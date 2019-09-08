< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> underground bomb shelter"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/pinellas-home-for-sale-features-underground-bomb-shelter">Pinellas home for sale features underground bomb shelter</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/-tree-of-life-gives-manatee-911-dispatchers-a-visual-reminder-of-the-lives-they-ve-saved"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/_Tree_of_Life__symbolizes_lives_saved_by_14_7645531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Tree of Life' gives Manatee 911 dispatchers a visual reminder of the lives they've saved"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/-tree-of-life-gives-manatee-911-dispatchers-a-visual-reminder-of-the-lives-they-ve-saved">'Tree of Life' gives Manatee 911 dispatchers a visual reminder of the lives they've saved</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/rays-hold-hurricane-supply-drive-for-items-to-be-sent-to-the-bahamas"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Rays_hold_hurricane_supply_drive_for_the_1_7645093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rays hold hurricane supply drive for items to be sent to the Bahamas"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/rays-hold-hurricane-supply-drive-for-items-to-be-sent-to-the-bahamas">Rays hold hurricane supply drive for items to be sent to the Bahamas</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/dorian-topples-crane-knocks-out-power-in-eastern-canada"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/halifax%20crane%20collapse%20storyful_1567906539742.jpg_7645040_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dorian topples crane, knocks out power in eastern Canada"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/dorian-topples-crane-knocks-out-power-in-eastern-canada">Dorian topples crane, knocks out power in eastern Canada</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/pinellas-home-for-sale-features-underground-bomb-shelter">Pinellas home for sale features underground bomb shelter</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/-tree-of-life-gives-manatee-911-dispatchers-a-visual-reminder-of-the-lives-they-ve-saved">'Tree of Life' gives Manatee 911 dispatchers a visual reminder of the lives they've saved</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/rays-hold-hurricane-supply-drive-for-items-to-be-sent-to-the-bahamas">Rays hold hurricane supply drive for items to be sent to the Bahamas</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/dorian-topples-crane-knocks-out-power-in-eastern-canada">Dorian topples crane, knocks out power in eastern Canada</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/6-babies-born-at-one-florida-hospital-during-hurricane-dorian">6 babies born at 1 Florida hospital during Hurricane Dorian</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/cruise-ship-brings-1-100-bahamas-evacuees-to-south-florida">Cruise ship brings 1,100 Bahamas evacuees to South Florida</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var Glasnow strikes out 5 in return, Rays beat sinking Blue Jays
Posted Sep 08 2019 06:43PM EDT src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Joseph Garnett Jr. /Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Joseph Garnett Jr. /Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427930165-427929411" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Joseph Garnett Jr. /Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Joseph Garnett Jr. /Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/glasnow-strikes-out-5-in-return-rays-beat-sinking-blue-jays-8-3">DICK SCANLON, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 06:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Tyler Glasnow figures to be a factor as the Tampa Bay Rays make their playoff push</p><p>Glasnow struck out five over two innings in his return from a four-month layoff caused by a strained right forearm, and the Rays beat Toronto 8-3 Sunday to complete a four-game sweep that left the Blue Jays as the fifth major league team on pace to lose 100 games.</p><p>"Honestly I feel very similar to how I felt before I got hurt," Glasnow said. "I think I'll stretch out like a starter and then just build back up to the playoffs."</p><p>Glasnow struck out Bo Bichette, Teoscar Hernández and Rowdy Tellez in order on 12 pitches in the first, twice reaching 100 mph. He had not pitched in the major leagues since May 10 and was 6-1 in eight starts with an AL-leading 1.86 ERA when he went on the injured list. Glasnow made a pair of minor league injury rehabilitation assignments for Triple-A Durham.</p><p>"Being able to sit back and watch, it was stressful for me not being there and just watching them do so well," Glasnow said. "Now that I'm back and being able to contribute, it's a little better feeling."</p><p>Austin Meadows and Avisail García homered and the Rays, who began the day one game ahead of Oakland for the top AL wild card. Tampa Bay, which has won 10 of 11, outscored Toronto 24-10 in the series.</p><p>Despite being in contention for a postseason berth, the Rays drew just 14,071 to Tropicana Field for the finale of their next-to-last homestand.</p><p>Toronto has lost seven straight, its longest skid since April 2017 and 16 of its last 19. At 55-89, the Blue Jays are on pace to lose 100 games for the first time since 1977-79, their first three seasons. Detroit, Baltimore, Miami and Kansas City also are on pace to lose 100 games. The most teams to finish with 100 losses was four in 2002.</p><p>Trevor Richards (5-12) allowed one hit in 2 2/3 innings scoreless innings.</p><p>Jacob Waguespack (4-4) gave up six runs in seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.</p><p>"You want to go out and give your team a chance to win, and it's frustrating how we haven't been able to string one together here," Waguespack said. "I tried to go out and give us a spark today and wasn't able to do it."</p><p>Daniel Robertson put the Rays ahead to stay with a two-run triple in the second, and Tampa Bay opened a 6-2 lead in the fifth when Garcia and Travis d'Arnaud hit RBI doubles and around Ji-Man Choi's sacrifice fly. García added a two-run homer in the seventh against Sam Gaviglio, a 456-foot drive.</p><p>Meadows homered in the fifth, his 28th this season and seventh off Toronto.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier left in the fifth inning because of neck spasms. ... LHP Blake Snell (elbow) threw 24 pitches Saturday in his first rehab start for Durham. He last pitched for the Rays on July 21. ... INF Eric Sogard (sore foot) missed his second straight game.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Blue Jays: RHP T.J. Zeuch gets his first major league start Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox in Toronto. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays beat Blue Jays 5-3, win for 9th time in 10 games</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DICK SCANLON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 09:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Travis d'Arnaud and Daniel Robertson drove in runs with two outs in the eighth inning, helping the Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night.</p><p>In the eighth, Jordan Romano (0-2) walked pinch-hitter J-Man Choi and Kevin Kiermaier hit a double. D'Arnoud lofted a pinch-hit sacrifice fly that scored pinch-runner Michael Brosseau and broke a 3-3 tie. Robertson, who had tied the game with an RBI double in the seventh, hit a single off Ryan Tepera that drove in Kiermaier with an insurance run.</p><p>Nick Anderson (5-4) got the win and Oliver Drake struck out three straight for his second save in three tries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/rays-pitchers-combine-on-2-hitter-in-5-0-win-over-blue-jays" title="Rays pitchers combine on 2-hitter in 5-0 win over Blue Jays" data-articleId="427781526" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Joseph Garnett Jr. /Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays pitchers combine on 2-hitter in 5-0 win over Blue Jays</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 12:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay pitching was nearly perfect for eight innings before surviving a scare in the ninth.</p><p>Brendan McKay and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, Mike Zunino hit a two-run homer, and the AL playoff-contending Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 on Friday night.</p><p>"I think what you saw McKay do for us was set the tone," Zunino said. "The guys that came in after continued to attack guys and put guys on the defensive."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/meadows-helps-wild-card-leading-rays-beat-blue-jays-6-4" title="Meadows helps wild card-leading Rays beat Blue Jays 6-4" data-articleId="427612552" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Meadows helps wild card-leading Rays beat Blue Jays 6-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 11:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 10:03AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Austin Meadows is getting key hits in Tampa Bay's postseason drive.</p><p>The All-Star hit his 27th homer, leading Tampa Bay over the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Thursday night and maintaining the Rays' half-game lead over Oakland for the AL's top wild card.</p><p>"He's had an awesome season to date," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "Picked us up many, many ways, and he did it again tonight. Hopefully it continues for some more weeks."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/buccaneers/sherman-49ers-upend-winston-buccaneers-31-17" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1173224333_1567991179525_7645920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1173224333_1567991179525_7645920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1173224333_1567991179525_7645920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1173224333_1567991179525_7645920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1173224333_1567991179525_7645920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Julio&#x20;Aguilar&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Sherman, 49ers upend Winston, Buccaneers 31-17</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/bottle-with-mans-ashes-resumes-journey-across-gulf-of-mexico" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/69527865_10156213703471493_2501996270155988992_o_1567989771810_7645594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/69527865_10156213703471493_2501996270155988992_o_1567989771810_7645594_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/69527865_10156213703471493_2501996270155988992_o_1567989771810_7645594_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/69527865_10156213703471493_2501996270155988992_o_1567989771810_7645594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/69527865_10156213703471493_2501996270155988992_o_1567989771810_7645594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Walton&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bottle with man's ashes resumes journey in Gulf of Mexico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/day-care-driver-charged-in-death-of-2-year-old-left-in-van" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x3a;&#x20;Broward&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x2c;&#x20;WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Day care driver charged in death of 2-year-old left in hot van</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/south-florida-mother-arrested-for-drowning-deaths-of-2-young-sons" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/south%20florida%20kids%20drown%20pool_1567984741178.jpg_7645735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/south%20florida%20kids%20drown%20pool_1567984741178.jpg_7645735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/south%20florida%20kids%20drown%20pool_1567984741178.jpg_7645735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/south%20florida%20kids%20drown%20pool_1567984741178.jpg_7645735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/south%20florida%20kids%20drown%20pool_1567984741178.jpg_7645735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x3a;&#x20;Broward&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x2c;&#x20;WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida mother, boyfriend arrested for drowning deaths of 2 young sons</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/glasnow-strikes-out-5-in-return-rays-beat-sinking-blue-jays-8-3" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joseph&#x20;Garnett&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Glasnow strikes out 5 in return, Rays beat sinking Blue Jays</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> 