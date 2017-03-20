Kiermaier finalizes 6-year, $53.5 million contract with Rays

- Defensive standout Kevin Kiermaier and the Tampa Bay Rays have finalized a six-year, $53.6 million contract extension that keeps the centerfielder with the team through 2022.

The deal announced Monday includes a club option for 2023 which -- including incentives -- could boost the value of the agreement to $66.15 million.

The two-time AL Gold Glove winner avoided salary arbitration in January when he agreed to a one-year contract that would pay him $2.975 million for the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old made $514,400 last season while batting .246 with 12 homers, 37 RBIs and career-best 21 stolen bases in 105 games.

Kiermaier missed 48 games with a broken left hand last year, including a stretch when the Rays lost 22 of 25 games to tumble to last place in the AL East.