1:05 p.m.

Mon March 20 Pittsburgh Charlotte County 1:05 p.m.

Tue March 21 @Pittsburgh Bradenton 1:05 p.m.

Wed March 22 @Baltimore Sarasota 6:05 p.m.

Thu March 23 New York-AL Charlotte County 1:05 p.m.

Fri March 24 @Pittsburgh Bradenton 1:05 p.m.

Sat March 25 Boston Charlotte County 1:05 p.m.

Sun March 26 @New York-AL Tampa 1:05 p.m.

Tue March 28 @Minnesota Lee County 1:05 p.m.

Wed March 29 Baltimore Charlotte County 1:05 p.m.

Thu March 30 Minnesota Charlotte County 1:05 p.m.

Fri March 31 @Philadelphia Clearwater 1:05 p.m.

