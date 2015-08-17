< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Adames knocks in run in 11th inning, Rays beat Blue Jays 4-3 By DICK SCANLON, Associated Press
Posted May 30 2019 08:39AM EDT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - All Willy Adames had to do in the 11th inning was hit the ball through or over five infielders for Tampa Bay to beat Toronto.</p><p>Adames delivered a long single, driving in the winning run as the Rays beat the Blue Jays 4-3 Wednesday night.</p><p>"I really wanted that at-bat and they gave it to me," said Adames, who blamed himself for not making a play that had led to a Toronto run five innings earlier. "I was trying to hit it deep, get it up in the air and make sure that (pinch-runner Andrew Velazquez) was able to score."</p><p>Adames' hit came off Justin Shafer (0-1), who walked two and allowed a single by Avisail Garcia. Toronto had 12 hits, but went 2 for 16 with men in scoring position.</p><p>"We had our chances, but we didn't do it. The pitching gave us a chance," Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. "We were in the game. We came back. We had chances and when you play good teams, sooner or later they're going to get you."</p><p>The Rays took a 3-2 into the eighth before Justin Smoak tied it with an RBI single off Jose Alvarado, who gave up two hits and two walks to the four batters he faced. The Blue Jays had the bases loaded with no outs after tying it, but Wood got Freddie Galvis to bounce into a double play and Brandon Drury to line out to center.</p><p>"I'm a pretty bland guy," Wood said, "but I was definitely pumped up to get out of that inning and keep the (game) tied up and give the team a chance to win."</p><p>The Blue Jays had four hits off Blake Snell's first 10 pitches of the game.</p><p>Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove Snell's third pitch for a two-run homer, his fourth of the season. Smoak and Rowdy Tellez followed with singles. Snell got out of the inning with a strikeout and a double play and then scattered two hits and two walks over the next five innings.</p><p>Snell, the 2018 Cy Young Award winner, gave up two runs while striking out five in six innings.</p><p>Garcia drove in Tampa Bay's first run with a single in the third, and Brandon Lowe's two-run double lifted the Rays to a 3-2 lead in the fourth against Toronto starter Trent Thornton, who gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five in 4 2/3 innings.</p><p>Gurriel has an extra-base hit in all six of his games since being recalled from Buffalo on Friday.</p><p>The game drew a crowd of 6,166, 380 more than Tuesday night's crowd of 5,786, the smallest in franchise history.</p><p>ALL-OUT EFFORT BY DAVIS</p><p>A fully-extended diving catch by center fielder Jonathan Davis saved the Blue Jays at least two runs in the first inning. "To see him just flying through center field, dive like Superman to catch that ball, that was the most spectacular play I've ever seen, especially when I've been pitching," Thornton said.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Blue Jays: RHP Ryan Tepera (elbow impingement) had surgery to shave down a bone spur and remove a loose body on the back of his elbow. He will start throwing in six weeks. ... RHP Jacob Waguespack (right shoulder strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list and RHP Elvis Luciano was reinstated from the bereavement list. ... RHP Aaron Sanchez, who left Monday night's game due to a finger problem, is listed as Sunday's starter at Colorado.</p><p>Rays: C Mike Zunino (strained left quadriceps) was "definitely reassured" after playing seven innings Tuesday night in his first rehab game with Class A Charlotte. His status will be evaluated after another game Thursday. ... All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Garcia, Meadows homer in Rays 3-1 win over Blue Jays</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Austin Meadows homered for the third straight game and five Tampa Bay pitchers combined to throw a six-hitter and beat struggling AL East rival Toronto 3-1 on Tuesday night.</p><p>The second-place Rays won for the fourth straight time, improving to a season-best 13 games over .500 before an announced crowd of just 5,786 - smallest ever for a Rays home game at Tropicana Field.</p><p>The Blue Jays have dropped six of their past seven games and fell to 0-8-1 in their series against Tampa Bay, dating to August 2017.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/rays-beat-blue-jays-8-3" title="Rays beat Blue Jays 8-3" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays beat Blue Jays 8-3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 09:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tampa Bay's plan to use an opener was derailed by recent heavy bullpen use.</p><p>Yonny Chirinos showed that fill-in starters, even on a pitch count, can be an excellent replacement.</p><p>Chirinos was pulled after five no-hit innings and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Monday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/special-ops-team-drops-in-to-rays-game" title="Special Ops team drops in to Rays game" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Raw__SOCOM_team_brings_flag__game_ball_0_7316311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Raw__SOCOM_team_brings_flag__game_ball_0_7316311_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Raw__SOCOM_team_brings_flag__game_ball_0_7316311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Raw__SOCOM_team_brings_flag__game_ball_0_7316311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Raw__SOCOM_team_brings_flag__game_ball_0_7316311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Stars and Stripes got quite a ride before the Tampa Bay Rays game this afternoon. As part of the team’s Memorial Day ceremonies, the Special Operations Command Rappel Team carried the flag, along with the game ball, down from the eaves of Tropi" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Special Ops team drops in to Rays game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 02:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 03:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Stars and Stripes got quite a ride before the Tampa Bay Rays game this afternoon. As part of the team’s Memorial Day ceremonies, the Special Operations Command Rappel Team carried the flag, along with the game ball, down from the eaves of Tropicana Field.</p><p>Fans applauded as the American flag and POW flag slowly lowered from the A-ring catwalk, 181 feet up. Other SOCOM team members were in shallow center field to catch the flag and ensure it did not hit the turf.</p><p>With the game ball safely delivered, Army Lt. General Richard Clark, SOCOM commander, tossed out the first pitch.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/type-of-blue-green-algae-confirmed-in-waters-off-safety-harbor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Safety_Harbor_water_tests_positive_for_t_5_7327637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Safety_Harbor_water_tests_positive_for_t_5_20190530025517"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Type of blue-green algae confirmed in waters off Safety Harbor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sweet-idea-st-pete-man-gives-away-free-ice-cream-to-raise-money-for-charity"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Man_celebrates_birthday_by_giving_away_f_4_7327616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_celebrates_birthday_by_giving_away_f_4_20190530024023"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sweet idea: St. Pete man gives away free ice cream to raise money for charity</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/grieving-father-accepts-son-s-diploma-days-after-teen-dies-unexpectedly"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Father_accepts_diploma_at_late_son_s_hig_5_7325272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Father_accepts_diploma_at_late_son_s_hig_5_20190529212802"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Grieving father accepts son's diploma days after teen dies unexpectedly</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/galaxys-edge-fly-the-fastest-hunk-of-junk-in-the-galaxy-on-millennium-falcon-smugglers-run"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Millennium_Falcon%2016x9_1559175519076.jpg_7326550_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Guests will take the controls in one of three roles aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy when Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens at Disneyland Resort in California, and at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. (Photo credit: Disney Parks)" title="SWGE_Millennium_Falcon 16x9_1559175519076.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Galaxy's Edge: Fly the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/four-black-and-white-ruffled-lemurs-born-at-florida-zoo" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/baby%20lemurs_1559217228179.jpg_7328573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/baby%20lemurs_1559217228179.jpg_7328573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/baby%20lemurs_1559217228179.jpg_7328573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/baby%20lemurs_1559217228179.jpg_7328573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/baby%20lemurs_1559217228179.jpg_7328573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Jacksonville&#x20;Zoo&#x20;and&#x20;Gardens" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Four black-and-white ruffled lemurs born at Florida zoo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uber-to-boot-riders-from-app-if-they-repeatedly-misbehave-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/UBER%20APP_1559216853454.jpg_7328563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/UBER%20APP_1559216853454.jpg_7328563_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/UBER%20APP_1559216853454.jpg_7328563_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/UBER%20APP_1559216853454.jpg_7328563_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/UBER%20APP_1559216853454.jpg_7328563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Uber" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Uber to boot riders from app if they repeatedly misbehave</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bartow-dad-forced-daughter-to-put-hand-over-hot-stove-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/felipe%20casanova_1559210799120.jpg_7327983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/felipe%20casanova_1559210799120.jpg_7327983_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/felipe%20casanova_1559210799120.jpg_7327983_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/felipe%20casanova_1559210799120.jpg_7327983_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/felipe%20casanova_1559210799120.jpg_7327983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bartow dad forced daughter to put hand over hot stove, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/3-year-old-child-riding-tricycle-passes-away-after-vehicle-hits-her-in-land-o-lakes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/D7xcUdCXsAUpfTT_1559173795322_7326630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/D7xcUdCXsAUpfTT_1559173795322_7326630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/D7xcUdCXsAUpfTT_1559173795322_7326630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/D7xcUdCXsAUpfTT_1559173795322_7326630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/D7xcUdCXsAUpfTT_1559173795322_7326630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Pasco&#x20;Fire&#x20;Rescue&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3-year-old child riding tricycle passes away after vehicle hits her in Land O' Lakes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/type-of-blue-green-algae-confirmed-in-waters-off-safety-harbor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Safety_Harbor_water_tests_positive_for_t_5_7327637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Safety_Harbor_water_tests_positive_for_t_5_7327637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Safety_Harbor_water_tests_positive_for_t_5_7327637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Safety_Harbor_water_tests_positive_for_t_5_7327637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Safety_Harbor_water_tests_positive_for_t_5_7327637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Type of blue-green algae confirmed in waters off Safety Harbor</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> 