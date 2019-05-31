< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Jays end Rays' 6-game win string By Associated Press
Posted Aug 05 2019 11:04PM EDT ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Rookie Bo Bichette homered and scored both runs, Jacob Waguespack pitched six impressive innings and the Toronto Blue Jays ended Tampa Bay's six-game winning streak, beating the Rays 2-0 Monday night.

Bichette opened the game with a double off Charlie Morton, the sixth straight game in which he has doubled. He hit his third home run leading off the third.

The 21-year-old Bichette, the son of former major leaguer Dante Bichette, played at Lakewood High School just four miles south of Tropicana Field as recently as 2016. He has hit in all eight of his major league games.

Waguespack (3-1) gave up four hits and a walk, striking out six in his fifth major league start. Derek Law got four outs for his second save in four days.

Morton (12-4) pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out nine. The Rays, who had scored six or more runs in a franchise-record seven straight games, put nine runners on base in the first seven innings, including three via Toronto errors. They were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and were shut out for the first time since June 28.

Freddy Galvis and Randal Grichuk also had two hits for the Blue Jays, who have won six of eight.

FATHER AND SON

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 0 for 3 against Morton. In Morton's major league debut in 2008 with Atlanta, he faced future Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero. The elder Guerrero went 1 for 3 against Morton that day.

NERVOUS, BUT HONEST

Blue Jays RHP Yennsy Diaz was sent back to the minors a day after his wild major league debut (four walks, two with the bases loaded) in Sunday's 6-5 loss at Baltimore. "He told me he was nervous, and I love that," manager Charlie Montoyo said. "Usually the guys make excuses, say I was a little wild and stuff, but he said he was just nervous."

TRAINER'S ROM

Rays: RHP Yonny Chirinos was placed on the 10-day IL and will miss at least a month due to right finger inflammation. . . . RHP Tyler Glasnow (right forearm strain) played catch for the first time is six weeks and hopes to thrown off a mound in two weeks. . . . LHP Jose Alvarado (right oblique strain) is scheduled to pitch Wednesday and Thursday at Triple-A Durham. UP NEXT

Toronto RHP Trent Thornton (4-7) will make his third start against the Rays in the second game of the three-game series Tuesday night. Tampa Bay's starter was not announced as of the conclusion of Monday night's game.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays extend winning streak to 6, beat Marlins 7-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 06:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After getting a strong performance from Yonny Chirinos, the Tampa Bay Rays hope the right-hander can avoid the injured list.</p><p>Chirinos allowed one run in five innings before leaving with a hand injury, and the Rays beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 on Sunday to match their longest winning streak this season at six games.</p><p>"A little bit of concern," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "We're going to get it checked out, for sure, and see how he bounces back tomorrow. Fingers, wrists, all those things are a little tricky."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/sogard-hits-2-of-the-rays-4-homers-in-886-win-over-marlins" title="Sogard hits 2 of the Rays' 4 homers in 8-6 win over Marlins" data-articleId="422071293" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sogard hits 2 of the Rays' 4 homers in 8-6 win over Marlins</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 11:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Eric Sogard homered twice and finished with a career-high five RBIs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 8-6 on Saturday night.</p><p>Willy Adames and Austin Meadows also connected as Tampa Bay won for the seventh time in eight games. Nick Anderson (3-4), who was acquired in a trade with Miami on Wednesday, pitched a perfect eighth for the win, and Emilio Pagan finished for his ninth save.</p><p>The Rays went ahead to stay on Adames' leadoff drive against Jarlin Garcia (2-1) in the eighth. Travis d'Arnaud, who has 26 RBIs since July 1, made it 8-6 with a run-scoring single later in the inning.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/rays-beat-red-sox-9-4" title="Rays beat Red Sox 9-4" data-articleId="421748403" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1158945711_1564714887611_7567627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1158945711_1564714887611_7567627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1158945711_1564714887611_7567627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1158945711_1564714887611_7567627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/GettyImages-1158945711_1564714887611_7567627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 1: Members of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrate a victory and series sweep against the Boston Red Sox on August 1, 2019 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays beat Red Sox 9-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 11:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rookie left-hander Brendan McKay struck out seven, Mike Zunino and Austin Meadows homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 9-4 Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep.</p><p>It's the second time Tampa Bay has swept a series of at least three games at Fenway Park. The Rays have won four straight and hold the AL's final wild card by a half-game over Oakland. Boston fell 3 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay.</p><p>The Red Sox lost their fourth straight and fell 10 1/2 games behind the AL East-leading Yankees a week after taking three of four against New York in Boston. (Photo credit: Krispy Kreme Doughnuts)" title="krispykreme_doughnutspack_080519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Krispy Kreme releases new Reese's Lovers peanut butter-filled doughnuts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/balloon-releases-pose-threat-to-wildlife-experts-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Officials__Stop_releasing_balloons_2_7574979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Officials__Stop_releasing_balloons_2_20190806025037"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Balloon releases pose threat to wildlife, experts say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" 