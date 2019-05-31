< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Adames homer helps Rays end road skid By Associated Press
Posted Jun 22 2019 09:00AM EDT (AP)</strong> - Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash watched the Rays struggle through the first half of their longest road trip of the season, including a walkoff loss a day earlier in Oakland.</p><p>Cash nearly emptied his bullpen Friday to get the Rays back on track.</p><p>A handful of stellar defensive plays, including one by shortstop Willy Adames, proved just as important.</p><p>Adames homered and threw out a runner at home, and the Rays snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Athletics.</p><p>"It took every bit of our roster, of our pitching staff, to get it done," Cash said. "We made some big pitches when we needed to, some tremendous plays defensively and some timely hitting. We had a rough go for three days in New York and then last night kind of was the icing on the cake. "Finally we got this win. It's important. It got us our confidence back."</p><p>Adames finished with three hits. Second baseman Brandon Lowe doubled twice and made a stellar defensive play, one of several by the Rays defense.</p><p>Matt Olson and Ramón Laureano homered for Oakland. Semien was 0 for 5, ending his career-high 17-game hitting streak.</p><p>Earlier Friday, the A's lost their top pitcher, Frankie Montas, to an 80-game suspension by Major League Baseball after the right-hander tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance.</p><p>Adames hit his seventh home run of the season off Wei-Chung Wang in the sixth, then singled and scored in the ninth. All seven of Adames homers have come on the road.</p><p>Austin Pruitt (1-0), the third of seven Tampa Bay pitchers, retired nine batters and earned the win. Pagán pitched the ninth for his fourth save.</p><p>"We pride ourselves on our pitching," Pagán said. "We let the offense down last night. To be able to come up tonight in big situations is huge. It's a momentum-builder. If we get going on all cylinders, this team can be really scary. We still haven't done that yet at any point in the season."</p><p>Lowe's defense was big for Tampa Bay. He started a pair of double plays in the fourth and fifth, then made a diving stop and strong throw to get Stephen Piscotty to end the sixth.</p><p>The Rays made two other defensive gems.</p><p>Right fielder Guillermo Heredia threw out Matt Olson in the fifth when Olson attempted to go to second on a single. In the sixth, Khris Davis tried to score from first on Jurickson Profar's double and was thrown out at the plate on a strong relay throw from shortstop Adames.</p><p>The A's challenged, but the call was confirmed.</p><p>"(Davis) was being aggressive and when it happened I was all for it," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said "We thought maybe (catcher Travis d'Arnaud) was blocking the plate."</p><p>A's starter Tanner Anderson (0-2) allowed three runs and seven hits in four innings.</p><p>NOT A BAD OPENING</p><p>Andrew Kittredge became the latest Rays pitcher to be used as an opener, and the right-hander got passing grades in his debut in the role this season. Kittredge allowed two hits in two innings, walked one and struck out three.</p><p>BOB'S BACK</p><p>A's manager Bob Melvin returned to the Coliseum after missing Thursday's comeback win because of a sore neck. Melvin received injections to relieve some of the pain he's been experiencing since training camp.</p><p>MAKING HISTORY</p><p>Oakland reliever Joakim Soria made his 673rd career appearance when he entered in the eighth. That ties Dennys Reyes for most games by a Mexican-born pitcher.</p><p>TRAINERS ROOM</p><p>Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea pitched a second simulated game in Arizona on Thursday and will likely begin a rehab assignment soon.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Oakland righty Mike Fiers (7-3, 4.28 ERA) pitches Saturday and is looking to extend an unbeaten streak that began May 7 when he no-hit the Cincinnati Reds. Fiers beat the Rays on June 11. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chapman's 3-run homer in 9th rallies A's past Rays 5-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">GIDEON RUBIN, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 01:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Matt Chapman was thinking slider, and he guessed right.</p><p>Chapman hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics stunned the skidding Tampa Bay Rays with a 5-4 comeback victory Thursday night.</p><p>Chapman's 17th homer and second game-ender came on a 1-0 slider from Diego Castillo (1-5), handed his first blown save in eight chances.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/rays-plan-split-season-montreal" title="Rays allowed to explore plan to split season between St. Pete, Montreal" data-articleId="413797698" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/aircheck%2010pm%2011pm%20thursday.00_02_07_05.Still001_1561085538883.jpg_7428730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/aircheck%2010pm%2011pm%20thursday.00_02_07_05.Still001_1561085538883.jpg_7428730_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/aircheck%2010pm%2011pm%20thursday.00_02_07_05.Still001_1561085538883.jpg_7428730_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/aircheck%2010pm%2011pm%20thursday.00_02_07_05.Still001_1561085538883.jpg_7428730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/aircheck%2010pm%2011pm%20thursday.00_02_07_05.Still001_1561085538883.jpg_7428730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Major League Baseball has given the Tampa Bay Rays permission to explore splitting their seasons between the Tampa Bay area and Montreal, but St. Petersburg&#39;s mayor wasted no time shooting down the &quot;silly&quot; idea." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays allowed to explore plan to split season between St. Pete, Montreal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 02:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Major League Baseball has given the Tampa Bay Rays permission to explore splitting their seasons between the Tampa Bay area and Montreal, but St. Petersburg's mayor wasted no time shooting down the "silly" idea.</p><p>"For us in St. Petersburg, sharing the Rays with Montreal is simply not an option,” Mayor Rick Kriseman insisted Thursday afternoon.</p><p>The hastily-called press conference in St. Pete came just hours after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the plan at the end of the owners' meetings.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/yankees-sweep-rays-with-12-1-win-wednesday" title="Yankees sweep Rays with 12-1 win Wednesday" data-articleId="413676728" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Yankees sweep Rays with 12-1 win Wednesday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's not unusual for Rays manager Kevin Cash - pioneer of the relief opener - to have his bullpen warming as early as the first inning. It's just never happened with a defending Cy Young Award winner on the mound.</p><p>The surging, slugging New York Yankees are on that kind of roll.</p><p>Gary Sánchez hit a three-run homer to help chase Blake Snell in the first, CC Sabathia got his 250th career win and the Yankees thumped Tampa Bay 12-1 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/threats-extortion-alleged-in-400-page-suit-against-pasco-sheriff-s-office-employees"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Pasco_SO_employees__intoxicated_with_pow_3_7432296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pasco_SO_employees__intoxicated_with_pow_3_20190622031801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Threats, extortion alleged in 400-page suit against Pasco Sheriff's Office employees</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/after-husband-s-domestic-violence-arrest-wife-arrested-for-taking-his-guns-to-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/After_alleged_abuse__woman_stole__turned_1_7432301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="After_alleged_abuse__woman_stole__turned_1_20190622022959"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After husband's domestic violence arrest, wife arrested for taking his guns to police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sarasota-s-bello-nock-will-walk-a-wire-over-an-active-volcano"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/062119%2011pm%20p%20volcano%20tight%20rop%20walk%2011%20_WTVTb506_186.mp4.00_01_04_06.Still008_1561171168484.jpg_7432269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="062119 11pm p volcano tight rop walk 11 _WTVTb506_186.mp4.00_01_04_06.Still008_1561171168484.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sarasota's Bello Nock will walk a wire over an active volcano</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/jury-will-hear-confession-elderly-woman-s-suspected-killer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Request_to_suppress_DNA_testimony_denied_1_7432429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Request_to_suppress_DNA_testimony_denied_1_20190622023629"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jury will hear confession elderly woman's suspected killer</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4098_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4098"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/adames-homer-helps-rays-end-road-skid" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Adames homer helps Rays end road skid</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/threats-extortion-alleged-in-400-page-suit-against-pasco-sheriff-s-office-employees" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Pasco_SO_employees__intoxicated_with_pow_3_7432296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Pasco_SO_employees__intoxicated_with_pow_3_7432296_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Pasco_SO_employees__intoxicated_with_pow_3_7432296_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Pasco_SO_employees__intoxicated_with_pow_3_7432296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Pasco_SO_employees__intoxicated_with_pow_3_7432296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Threats, extortion alleged in 400-page suit against Pasco Sheriff's Office employees</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/after-husband-s-domestic-violence-arrest-wife-arrested-for-taking-his-guns-to-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/After_alleged_abuse__woman_stole__turned_1_7432301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/After_alleged_abuse__woman_stole__turned_1_7432301_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/After_alleged_abuse__woman_stole__turned_1_7432301_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/After_alleged_abuse__woman_stole__turned_1_7432301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/After_alleged_abuse__woman_stole__turned_1_7432301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>After husband's domestic violence arrest, wife arrested for taking his guns to police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sarasota-s-bello-nock-will-walk-a-wire-over-an-active-volcano" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/062119%2011pm%20p%20volcano%20tight%20rop%20walk%2011%20_WTVTb506_186.mp4.00_01_04_06.Still008_1561171168484.jpg_7432269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/062119%2011pm%20p%20volcano%20tight%20rop%20walk%2011%20_WTVTb506_186.mp4.00_01_04_06.Still008_1561171168484.jpg_7432269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/062119%2011pm%20p%20volcano%20tight%20rop%20walk%2011%20_WTVTb506_186.mp4.00_01_04_06.Still008_1561171168484.jpg_7432269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/062119%2011pm%20p%20volcano%20tight%20rop%20walk%2011%20_WTVTb506_186.mp4.00_01_04_06.Still008_1561171168484.jpg_7432269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/062119%2011pm%20p%20volcano%20tight%20rop%20walk%2011%20_WTVTb506_186.mp4.00_01_04_06.Still008_1561171168484.jpg_7432269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sarasota's Bello Nock will walk a wire over an active volcano</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/jury-will-hear-confession-elderly-woman-s-suspected-killer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Request_to_suppress_DNA_testimony_denied_1_7432429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Request_to_suppress_DNA_testimony_denied_1_7432429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Request_to_suppress_DNA_testimony_denied_1_7432429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Request_to_suppress_DNA_testimony_denied_1_7432429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Request_to_suppress_DNA_testimony_denied_1_7432429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jury will hear confession elderly woman's suspected killer</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 