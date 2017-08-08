Tropicana Field food safety rated MLB's lowest by Sports Illustrated

- The fate of the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field has been in question for over a year as officials work to decide if the team will stay, go, or build a new field somewhere else in the area.

In a report that doesn’t help the case for keeping the team at the Trop, Sports Illustrated has ranked the food at Tropicana Field last in its MLB Ballpark Food Safety Rankings.

Food safety ratings from the local health department landed Tropicana Field in the 28th spot out of 28 contenders, (two cities – Cleveland and Detroit - did not respond to records requests from Sports Illustrated).

The magazine went through thousands of inspection reports to complete its report. The writer acknowledged food health standards can vary state to state, but overall, many standards are the same throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The report measured violations, defined as actions that break local food codes, and critical violations, defined as actions linked to the spread of foodborne illnesses.

The Sports Illustrated report shows Tropicana field had 105 critical violations just this year, with 20 each coming from the Trop’s catering operation and the stand outside Section 303. The report notes problems with hand washing, black mold, and insects.

Coming in just ahead of Tropicana Field was Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, home of the Oakland Athletics, with 63 critical violations.

Topping the Sports Illustrated MLB Ballpark Food Safety Rankings were the Seattle Mariners’ Safeco Field and Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox.

Read the full report from Sports Illustrated at https://www.si.com/eats/2017/08/08/mlb-food-safety-ballpark-rankings.