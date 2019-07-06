< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. D'Arnaud homers in bottom of the 9th, Rays beat Yankees 4-3

Posted Jul 06 2019 10:44PM EDT <div id="relatedHeadlines-416691186" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-out homer off Chad Green in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays past the New York Yankees 4-3 on Saturday.</p><p>Aaron Hicks had tied it at 3 in the top of the ninth for the Yankees, homering on a 2-2, two-out pitch from Colin Poche (2-1).</p><p>D'Arnaud's winning homer against Green (2-3) into the right-field seats got the Rays back within 7 1/2 games of the AL East-leading Yankees, who had won the first two games of a four-game series in extra innings. He went 2-3 with a 9.64 ERA in six starts last month.</p><p>Brett Gardner homered in the second for the Yankees.</p><p>TWINS 7, RANGERS 4</p><p>MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Michael Pineda struck out a season-high nine in six innings, Jason Castro had two hits and three RBIs, and Minnesota topped Texas.</p><p>Pineda (6-4) gave up five hits and a run on a solo homer in the sixth inning by Elvis Andrus.</p><p>Marwin Gonzalez homered for Minnesota. Taylor Rogers picked up his 12th save with 2 1/3 scoreless innings and five strikeouts.</p><p>Jesse Chavez (3-4) surrendered five runs - four earned - on five hits and two walks over five innings for Texas.</p><p>Shin-Soo Choo had three hits and Willie Calhoun added a two-run homer for the Rangers, who have lost six of seven.</p><p>NATIONALS 6, ROYALS 0</p><p>WASHINGTON (AP) - Max Scherzer worked seven strong innings, Kurt Suzuki homered and Washington blanked Kansas City.</p><p>Scherzer (9-5) allowed four hits and struck out 11 with one walk. He has won seven straight starts.</p><p>Kansas City starter Glenn Sparkman (2-5) gave up four runs and nine hits in six innings.</p><p>Alex Gordon had two hits and a walk for the Royals, who have lost eight of 10.</p><p>Juan Soto had two RBI singles.</p><p>MARLINS 5, BRAVES 4</p><p>ATLANTA (AP) - Yadiel Rivera hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the fifth and Miami beat Atlanta for the second time this season.</p><p>Caleb Smith (4-4) allowed four runs, three earned, in six innings in his first start since June 6.</p><p>Sergio Romo gave up a single in the ninth before recording three straight outs for his 16th save in 17 chances as Miami snapped a five-game skid.</p><p>Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the first inning with his 21st homer. Rookie Austin Riley homered in the second, but the Atlanta offense lost its momentum after a run-scoring single by Nick Markakis in the third gave the Braves a 4-2 lead.</p><p>Max Fried (9-4) allowed five runs on 11 hits, including the homers by Harold Ramirez and Starlin Castro, in five innings.</p><p>ORIOLES 8, BLUE JAYS 1</p><p>TORONTO (AP) - Andrew Cashner won his third straight start, Renato Nuñez hit a two-run home run and Baltimore beat Toronto.</p><p>Stevie Wilkerson hit a solo home run and Jonathan Villar scored three times. The Orioles used a five-run fourth inning to win their third straight.</p><p>Cashner (9-3) allowed three hits and one run, walked none and struck out four in seven innings.</p><p>Jimmy Yacabonis struck out the side on 13 pitches in the eighth and Shawn Armstrong finished for Baltimore.</p><p>Cashner retired his first 10 batters before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a groundball single up the middle in the fourth. Guerrero advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out single by Biggio, but that was it for the Blue Jays, who scored just once for the second straight game.</p><p>Toronto left-hander Clayton Richard (1-5) allowed six runs, three earned, and seven hits in six innings.</p><p>INDIANS 7, REDS 2</p><p>CINCINNATI (AP) - Francisco Lindor homered twice, Roberto Perez connected on a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning, and Cleveland won its fifth straight at Great American Ball Park.</p><p>The Indians have won nine of 11 games in Cincinnati and lead the intrastate series 62-50. They've taken two of three this season.</p><p>Cleveland has won five in a row overall, matching its longest winning streak of the season.</p><p>Shane Bieber (8-3) allowed four hits in eight innings - three by Yasiel Puig , who had a two-run homer.</p><p>Lindor hit his fourth leadoff homer of the season and hit another solo shot in the fifth.</p><p>Perez had three singles and a two-run homer in the eighth off Michael Lorenzen (0-2). Jake Bauers singled with the bases loaded in the ninth as the Indians pulled away.</p><p>ASTROS 4, ANGELS 0</p><p>HOUSTON (AP) - Yuli Gurriel homered for the fourth straight game and Gerrit Cole pitched seven scoreless innings before two relievers completed the four-hitter as Houston beat Los Angeles.</p><p>Gurriel's solo shot extended Houston's lead to 3-0 in the sixth and gave him a 10-game hitting streak and the longest stretch of consecutive games with home runs in his career.</p><p>Cole (9-5) scattered three hits over seven innings while striking out nine to win his fifth straight decision.</p><p>Ryan Pressly allowed one hit in the eighth and Collin McHugh struck out the side in the ninth to help Houston to its sixth win in seven games.</p><p>Andrew Heaney (1-3) allowed five hits and two runs in five innings for his second straight loss.</p><p>PIRATES 12, BREWERS 2</p><p>PITTSBURGH (AP) - Kevin Newman and Starling Marte each drove in three runs, leading Pittsburgh over Milwaukee.</p><p>Newman had four hits, including a home run. Melky Cabrera also homered for the Pirates.</p><p>Dario Agrazal (2-0) allowed two runs in six innings after being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>LeMahieu, Sanchez help Yankees beat Rays 8-4 in 10 innings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 09:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 08:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays put together a late-game fireworks show inside domed Tropicana Field.</p><p>DJ LeMahieu hit a tiebreaking two-run single and Gary Sanchez had a long three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the AL East-leading Yankees overcome a ninth-inning blown save by closer Aroldis Chapman to beat the second-place Rays 8-4 in the opener of a four-game series Thursday night.</p><p>"I think we just have confidence we're going to win, no matter what the circumstance," LeMahieu said. "That doesn't happen too often to Chappy, but it was great the way we responded."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/orioles-score-6-in-ninth-hold-on-to-beat-rays-9-6" title="Orioles score 6 in ninth, hold on to beat Rays 9-6" data-articleId="416205334" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orioles score 6 in ninth, hold on to beat Rays 9-6</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DICK SCANLON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 10:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 12:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The Orioles surged ahead and then had a tough time staying there.</p><p>All that happened just in the ninth inning.</p><p>Renato Nunez hit a three-run homer to complete a six-run ninth, and Baltimore held on for a 9-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/rays-rookie-brandon-lowe-heading-to-all-star-game" title="Rays rookie Brandon Lowe heading to All-Star Game" data-articleId="416196043" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/vlcsnap-2019-07-03-22h04m39s986_1562205899878_7474460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/vlcsnap-2019-07-03-22h04m39s986_1562205899878_7474460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/vlcsnap-2019-07-03-22h04m39s986_1562205899878_7474460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/vlcsnap-2019-07-03-22h04m39s986_1562205899878_7474460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/vlcsnap-2019-07-03-22h04m39s986_1562205899878_7474460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays rookie Brandon Lowe heading to All-Star Game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 09:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 10:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's another first for Rays rookie Brandon Lowe.</p><p>The second baseman was added Wednesday afternoon to the American League All-Star roster as a replacement. Lowe leads the team with 16 homeruns, 49 RBI and is the top candidate for A.L. Rookie of the Year.</p><p>For the first time 8 years, the Rays will be sending at least 3 players to the Midsummer Classic. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/guitar-player-plays-the-star-spangled-banner-in-the-grand-canyon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/KSAZ%20gutiar%20player%20in%20grand%20canyon_1562447299982.jpg_7484334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Video and photo courtesy of Andrew Suggs (@asuggs16)" title="KSAZ gutiar player in grand canyon_1562447299982.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Guitar player plays 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in the Grand Canyon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dog-finds-forever-home-after-being-abandoned-in-panhandle-during-hurricane-michael"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/Man_rescues_dog_abandoned_in_Panhandle_d_2_7484751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_rescues_dog_abandoned_in_Panhandle_d_2_20190707025957"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dog finds forever home after being abandoned in Panhandle during Hurricane Michael</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/baby-sea-turtles-hatch-on-florida-beach-during-4th-of-july-festivities"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/turtles%20becky%20finsness_1562378890683.jpg_7480340_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Becky Finsness" title="turtles becky finsness_1562378890683.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Baby sea turtles hatch on Florida beach during 4th of July festivities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-case-of-hepatitis-a-discovered-in-sarasota"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/Still0706_00000_1562430577323_7482551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="hep a case.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sarasota health officials encourage Hepatitis A vaccines after food service worker tests positive</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 