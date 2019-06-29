< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. McKay takes perfect game into the 6th, Rays beat Rangers 5-2 By MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press
Posted Jun 29 2019 07:39PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-415485291").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-415485291").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415485291" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Brendan McKay took a perfect game into the sixth inning of his major league debut and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Saturday.</p><p>McKay (1-0), a two-way prospect taken fourth overall in the 2017 draft, didn't allow a baserunner until Danny Santana flared an opposite-field single to right with one out in the sixth. The left-hander allowed one hit, a walk and struck out three in six innings.</p><p>After walking Shin-Soo Choo with two outs in the sixth, McKay ended his 81-pitch outing by striking out Delino Deshields on three pitches. He allowed one run and one hit in the ninth.</p><p>The Rays took a 3-0 lead in the second when Joey Wendle had an RBI double and Garcia, mired in an 0-for-17 slide, hit a two-run homer off Adrian Sampson (6-5).</p><p>Sampson allowed three runs and five hits in six innings.</p><p>Willy Adames and Travis d'Arnaud hit consecutive homers in the seventh off Pete Fairbanks to make it 5-0. Adames has 10 homers, with the first nine coming on the road.</p><p>Texas got on the board in the eighth when Asdrubal Cabrera, hitless in his previous 21 at-bats, doubled and later scored on Oliver Drake's wild pitch.</p><p>McKay went a combined 6-0 with a 1.22 ERA (66 2/3 innings, nine earned runs) in 13 games between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham.</p><p>The 23-year old made a nifty defensive play in the second when he caught Joey Gallo's foul ball near third base with the Rays having four defenders in the outfield and three infielders on the first-base side of second.</p><p>McKay is scheduled to pitch again Friday night against the AL East-leading New York Yankees, who have a seven-game lead over the Rays.</p><p>PENCE POINTS</p><p>Rangers manager Chris Woodward said AL All-Star DH Hunter Pence, out since June 17 due to a strained right groin, will play for Double-A Frisco on Monday and probably Tuesday before returning. "I promised him if he hit two homers in Frisco on Monday, I might activate him Tuesday," a smiling Woodward said. "Knowing him, he'll do it." Barring any setbacks, Pence will be ready to play in All-Star Game.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Rangers: 2B Rougned Odor (left hamstring cramp) didn't play, but may start Sunday.</p><p>Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier (right calf tightness) was back in the lineup. ... Reliever Diego Castillo (right shoulder inflammation) resumed playing catch.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Rays LHP Blake Snell (4-7) and Rangers RHP Jesse Chavez (3-2) are Sunday's starters. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Rays" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401473" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Rays Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/union-players-approval-needed-for-rays-to-play-in-montreal" title="Union: Players' approval needed for Rays to play in Montreal" data-articleId="415272936" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20montreal%20olympic%20stadium_1561742488132.jpg_7454167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20montreal%20olympic%20stadium_1561742488132.jpg_7454167_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20montreal%20olympic%20stadium_1561742488132.jpg_7454167_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20montreal%20olympic%20stadium_1561742488132.jpg_7454167_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20montreal%20olympic%20stadium_1561742488132.jpg_7454167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A general view of the Olympic Stadium prior to the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Montreal Expos May 24, 2004 at Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Charles Laberge/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Union: Players' approval needed for Rays to play in Montreal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 12:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 01:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Baseball's players' union says the Tampa Bay Rays would need its permission to play games in Montreal.</p><p>Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the low-drawing Rays may explore a split season in Montreal. No timetable for the possible plan was announced.</p><p>PREVIOUS: Tampa Bay must share Rays with Montreal, owner insists</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/rays-top-twins-5-2-to-end-trip-on-high-note" title="Rays top Twins 5-2 to end trip on high note" data-articleId="415166963" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays top Twins 5-2 to end trip on high note</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Rays were wrapping up a rough road trip, on the verge of another frustrating defeat as they stranded runner after runner on base.</p><p>One of the best bullpens in baseball made sure they at least left Minnesota on a winning note.</p><p>Yandy Díaz hit a sacrifice fly in the 18th inning to break a tie that lasted since the second, and the Rays finally pulled away for a 5-2 victory on Thursday to avoid being swept in a series by the Twins for the first time in 13 years.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/tampa-bay-rays-selling-2-home-game-tickets-in-flash-sale" title="Tampa Bay Rays selling $2 home game tickets in flash sale" data-articleId="415042544" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rays_offer__2_tickets_to_increase_attend_0_7451756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rays_offer__2_tickets_to_increase_attend_0_7451756_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rays_offer__2_tickets_to_increase_attend_0_7451756_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rays_offer__2_tickets_to_increase_attend_0_7451756_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rays_offer__2_tickets_to_increase_attend_0_7451756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Weeks after $5 ticket prices for a few Tampa Bay Rays’ home games failed to sell out, the team is attempting to sell even cheaper ticket prices – at only $2. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa Bay Rays selling $2 home game tickets in flash sale</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 10:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 05:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Weeks after $5 ticket prices for a few Tampa Bay Rays’ home games failed to sell out, the team is attempting to sell even cheaper ticket prices – at only $2. </p><p>The Rays are selling the $2 tickets for their upcoming series against the Baltimore Orioles from July 1 to July 3. The team said there are thousands of tickets available at that price. On game day, fans can also purchase peanuts and fountain drinks for the same price. </p><p>Earlier this morning, there were 5,000 tickets available during the $5 ticket flash sale for five home games, but only two games were sold out.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-arrest-mother-for-leaving-baby-in-hot-car-outside-oklahoma-liquor-store"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/gretchen%20markovics_1561843466259.jpg_7456947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Tulsa County Jail)" title="gretchen markovics_1561843466259.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police arrest mother for leaving baby in hot car outside Oklahoma liquor store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/security-guard-refuses-to-show-identification-as-he-follows-veteran-on-her-morning-walk"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/P-BLACK%20JOGGER%20HARASSED%2011%20_WTVTdf9a_146.mxf.00_00_20_09.Still006_1561778677183.jpg_7456209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Veteran harassed during morning jog"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Security guard refuses to show identification as he follows veteran on her morning walk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/siblings-celebrate-adoption-with-a-trip-to-disney-world"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/Disney_trip_caps_life_in_foster_care_for_2_7456122_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Disney_trip_caps_life_in_foster_care_for_2_20190629024228"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Siblings celebrate adoption with a trip to Disney World</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-banned-from-walmart-after-demanding-half-off-price-of-cake-she-ate-half-of-in-store"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/WALMART%20THUMB_1561769518995.jpg_7455495_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A sign hangs outside Walmart store on January 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-drivers-among-the-worst-in-the-country-study-finds" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida drivers among the worst in the country, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-arrest-mother-for-leaving-baby-in-hot-car-outside-oklahoma-liquor-store" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/gretchen%20markovics_1561843466259.jpg_7456947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/gretchen%20markovics_1561843466259.jpg_7456947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/gretchen%20markovics_1561843466259.jpg_7456947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/gretchen%20markovics_1561843466259.jpg_7456947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/gretchen%20markovics_1561843466259.jpg_7456947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Tulsa&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police arrest mother for leaving baby in hot car outside Oklahoma liquor store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-police-on-lookout-for-hamburglar-in-fast-food-break-ins" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/hamburglar_1561838387471_7457149_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Martin&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida police on lookout for 'Hamburglar' in fast food break-ins</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/investigators-confirm-body-found-in-polk-county-had-been-eaten-by-alligator" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-FKWjNXoAEfdz5_1561653237325_7450539_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-FKWjNXoAEfdz5_1561653237325_7450539_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-FKWjNXoAEfdz5_1561653237325_7450539_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-FKWjNXoAEfdz5_1561653237325_7450539_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-FKWjNXoAEfdz5_1561653237325_7450539_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PCSO&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Investigators confirm body found in Polk County had been eaten by alligator</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/manatee-deputies-investigate-homicide-in-palmetto" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84088-MANATEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350957_53052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84088-MANATEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350957_53052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84088-MANATEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350957_53052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84088-MANATEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350957_53052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84088-MANATEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350957_53052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Manatee deputies investigate homicide in Palmetto</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> 