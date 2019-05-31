< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - The Tampa Bay Rays have developed a knack for comeback wins.</p><p>Ji-Man Choi's game-ending home run in the 12th inning that helped Tampa Bay remain on track for an AL wild card berth. The Rays beat the New York Yankees 2-1 Tuesday on a night CC Sabathia pitched a perfect inning in his first regular-season relief appearance.</p><p>"Walk-offs are always so much fun," said the Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, who also homered.</p><p>Choi homered off Cory Gearrin (1-3) after Pete Fairbanks (2-3) struck out Brett Gardner with a runner on second and two outs in the top half.</p><p>"It's definitely an awesome feeling," Choi said through a translator.</p> <div id='continue-text-430212035' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-430212035' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430212035' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430212035', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '430212035'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Tampa Bay remained a half-game ahead of Cleveland for the second AL wild card, and the Rays closed within a half-game of Oakland for the top wild card.</p><p>"That's September baseball," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "Especially with their depth, they can be really aggressive with creating matchup advantages early and often in the game. It made it for some tough sledding for the offense today."</p><p>Tampa Bay has trailed in 14 of its last 15 games, going 10-5 over the stretch.</p><p>"Everyone in here knows that is at stake right now," Rays reliever Chaz Roe said.</p><p>Tampa Bay has won a club-record eight straight extra-inning games.</p><p>"I'll remember this season regardless of what happens the rest of my life," Kiermaier said.</p><p>AL East champion New York (102-56) slipped as it tries to overtake Houston (103-54) for best record in the AL and homefield advantage throughout the AL playoffs.</p><p>Sabathia, a 39-year-old left-hander who is retiring at the end of the season, had made 560 regular season starts but is being moved to the bullpen along with J.A. Happ ahead of the postseason.</p><p>Sabathia struck out Travis d'Arnaud, induced a groundout from Choi and retired Matt Duffy on a called third strike. Sabathia's only prior big league relief appearance was in Game 5 of the AL Division Series, when he allowed one earned run over 1 1/3 innings against Detroit.</p><p>He received a standing ovation as he walked toward the dugout after the inning from a large group of Yankees' fans among the announced crowd of 16,699.</p><p>"Good that he was able to walk in from the bullpen, which is unique for him," Boone said. "So good first step. Hopefully he bounces back well from it."</p><p>Cameron Maybin homered in the third off Yonny Chirinos, New York's 299th homer this season. It made the Yankees the first team in major league history to have 14 players with 10 or more home runs in the same season.</p><p>Kiermaier tied the score in the fifth with a home run against Stephen Tarpley, the fourth of 11 Yankees pitchers.</p><p>Yankees lefty Jordan Montgomery gave up three hits and struck out three over two scoreless innings in his second appearance and first start since returning from Tommy John surgery.</p><p>New York third baseman Gio Urshela was hit by a Diego Castillo pitch in the sixth and left an inning later with a bruised left hand. X-rays were negative and Boone didn't rule him out for Wednesday's game.</p><p>OVERHEAD ASSIST</p><p>Yankees 2B Gleyber Torres had his eighth-inning pop-fly hit off an overhanging catwalk at Tropicana Field and land in front of second base where shortstop Willy Adames fielded the ball and threw to second baseman Mike Brosseau to force out DJ LeMahieu.</p><p>NUMBERS</p><p>Tuesday's turnout was an improvement from Monday night's finale of a four-game series with Boston that drew 8,779. ... Kiermaier had one hit in 28 at-bats before his homer.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Yankees: Torres (lower leg weakness) returned after missing two games and went 0 for 5. ... C Gary Sánchez (strained left groin) and Edwin Encarnación (strained left oblique) are both expected back during the regular-season ending series this weekend at Texas.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Happ (12-8) will follow RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (2-1) on Wednesday night. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays already in the postseason mindset</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 06:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 06:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's been six years, but Kevin Kiermaier remembers all too well what the push for the playoffs is all about. </p><p>"It's fun but it's stressful at the same time," said Kiermaier. "You never know what's going to happen." </p><p>The Rays last playoff run was in 2013, during Kiermaier's first season with the Rays. He's the only remaining player inside the team's clubhouse from their last postseason appearance, including the Rays' skipper. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/playoff-contending-rays-score-6-in-4th-beat-red-sox-7-4" title="Playoff-contending Rays score 6 in 4th, beat Red Sox 7-4" data-articleId="430056384" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Playoff-contending Rays score 6 in 4th, beat Red Sox 7-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 11:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames homered during Tampa Bay's six-run fourth inning, and the Rays moved into sole possession of the second AL wild card by rallying for a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.</p><p>The Rays hold a half-game lead over Cleveland, which had the day off.</p><p>The announced attendance was 8,779.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/eovaldi-vazquez-help-red-sox-beat-contending-rays-7-4" title="Eovaldi, Vazquez help Red Sox beat contending Rays 7-4" data-articleId="429886989" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Eovaldi, Vazquez help Red Sox beat contending Rays 7-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 22 2019 05:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nathan Eovaldi pitched six gritty innings, Christian Vazquez hit a three-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the playoff-contending Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 Sunday.</p><p>Tampa Bay started the day one game up on Cleveland for the second AL wild card. 