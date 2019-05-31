< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Chapman gets to Castillo again, A's beat Rays 4-2 By Associated Press
Posted Jun 22 2019 08:22PM EDT </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)</strong> - Matt Chapman homered in the third inning and doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh, and the Oakland Athletics held on to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Saturday.</p><p>Ramón Laureano had two hits, was hit by pitches twice - including once with the bases loaded - and threw out a runner from center field for the A's. Khris Davis singled and scored.</p><p>Ji-Man Choi hit his ninth home run and Joey Wendle had two hits for Tampa Bay, which has lost nine of 12.</p><p>Chapman hit his team-leading 18th home run off starter Yonny Chirinos to put the A's up 2-1, then drove in the tiebreaking run off Diego Castillo (1-6) with an RBI double past diving shortstop Willy Adames. Chapman hit a walkoff three-run home run in the ninth inning off Castillo on Thursday night, handing the Rays closer his first blown save this season.</p><p>After Chapman's hit put the A's ahead 3-2, Castillo intentionally walked Matt Olson to load the bases and got Khris Davis to ground out before hitting Laureano to force in Chapman.</p> <div id='continue-text-414222972' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-414222972' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414222972' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414222972', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414222972'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The A's made a pair of defensive gems, including Laureano's seventh outfield assist when he threw out Joey Wendle at second base after Wendle singled to the gap in left-center in the fourth. Second baseman Jurickson Profar added a diving catch near the edge of the outfield grass to rob Tommy Pham of a hit in the seventh.</p><p>Yusmeiro Petit (2-1) struck out all four batters he faced for the win. Liam Hendriks retired three batters for his second career save and first since 2017.</p><p>Mike Fiers allowed one run over six innings for Oakland. Fiers hit three batters, including Avasaíl García twice, and walked three.</p><p>Chirinos gave up two runs over six innings and had three strikeouts.</p><p>MOVES</p><p>Tampa Bay called up LHP Adam Kolarek and INF Mike Brosseau from Triple-A Durham. RHP Austin Pruitt was optioned down.</p><p>TRAINERS ROOM</p><p>Rays: Daniel Robertson was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation. ... C Anthony Bemboom (left knee sprain) was transferred to the 60-day IL.</p><p>Athletics: Sean Manaea will pitch on Tuesday, although it's uncertain if it will be in a simulated game or a rehab start. ... RHP Jharel Cotton (hamstring) pitched off a mound in an important step in his recovery. Melvin said the A's will use Cotton out of the bullpen when he's cleared. ... RHP Marco Estrada (lumbar strain) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session before the game.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Oakland LHP Brett Anderson (7-4, 3.68 ERA) will start the series finale Sunday. Anderson's seven wins match his total from the previous three seasons combined. 